Here's the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Baseball Team

Experience is key on the West Central Tribune's 2023 All-Area Baseball Team.

The nine-player first team features six seniors who recently wrapped up their prep careers. Three juniors are also on the first team.

There's a mix of present and future in the nine-player second team with three seniors, three juniors, two sophomores and an eighth-grader.

The team is selected by the West Central Tribune sports staff based on nominations from area coaches.

The Paynesville Bulldogs lead the area with four players garnering All-Area consideration. Behind them is Yellow Medicine East , which has three players in the mix after making state for the first time in school history. Another state first-timer, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa , has a pair of All-Area players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paynesville's Grady Fuchs is the lone player back on the All-Area First Team from 2022. Players that were either first-teamers, second-teamers or honorable mentions back from 2022 include: Minnewaska 's Dylan Alexander, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 's Jared Cortez, Montevideo 's Brady Snell and Paynesville's Max Athmann.

Eleven schools are represented in this year's All-Area teams: BBE with Luke Dingmann and Tanner Shelton; BOLD 's Tate Sheehan; KMS' Cortez and Jaiden Henjum; Lac qui Parle Valley Dylan Keimig; Litchfield Anthony Estrada); Minnewaska's (Alexander and PJ Johnson); Montevideo's Snell and Griffin Epema); New London-Spicer 's Luke Knudsen; Paynesville's Fuchs, Athmann and Isaac Lieser); Willmar 's Jaxxon Sjoberg and YME's Cody Dahlager and Bryce Sneller.

Here is, in alphabetical order, the 2023 All-Area Baseball Team:

First Team

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg starting pitcher Jared Cortez fires a pitch toward home plate against Ortonville in a Section 6A matchup on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Jared Cortez

Jr. C/P, KMS

KMS junior Jared Cortez Submitted photo

Making the leap from the second team to the first team is Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior Jared Cortez.

Playing on both parts of the Fighting Saints’ battery, Cortez was an All-Camden Conference pick. He was also the team’s Silver Slugger award winner and was voted the team’s hardest worker. As a batter, Cortez hit .444 with a .495 on-base percentage and a .704 slugging percentage for a 1.198 OPS. He hit for 11 doubles, two triples and two home runs while scoring 25 runs and adding 31 RBIs. He also stole 10 bases. One of KMS’ top arms, Cortez tossed 32-2/3 innings and accrued a 5-2 record with three saves. He struck out 59 and had a 1.50 ERA.

With Cortez leading the charge, KMS went 19-4 overall and won a share of the Camden Conference for the fifth straight season with an 11-1 record.

“Jared is a very dangerous hitter (who) can hit with power to all parts of the field,” said Fighting Saints head coach Wade Adamson. “His baseball IQ makes him a great defensive catcher and leader on this team. He stepped up for us on the mound this year and became one of the better pitchers in the conference.”

ADVERTISEMENT

YME senior Cody Dahlager throws the ball in after catching a pop out in center field during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Cody Dahlager

Sr. CF/P, YME

YME senior Cody Dahlager Submitted photo

Cody Dahlager helped YME not only make a seven-game improvement from 2022, he lead the Sting to their first state appearance.

YME’s leadoff batter, Dahlager had a .473 average, a .592 on-base percentage and a .649 slugging percentage for an OPS of 1.211. He scored 35 runs, drove in 18 RBIs and stole 16 bases. His multi-base hits included 11 doubles and a triple.

Also seeing time on the mound, Dahlager was 5-1 with a 0.91 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 23 innings.

Dahlager was named Class A All-State, All-Camden Conference, All-Section 3A and was picked for the Class A All-Tournament Team after YME went 1-2 in the state tournament. YME was 18-5 overall and tied for first in the Camden Conference with an 11-1 record.

“(Cody) possesses a strong arm and excellent speed,” said Sting head coach Trevor Schulte. “In my opinion, (he’s) one of the top defensive center fielders in the area. (He) plays with an unbridled joy and passion.”

Paynesville senior Grayson Fuchs, 12, is greeted outside the dugout during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Grayson Fuchs

Sr. SS/P, Paynesville

Paynesville senior Grayson Fuchs Submitted photo

A returning All-Area first teamer, Fuchs put together an All-State caliber season in his final go-around for Paynesville.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the batter’s box, Fuchs hit for a .449 average and had a 1.355 OPS. He scored 42 runs and drove in 24 RBIs, hitting six home runs, eight doubles and two triples. He also stole seven bases. Tossing 43 innings, he compiled a 6-1 record and two saves. Fuchs had a 3.26 ERA and struck out 62 batters. The future St. Cloud State Husky was Class AA All-State, All-Central Minnesota Conference and was picked to play in the 2023 Minnesota Twins Community All-Star Series.

Paynesville went 19-4 and won a share of the Central Minnesota Conference at 12-2.

“He might be one of the best players we’ve ever had come through Paynesville,” said Bulldogs head coach Brad Skoglund. “(He’s a) great leader and has a super high baseball IQ. … Tremendous bat speed. Just a tremendous player. I think he’ll have an outstanding career at St. Cloud State.

Minnewaska senior PJ Johnson lines up a pitch during a West Central Conference game against Montevideo on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

PJ Johnson

Sr. P/IF/C, Minnewaska

Minnewaska senior PJ Johnson Submitted photo

PJ Johnson was named the West Central Conference’s Most Valuable Player while pushing the Lakers to a share of the conference title.

The Minnewaska senior hit .350 with 17 RBIs and an .861 OPS. On the hill, Johnson had a 5-2 record with a 0.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 44 innings.

Along with the MVP nod, Johnson was picked for the 2023 Minnesota Twins Community All-Star Series. He is committed to play at Division III St. John’s University.

Minnewaska finished 15-5 overall and 13-1 in the West Central Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“PJ is an outstanding all around player, as well as an incredible young man,” said Lakers head coach Joe Alexander. “His leadership on and off the field over the last few years was something special. His ability to play the game at a very high level, combined with his leadership made our 2023 campaign extra special.”

NLS junior Luke Knudsen throws to first base to complete a double play during a Section 3AA-North playoff game against Montevideo on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Luke Knudsen

Jr. 2B/SS, New London-Spicer

NLS junior Luke Knudsen Submitted photo

Whether at second base or shortstop, Luke Knudsen was a calming presence in the middle of New London-Spicer’s infield.

An All-Wright County Conference selection, Knudsen hit .443 with a .529 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage for a 1.029 OPS. Hitting for two doubles and a triple, Knudsen also scored 29 runs, had 24 RBIs and stole 19 bases.

The Wildcats finished second in the Wright County West Division at 10-4 and was 15-6 overall. NLS earned the top seed in the 3AA-North sub-section.

“Luke is a gifted player,” said Wildcats co-head coach Kyle Lieser. “He has a high baseball IQ and competes against anyone. He works incredibly hard and is always looking to improve his game. He was a special part of what we were able to accomplish this year. He took a position change and ran with it because he knew it would help the team. We are excited to see where his senior season will take us and you will definitely find this kid playing somewhere beyond HS baseball.”

Paynesville junior Isaac Lieser takes a swing at a pitch during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Isaac Lieser

Jr. C/P, Paynesville

Paynesville junior Isaac Lieser Submitted photo

Whenever Isaac Lieser made contact with the ball, it came with plenty of velocity.

ADVERTISEMENT

An All-Central Minnesota Conference pick, Lieser hit for a .478 average and a 1.367 OPS after hitting 13 doubles and three home runs. He drove in 26 RBIs and scored 27 runs.

Also seeing time as a pitcher, Lieser went 3-1 with 27 strikeouts and a 1.99 ERA over 24-2/3 innings.

“Isaac’s a tremendous catcher; blocks the ball very well and has an excellent throwing arm,” Skoglund said. “(He) calls a great game; he works really well with the pitchers. He’s got tremendous power when he hits. I can’t remember a blooper Isaac hit, he just hits bullets all over the ballpark. Very good gap power. He’s going to be able to play at the next level.”

BBE senior Tanner Shelton tosses a pitch during a Section 6A playoff game against New York Mills on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Tanner Shelton

Sr. P/IF/OF, BBE

BBE senior Tanner Shelton Submitted photo

Whenever in a big game on the bump, Tanner Shelton willed Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa to victory.

An All-Central Minnesota Conference pitcher, Shelton finished 4-2 with 43 strikeouts and a 3.14 ERA over 42-1/3 innings.

Shelton saved his best games for top opponents. Against top-ranked New York Mills in the Section 6A playoffs, Shelton struck out eight and allowed three hits and one walk over seven innings in a 5-4 victory. Then in the Class A state quarterfinals against top-seeded South Ridge, Shelton threw another complete-game victory, striking out five in a 2-1 victory, the first at state in school history.

BBE went 14-13 overall and 5-9 in the Central Minnesota Conference. The Jaguars won the Section 6A championship for the school’s first trip to the Class A state tournament, finishing fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tanner stepped up huge on the mound for us this year,” said BBE head coach Ben Klaphake. “He was our bona fide ace who we trusted to shut down the opponents. … I would argue that Tanner was one of the best pitchers in the area, especially considering that half his starts came against 2A schools.”

Montevideo senior Brady Snell reacts after getting a strikeout for the final out in the Thunder Hawks' 4-2 win over NLS in a Section 3AA-North playoff game at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Brady Snell

Sr. P/1B/3B/DH, Montevideo

Montevideo senior Brady Snell Submitted photo

Brady Snell cemented himself as one of the finest baseball players to come through Montevideo.

A Class AA All-State selection, Snell hit .349 with a .568 on-base percentage and seven doubles. He scored 24 runs and had 18 RBIs. He was voted the team’s best pitcher after going 5-1 with one save, a 2.14 ERA and 67 strikeouts over 51-1/3 innings.

He was selected All-West Central Conference, Academic All-State and will play in the 2023 Minnesota Twins Community All-Star Series.

Snell holds Montevideo school records for career RBIs (47), doubles (12) and walks (40). He’ll continue his baseball career at Alexandria Technical and Community College.

The Thunder Hawks finished 18-4 overall and won a share of the West Central Conference with a 13-1 mark.

“Brady was an imposing figure on the mound and at the plate,” said Montevideo head coach Tim Epema. “Brady was our go-to guy on the mound in big games. He was walked intentionally many times and came up with big hits in key situations.”

YME senior starting pitcher Bryce Sneller hones in on a throw during a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Bryce Sneller

Sr. P/IF, YME

YME senior Bryce Sneller Submitted photo

A towering figure on the pitcher’s mound, Bryce Sneller was the ace for YME’s first state tournament.

The right-hander threw 59 innings, compiling a 6-2 record and 0.83 ERA with 98 strikeouts. That helped earn him All-Camden Conference and All-Section 3A honors.

On offense, Sneller hit .475 average with a .600 on-base percentage, a .705 slugging percentage and a 1.305 OPS. He hit nine doubles, a triple and a home run and added 24 RBIs and 18 runs scored.

“Standing 6(-foot-)5, Bryce was an imposing presence on the mound,” Schulte said. “(He’s a) hard thrower with good off-speed. A strong leader who would do whatever he could to help the team win. Excellent power at the plate.”

Second Team

Minnewaska junior Dylan Alexander sets to throw to first base during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Dylan Alexander

Jr. C/OF/P, Minnewaska

Minnewaska junior Dylan Alexander Submitted photo

An All-Area first teamer last year, Alexander kept up his strong level of play in 2023. He hit for a .356 average and a .945 OPS with two doubles, five triples and a home run. On the mound, he went 2-0 with 23 strikeouts and a 1.59 ERA in 17-2/3 innings.

“Dylan had an exceptional junior season on the mound, in the field and at the plate,” Joe Alexander said. “(He’s) an excellent five-tool player. … Dylan was a vital part to our team’s success this spring and played a key role in our 15-5 season, allowing us to secure a 13-1 conference record, ending in a tie for the West Central Conference championship.”

Paynesville senior Max Athmann grins while rounding third base after hitting a three-run home run during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Max Athmann

Sr. C/OF, Paynesville

Paynesville senior Max Athmann Submitted photo

Max Athmann proved to be a quality bat and a versatile option in the Paynesville lineup. An All-Central Minnesota Conference pick, Athmann hit .464 with a 1.233 OPS, 35 runs and 18 RBIs. An honorable mention last season, Athmann knocked nine doubles and two home runs and stole 10 bases.

“You can put Max anywhere and he’s going to do a great job for you,” Skoglund said. “He can play anywhere defensively. He’s got a tremendous throwing arm, excellent range, good speed. He gets a good read on the ball. Offensively, he has a quick bat. (He's an) excellent base runner.”

BBE junior Luke Dingmann looks to throw to first base during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Luke Dingmann

Jr. 3B, BBE

BBE junior Luke Dingmann Submitted photo

The top offensive weapon for state qualifier BBE, Dingmann hit .349 with a .413 on-base percentage and a .943 OPS. He drove in 23 RBIs and scored 12 runs, hitting nine doubles and two home runs. He was an All-Central Minnesota Conference pick.

“Luke was a rock in our batting order,” Klaphake said. “In a 2A conference, and considering a deep run in the state tournament, he still had a batting average of .349 with an OPS of nearly 1.000. Luke was pitched around, thrown mostly off-speed, and was intentionally walked to avoid having to see him with runners on.”

Montevideo eighth grader Griffin Epema takes a swing at a pitch during a West Central Conference game against Minnewaska on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Griffin Epema

8th grade P/OF/IF, Montevideo

Montevideo eighth-grader Griffin Epema Submitted photo

The youngest member of the All-Area baseball team, Epema’s bat helped Montevideo’s improved season. He broke the school record for RBIs in a season with 22, hitting for a .459 average and a .568 on-base percentage. He hit for three doubles and three triples. He swiped eight bases and scored 17 times. Over 15 innings as a pitcher, he went 1-2 with two saves, 27 strikeouts and a 1.87 ERA. He’s an All-West Central Conference and All-Section 3AA selection. He was voted the team’s best hitter and rookie of the year.

“Griffin can play anywhere defensively and has a ton of poise for an eighth grader,” Tim Epema said. “(He) seems to focus even more with runners in scoring position. (He’s a) gritty player that will do whatever it takes to help his team.”

Litchfield sophomore Anthony Estrada is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a 3-run home run in a Section 5AA first-round game against Maple Lake on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Optimist Park in Litchfield. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Anthony Estrada

So. OF/3B, Litchfield

Litchfield sophomore Anthony Estrada Submitted photo

Just a sophomore for Litchfield, Anthony Estrada’s power bat helped the Dragons make an improbable run to the Section 5AA championship. Estrada hit .312 with a .398 on-base percentage and a .584 slugging percentage for a .982 OPS. He belted three home runs, eight doubles and two triples. An All-Wright County and All-Section 5AA pick, Estrada had 29 RBIs (fourth in school history) and 14 runs scored. He was named the team's Silver Slugger and Mr. Hustle. Litchfield finished 12-14 overall and 5-9 in the Wright County Conference.

"Anthony became our most dangerous hitter this year as a sophomore," said Dragons head coach Jeff Wollin. "He has tremendous power, as shown by his 13 extra-base hits and .584 slugging percentage. Two of his home runs in the playoffs were game changers. He also works harder than anyone on our team during practice and throughout the off-season. During games, he's the first one in the dugout and the first one back to his position between every inning. (He's) also very coachable and a great teammate."

KMS senior Jaiden Henjum lines up a pitch during a Section 6A-South playoff game against BBE on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Chizek Field in Morris. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Jaiden Henjum

Sr. SS/C/P, KMS

KMS senior Jaiden Henjum Submitted photo

A senior standout for KMS, Henjum helped the Fighting Saints win their fifth straight Camden Conference championship. He hit .357 with a .455 on-base percentage and a .629 slugging percentage for a 1.083 OPS. He hit two home runs, seven doubles and three triples, compiling 31 RBIs, 27 runs and 12 stolen bases. A right-handed pitcher, Henjum tossed 27-2/3 innings. He went 2-1 with a 2.02 ERA and 32 strikeouts. He was also voted the team’s Golden Glove winner.

“Jaiden has some of the best hands I've seen from an infielder and has good range at shortstop,” Adamson said. “He also filled a need for us at catcher this season when Jared (Cortez) pitched. At the plate Jaiden hit for a high average and developed power this season collecting 12 extra-base hits. On the mound Jaiden has been solid for three full seasons now.”

Lac qui Parle Valley head coach Darby Bjorgan waves home sophomore Dylan Keimig against Renville County West on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Sacred Heart Field. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Dylan Keimig

So. SS/OF, LQPV

LQPV sophomore Dylan Keimig Submitted photo

The leadoff batter for Lac qui Parle Valley, Dylan Keimig routinely got the Eagles off on the right foot. The Eagles’ co-MVP, Keimig hit .465 with a .558 slugging percentage. He hit for four doubles, tallying 18 runs and six RBIs on the way to being an All-Camden Conference pick. LQPV went 6-8 overall and 6-6 in the Camden.

“Dylan was electric for us in the lead-off position,” said Eagles head coach Darby Bjorgan. “He hit for over .500 most of the season and seemed to always find himself on the bases. He has exceptional speed and accounted for over 20% of the team's runs. He transitioned seamlessly from the outfield to shortstop about halfway through the season.”

BOLD junior Tate Sheehan reaches back to make a catch in foul territory for an out during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Montevideo on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Tate Sheehan

Jr. C, BOLD

BOLD junior Tate Sheehan Submitted photo

Tate Sheehan earned his place among the top bats in the area. He was named the West Central Conference’s offensive MVP after a .435 average, .674 slugging percentage and .594 on-base percentage for a 1.268 OPS. With five doubles and three triples, Sheehan also had 20 runs, nine RBIs and 12 stolen bases for the Warriors. BOLD was 6-11 overall and 5-9 in the West Central.

“Tate is a three-year starter and has been the heart and soul of our team these past two seasons,” said Warriors head coach Brian Kingery. “Tate is a bulldog behind the plate. As our leadoff hitter, Tate does an outstanding job setting the table for the rest of the team. Tate is a line-drive hitter who hits the ball extremely hard.”

Willmar senior Jaxxon Sjoberg tosses his bat aside after drawing a walk during a Central Lakes Conference game against Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Jaxxon Sjoberg

Sr. OF, Willmar

Willmar senior Jaxxon Sjoberg Submitted photo

Willmar had an All-Central Lakes Conference player patrolling the outfield in Jaxxon Sjoberg. Voted the Cardinals’ MVP, Sjoberg hit .364 with a .517 on-base percentage. He hit for two doubles, a triple, 10 runs, six RBIs and nine stolen bases. He helped Willmar to a 5-15 overall record and a 3-11 mark in the CLC. The Cardinals won four of their final six regular-sesaon games.

“Jaxxon was our leader offensively this season and played outstanding in the outfield,” said Willmar head coach Tom DeBoer. “He was an on-base machine, and his speed on the bases always made him a threat to run.”

Honorable Mentions

Drew Almich

Jr. P/IF, YME

Cooper Dack

Jr. P/SS/C, Montevideo

Austin Pauls

Sr. OF, Paynesville

Chi Schneider

Jr. 1B/3B/DH, New London-Spicer

Dylan Staska

Jr. C/IF/OF/P, Willmar