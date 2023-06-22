Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team

WILLMAR — Led by a core group of seniors, the West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team is back.

Of the 18 players between the All-Area First and Second Teams, nine are seniors. Then there are three juniors and three sophomores, two ninth-graders and a seventh-grader.

Twelve areas team are represented. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg and Renville County West/BOLD lead the way. Each have three players.

The Fighting Saints lost to Section 3A champion Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian in the 3A semifinals and the Jaguars lost to Windom in the opening round of the Section 3AA tournament.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City and Lac qui Parle Valley both follow with two selections. ACGC dropped its first game in the Section 3AA tournament to Litchfield and LQPV lost to Yellow Medicine East in the second round of the Section 3A-North playoffs.

Other teams that have representation in the All-Area Team are Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Benson, Litchfield, Montevideo, New London-Spicer, Paynesville, Yellow Medicine East and Willmar.

KMS' Shakira Olson and LQPV's Taylor Shelstad make their third consecutive appearances on the All-Area Team.

ACGC's Haley Wilner, KMS' Josie Gjerde and Willmar's Zoe Schroeder are back on the All-Area Team for a second straight season. An All-Area Honorable Mention in 2022, Litchfield's Olivia Holmgren makes her first appearance on the team.

Also on the squad are: RCW/BOLD's Kaitlyn Flann, Laila Ridler and Shay Skold; Paynesville's Kaydence Roeske; YME's Bayli Sneller; Montevideo's Lily Eisenlohr; New London-Spicer's Dalayne Hatlestad; ACGC's Mikaili Johnson; Benson's Ellie Krusemark; BBE's McKenna Lieser; LQPV's Rylee Lund and KMS' Kya Oaks.

The team is selected by the West Central Tribune sports staff based on nominations from area coaches.

Presented in alphabetical order, here is the West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team:

First Team

Kaitlyn Flann (RCW/BOLD, 2023)

Kaitlyn Flann

7th, P, RCW/BOLD

Flann earned All-Camden Conference honors after serving as RCW/BOLD's ace with an 11-3 record, which helped the Jaguars finish 14-5.

She started 15 games and pitched 95-2/3 innings with a 1.69 ERA and 103 strikeouts. Flann threw 1,200 pitches, allowing 81 hits, 18 earned runs and 14 walks. She also batted .204 with a .241 slugging percentage.

"We would not have had such a successful season this year without our ace, Katie Flann, in the circle," RCW/BOLD head coach Jessica Aaseth said. "For being a seventh-grader, her presence on the mound was that of someone much older.

"Even when our team got into sticky situations, Katie's composure on the mound never wavered, which just shows her mental toughness. She kept batters off-balance with a great mix of pitches, such as a fastball, changeup and rise ball. Katie was a huge reason we had some big wins this season against opponents, such as KMS and LQPV."

Renville County West/BOLD's Kaitlyn Flann throws a pitch against Lac qui Parle Valley on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Madison. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Josie Gjerde (KMS, 2023)

Josie Gjerde

Sr., SS, KMS

Gjerde batted .397 with 37 hits, 37 runs, 19 stolen bases and 12 RBIs in 63 at-bats for the 18-6 Fighting Saints.

She finishes her KMS career as a 2023 All-Section 3A pick and a two-time All-Camden Conference selection ('22, '23). She was also an Academic All-State member in 2023 and an All-Area Second Team member in 2022.

"(Josie is a) strong all-around player with great knowledge of the game," said Fighting Saints head coach Eileen Suter, who was named the Camden Conference and Section 3A Coach of the Year in her 32nd and final year as KMS' head coach.

Gjerde recorded a .377 average in her 204 career at-bats. She recorded 77 hits, 17 doubles, four triples, 77 walks, 77 runs, 59 RBIs and 34 stolen bases over that stretch.

KMS senior Josie Gjerde gets set to throw to first base during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Shakira Olson (KMS, 2023)

Shakira Olson

Sr., CF, KMS

After a junior season where she was named an All-State First Team member, an All-Section 3A pick, an All-Camden Conference selection and an All-Area First Team member, Olson did not slow down in her last season of high-school softball.

The senior batted .519 in 81 at-bats with 42 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 42 runs, 25 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and 10 walks. She was named the 2023 Camden Conference MVP.

"(Shakira is) one of the best all-around players I've ever coached," Suter said. "She can bunt with her speed for hits or hit it over the fence."

Olson finishes her KMS career with a .464 AVG, 115 hits, 23 doubles, 10 triples, six home runs, 120 runs, 64 RBIs, 62 stolen bases and 26 walks. She is a two-time All-State First Team member, a three-time All-Section 3A and All-Camden Conference selection as well as the Fighting Saints' batting champion and Team MVP in 2022 and 2023.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior Shakira Olson lays down a bunt against Benson in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Murdock. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Laila Ridler (RCW/BOLD, 2023) Contributed / Tim Kolehmainen - Breakdown Sports

Laila Ridler

Jr., C, RCW/BOLD

Laila Ridler helped guide RCW/BOLD through a successful 2023 campaign with her strong offensive play and stellar defense to earn All-Section 3AA and All-Camden Conference honors. She was also voted the Team MVP.

She held a 1.000 fielding percentage with 145 putouts and three assists in 148 total chances on defense. Offensively, she held a .397 average and .603 slugging percentage with 23 hits, 14 singles, seven doubles, one triple and a home run in 48 at-bats and 73 plate appearances. In that stretch, she recorded 24 RBIs, 23 runs, 14 stolen bases and nine walks.

"It is very clear when you get to know Laila Ridler that she loves the game of softball," Aaseth said. "She was one of our captains and was a great leader on and off the field. She did a great job managing our young pitching staff, which was comprised of seventh- and eighth-graders.

"She is a rock behind the plate and has a great arm. She did an awesome job for us this season in the third spot of the lineup and came up big with some clutch hits. She led our team in RBI and fielding percentage."

Renville County West/BOLD's Laila Ridler looks toward the dugout against Ortonville on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Danube. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Kaydence Roeske (Paynesville, 2023)

Kaydence Roeske

So., SS, Paynesville

An All-Section 6AA and All-Central Minnesota Conference member, Kaydence Roeske held a .430 average, .540 on-base percentage and .950 fielding percentage as a shortstop for the 9-10 Bulldogs.

Roeske recorded 10 doubles, 30 runs, 22 stolen bases and 21 RBIs in her sophomore season.

"Kaydence is a very quick and athletic shortstop who covers a lot of ground and has a strong arm," Paynesville head coach Zach Nelson said.

Roeske, who is also a star goaltender for the River Lakes Stars girls hockey team, became the first member of the Class of 2025 to announce a Division 1 commitment for women's hockey. She verbally committed to Minnesota State University-Mankato on June 15 .

Paynesville sophomore shortstop Kaydence Roeske makes a catch against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Zoe Schroeder (Willmar, 2023)

Zoe Schroeder

Sr., 1B, Willmar

After a strong senior season with the Cardinals, Zoe Schroeder is finishing her Willmar career a two-time All-Area First Team member.

The first baseman held a .351 average and .474 slugging percentage with 20 hits, 13 RBIs and six walks in her third year as a varsity starter. She also recorded 120 putouts with a .942 fielding percentage. These efforts earned Schroeder a spot on the All-Section 8AAA and All-Central Lakes Conference teams as well as being named Willmar's Offensive Player of the Year.

"Over Zoe's three years as a varsity starter, she has been a huge offensive weapon for us," Willmar head coach Christian Brown said of the Cardinals' captain. "Whether that was starting a rally or driving in runs, we came to rely on Zoe's bat this season and the last few years. She was also a strong foundation for our defense at the first base position. Infield corner positions are difficult to play well and Zoe was one of the best for us. We are going to miss her bat and defensive acumen next season."

Schroeder batted .346 and held a .444 slugging percentage in her career. She recorded 52 hits, 32 RBIs and 17 walks on offense and 266 putouts on defense with a .923 fielding percentage.

Willmar senior Zoe Schroeder takes practice swings during the Cardinals' home opening series against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Taylor Shelstad (LQPV, 2023)

Taylor Shelstad

Sr., P/SS, LQPV

Making her second consecutive appearance as an All-Area First Team member, Shelstad took on a larger role in the circle this season and continued to provide offense for the 10-9 Eagles.

The senior pitcher/shortstop held a .313 average and .433 slugging percentage with 16 singles, three triples, two doubles, 25 runs, 20 stolen bases and 11 RBIs in her senior season. Shelstad was named a Class A All-State Honorable Mention, an All-Section 3A pick and an All-Camden Conference selection. She was also a Class A All-Star, the Team MVP and Academic All-State and All-Camden Conference with a 3.958 GPA.

"Taylor is a phenomenal athlete," LQPV head coach Scott Sawatzky said. "Her softball IQ is outstanding. Defensively, she has amazing range and always knows where the play is going to be. Her speed makers her a threat at the plate and when she gets on the bases, she is a constant threat to steal. Despite not spending much time pitching over the years, she was our No. 1 pitcher and gave us an opportunity to win every game."

Shelstad batted .436 with 96 hits, 114 runs, 51 RBIs and 77 stolen bases in her career. She was a member of the Class A All-State Second Team, All-Section 3A Team and All-Camden Conference Team in 2022.

Lac qui Parle Valley senior Taylor Shelstad fires a pitch against Renville County West/BOLD on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Madison. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Bayli Sneller (YME, 2023) Contributed / Mariah Weir

Bayli Sneller

Fr., P, YME

Sneller had a breakout season for the 11-12 Sting, earning a spot on the All-Camden Conference Team and being named the Team MVP.

Sneller was stellar in the circle and the batter's box. The freshman pitched 104-2/3 innings with a 2.60 ERA and 1.20 WHIP, striking out 178 hitters. She also had a team-best .365 average as YME's lead-off hitter with 13 RBIs, three triples and five doubles.

"Bayli has been a contributor to our varsity lineup for the last three years, but she really came on strong this season, both offensively and defensively," YME head coach Jen Sneller said. "Working hard in the off-season, she learned to move the ball around and change pitch speed to keep the batters off-balance.

"Her confidence in the circle and at the plate really showed as the season went on."

YME freshman Bayli Sneller fires off a throw during a Camden Conference game against MACCRAY on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Haley Wilner (ACGC, 2023)

Haley Wilner

Sr., SS, ACGC

Wilner had a senior season to remember for the 11-6 Falcons. She batted .607 with 34 hits, 23 runs and 14 RBIs in 65 plate appearances, adding a .942 fielding percentage at shortstop.

A 2023 All-State Honorable Mention and All-Central Minnesota Conference First Team selection, Wilner exits her career atop the ACGC record books. She holds the best single-season batting average (.607), best career batting average (.561) and the highest on-base percentage (.628).

"Haley has been a mainstay leading off the ACGC batting order for three years," Falcons head coach Brad Nelson said. "Her knack for consistent, solid contact is unmatched as she routinely was able to put the ball where the fielders were not.

"Her speed out of the batters box was unmatched as she consistently beat out routine ground balls to the infield. Defensively, her game improved a lot this year, committing only three errors at shortstop in nearly fifty opportunities."

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City senior shortstop Haley Wilner prepares for the ball to be put into play against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Grove City. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Second Team

Lily Eisenlohr (Montevideo, 2023)

Lily Eisenlohr

So., SS, Montevideo

Eisenlohr shined bright for the 2-15 Thunder Hawks this season. The sophomore batted .453 with 24 hits, 21 singles, three doubles, 15 runs, 12 stolen bases and eight RBIs. Defensively, she added 36 putouts and 30 assists at shortstop.

Not only was Eisenlohr named the Team MVP, she was an All-West Central Conference pick.

"Lily is a talented young lady who has just completed her second varsity season," Montevideo head coach Madison Sletta said. "She has played a crucial role in the outfield as a freshman and infield as a sophomore. She led our team in offensive stats and was very reliable defensively.

"Lily gives her all and puts in the work to make the most of each at-bat and play in the field."

Montevideo sophomore shortstop Lily Eisenlohr steps into the batters box during a non-confernce game against Redwood Valley on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Montevideo. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Dalayne Hatlestad (NLS, 2023)

Dalayne Hatlestad

So., C, NLS

With a team-best .364 average, Hatlestad led the 5-14 Wildcats in hits and doubles.

The catcher's success offensively and defensively led her to be named an All-Section 3AA pick and an All-Wright County Conference West Division selection.

"Dalayne has worked very hard at making herself a great slap hitter from the left-hand side," NLS head coach Melissa Bergeson said. "She is a very tough out and hard to strike out.

"She uses her speed on the base paths. At the catching position, she uses her quickness to keep opposing runners at bay."

NLS sophomore Dalayne Hatlestad holds onto the ball and keeps a runner on base during a Wright County Conference game against Litchfield on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Olivia Holmgren (Litchfield, 2023)

Olivia Holmgren

Sr., SS, Litchfield

Holmgren embraced her role as a senior leader for the 5-16 Dragons and it paid dividends, earning her All-Section 3AA and All-Wright County West Conference honors.

The senior shortstop held a .435 average with 30 hits, 24 singles, six doubles and 13 RBIs. She also recorded 46 putouts and 16 assists on defense.

"Olivia is an incredibly hard worker," Litchfield head coach Kristen Gotfredson said. "When she showed up to practice, she was there to put in her 100%. She always pushed herself to be better. She helped encourage her teammates by being a vocal leader in and out of the dugout. Her talents and attitude will be missed next year."

Holmgren finishes her Dragons career with a .348 average and .522 slugging percentage. She had 148 putouts and 61 RBIs in 60 games.

Litchfield senior Olivia Holmgren slides into home plate for a run during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Mikaili Johnson (ACGC, 2023)

Mikaili Johnson

Jr., CF, ACGC

Johnson helped ACGC to have one of its best seasons in recent years.

The All-Central Minnesota Conference First Team pick batted .375 and held a .500 slugging percentage with 21 hits, two home runs, one double, 21 runs, 16 RBIs, eight stolen bases and six walks in 56 at-bats and 66 plate appearances.

"Mikaili's presence at the plate and in center field were a consistent catalyst for an ACGC team that nearly quadrupled their win total from the previous three years combined," Nelson said. "While patrolling in center field, she ran down nearly every ball, making difficult catches seem routine. She cut off countless balls that prevented opposing runners from taking extra bases. At the plate, Mikaili would often ignite the Falcon offense as she smashed the ball all-around the outfield. She also had a knack for the dramatic in clutch situations."

Johnson, hit the first walk-off home run in program history in ACGC's 4-3 victory over Paynesville on May 8.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City junior Mikaili Johnson sprints toward first base against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Grove City. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Ellie Krusemark (Benson, 2023)

Ellie Krusemark

Sr., 3B, Benson

Krusemark had a .380 average and .600 slugging percentage with 14 singles, three home runs, two doubles and 14 stolen bases. She added 25 putouts and 26 assists for a .927 fielding percentage in Benson's infield.

Krusemark's effort led her to be honored as a All-West Central Conference pick and the Team MVP. She also received the Craig Johnson Scholarship, which is given to a top student-athlete at Benson.

"Ellie is a great ball player," Benson head coach Mackenzie Dokkebakken said. "She swings hard and gets the ball in play a lot. She led our team in quality at-bats and had nine two-out RBIs. Not only is she great at the plate, but she was aggressive around the bases. Defensively, there is no one I trusted more to make a play than Ellie. She has a great glove and a strong arm.

"Not only do her stats reflect her positively, but she was a great leader on and off the field as well. She was a team-voted captain and took that role seriously. Ellie was often giving feedback to her teammates when she saw something that could help them perform better. Both her leadership and her softball skills will be missed next year."

Benson senior Ellie Krusemark celebrates a home run with her Braves teammates near home plate against MACCRAY in a Section 3A-North tournament matchup on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Murdock. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

McKenna Lieser (BBE, 2023)

McKenna Lieser

Fr., 2B, BBE

Lieser batted .422 and had a .956 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with 27 hits, 24 singles, 13 runs, eight stolen bases and six RBIs. Defensively, she held a .955 fielding percentage with 24 putouts and 18 assists in 44 total chances.

Lieser's play earned her All-Central Minnesota Conference First Team honors. She was also BBE's Team MVP and Team Offensive MVP.

"McKenna has grown into a player of her own since Day 1 of practice this season," BBE head coach Logan Funk said. "She has proved to not only be a reliable No. 2 batter in the lineup (who) consistently puts the ball in play, but a real threat on the base paths as well.

"Her confidence at the plate and on the defensive side of the ball has shown throughout the season. Her work ethic is the reason she is the player she is today."

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa sophomore McKenna Lieser steps into the batters box against Paynesville on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Paynesville. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Rylee Lund (LQPV, 2023)

Rylee Lund

Sr., CF, LQPV

After posting a .434 average and .605 slugging percentage in her senior season, Lund was named an All-Section 3A member and an All-Camden Conference pick. She was one of LQPV's Co-Offensive MVPs.

Lund finishes her LQPV career with 95 hits in 233 at-bats. Over that stretch, she recorded 11 doubles, six triples, 78 runs, 59 RBIs, 32 stolen bases and 31 walks.

"Rylee has one of the purest swings I have seen. It is quick and compact, making her a very difficult out regardless of the speed of the pitcher," Sawatzky said. "She is a smooth infielder. If she can get to a ball, she will make the play. Rylee has a great softball IQ and is always keenly aware of the situations within the game."

Lund was also a member of the All-State and All-Camden Conference Academic Teams with a 3.906 GPA.

Lac qui Parle Valley's Rylee Lund (center) takes part in senior night with her parents before the Eagles played a doubleheader against Renville County West/BOLD on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Madison. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Kya Oakes (KMS, 2023)

Kya Oakes

Jr., 2B, KMS

Oakes held a .375 average and was not an easy out at the plate.

Oakes tallied 27 hits in 72 at-bats with three doubles, 26 runs, 21 RBIs, 15 walks and four stolen bases. At second base, she had 28 putouts and 25 assists.

"(Kya is a) strong all-around player," Suter said. "At the plate, she puts the bat on the ball. She only struck out four times all year. She's a good bunter and solid defensive player as well."

Oakes' strong play helped her to become an All-Section 3A and All-Camden Conference selection.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior Kya Oakes takes a swing during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Murdock. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Shay Skold (RCW/BOLD, 2023)

Shay Skold

Sr., CF, RCW/BOLD

A staple to RCW/BOLD's lineup, Skold went out on a high note. She held a .424 average and .530 slugging percentage with 28 hits, 22 singles, five doubles, one triple, 27 runs, 24 stolen bases, 11 RBIs and seven walks.

Skold's batting average and steals were the best by any Jaguars player in 2023. Her strong stat-line helped her to be named to the All-Camden Conference Team and she also received the WarJag Award, which is given to the best teammate on RCW/BOLD.

"Shay was our senior captain and had a breakout year for us," Aaseth said. "She was our left lead-off hitter and teams had a very hard time getting her out.

"She was able to lay down a drag bunt and hit, which kept opponents on their toes. When she got on base, she was a threat to steal almost any base."

Renville County West/BOLD head coach Jessica Aaseth talks to Shay Skold at third base against Ortonville on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Danube. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Honorable Mentions

Abby Knudsen, So., CF, NLS

Kendall Miller, So., P, ACGC

Izzy Pennertz, Sr., 1B/C, Litchfield

Kendyl Shelstad, So., 3B, LQPV

Delaney Tersteeg, Jr., SS, RCW/BOLD