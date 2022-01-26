Hockey Roundup: Alexandria boys rally to dump Willmar

WILLMAR — Falling behind 3-0 after a period of play, the Alexandria boys hockey team stormed back in a big way Tuesday night.

Alexandria responded with a five-goal second period on the way to an 8-3 Central Lakes Conference victory at the Willmar Civic Center.

Despite being outshot 19-9 in the opening period, Willmar was the team finding the back of the net. Cullen Gregory opened it with an unassisted goal, followed by tallies from Elijah Van Buren and Arron Fischer. Fischer, who also had an assist in the first, scored on the power play.

Leading Alexandria’s comeback was Brycen Berg, who had a hat trick along with an assist. Nicholas Peterson added a pair of goals, and Josiah Gronholz finished with a goal and two assists.

Alexandria moves to 5-2-1 in the CLC while Willmar remains winless in conference play at 0-6-0.

Willmar stays at home Friday, taking on Prairie Centre at 5:30 p.m.

Boys

Alexandria 8, Willmar 3

Alexandria (9-6-1) 0 5 3 — 8

Willmar (4-11-0) 3 0 0 — 3

FIRST PERIOD – (1) W: Cullen Gregory (unassisted), time unavailable … (2) W: Elijah Van Buren (Colin Bos, Arron Fischer), time unavailable … (3) W: Fischer (Ethan Stark, Colin Bos), time unavailable PP.

SECOND PERIOD – (4) A: Nicholas Peterson (Joe Lamski), time unavailable … (5) A: Jack Breitzman (Gavin Olson, Mason Stennes), time unavailable … (6) A: Brycen Berg (Josiah Gronholz, Tyler Kludt), time unavailable … (7) A: Peterson (unassisted) , time unavailable PP … (8) A: Berg (Leo Kompelien) , time unavailable PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (9) A: Brennan Lattimer (Kludt, Lamski), time unavailable … (10) A: Berg (Gronholz), time unavailable … (11) A: Gronholz (Berg, Kludt), time unavailable.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Alexandria: Gabe Evink 18/21 … Willmar: Mason Thole 49/57.

Hutchinson 5, Litchfield/D-C 2

The Hutchinson Tigers skated past the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Chargers in a Wright County Conference contest at Burich Arena in Hutchinson.

Litchfield is now 10-7-1 this season. Hutchinson improved to 9-10.

Litchfield/D-C will play Mound-Westonka at 7 p.m. Thursday in Mound.

Northern Lakes 7, MBA 5

Northern Lakes defended its home ice with a victory over Morris/Benson Area at the Breezy Point Hockey Arena.

With the loss, the Storm dropped to 8-9-1 overall. The Lightning are 10-7-0.

MBA will host Luverne at 5 p.m. Friday at the Benson Civic Center.

Girls

Willmar 2, Alexandria 0

Halle Mortensen recorded another shutout as Willmar got two third-period goals to win the Central Lakes Conference game at the Willmar Civic Center.

Mortensen made 24 saves. She also had shutouts last week against Brainerd (1-0) and Marshall (3-0).

Lauren Eilers scored at 1:20 of the third period for Willmar. Nina Dawson got a short-handed goal at 15:59 to seal it.

Willmar is back at home Thursday for a 7:15 p.m. game against Northern Lakes.

Alexandria (9-9-1) 0 0 0 — 0

Willmar (12-10-0) 0 0 2 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD – No scoring.

THIRD PERIOD – (1) W: Lauren Eilers (Makenna Larson), 1:20 … (2) W: Nina Dawson (unassisted) 15:59 SH.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Alexandria: Jordan O’Kane 22/24 … Willmar: Halle Mortensen 24/24

Litchfield/D-C 4, Hutchinson 1

Lydia Schultz had a pair of goals as Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato evened its record to 10-10-1 with the victory over Hutchinson at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

Emily Johnson and Amelia Benson also scored for the Dragons, who got 20 saves in goal from Janelle Quast.

Litchfield/D-C plays host to Morris/Benson Area at 7 p.m. Thursday

Hutchinson (2-17-1) 0 1 0 — 1

Litchfield/D-C (10-10-1) 1 2 1 — 4

FIRST PERIOD – (1) LDC: Lydia Schultz (Olivia Robertson, Gabby Robertson) 6:41.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) H: Ellie Petersen (Erin White) 2:38, PP … (3) LDC: Emily Johnson (Lauren Erickson) 6:26, PP … (4) LDC: Amelia Benson (Robertson, Julia Peter) 7;18.

THIRD PERIOD – (5) Schultz (Robertson, Emmy Haataja) 10:46

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Hutchinson: Stella Docken 50/54 … Litchfield/D-C: Janelle Quast 20/21

Northern Lakes 12, MBA 2

Jada Brodzinski had four goals and two assists and Ava Merta had three goals and an assist as Northern Lakes trounced the Morris/Benson Area Storm at the Lee Community Center in Morris.

Karlie Bruns had two goals and Kortney Sanasack had two assists for MBA.

MBA will play Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Thursday in Litchfield.

Northern Lakes (10-10-1) 3 4 5 — 12

MBA (1-16-1) 1 0 2 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – (1) MBA: Karlie Bruns (Kortney Sanasack) :05 … (2) NL: Ava Merta (Riley Fogerty) 6:11 … (3) NL: Jenna Stoerzinger (Emily Traut, Jada Brodzinski) 7:40 … (4) Brodzinski (Stoerzinger) 16:44.

SECOND PERIOD – (5) NL: Brodzinski (Traut) 2:12 … (6) NL: Kiana Landt (Brodzinski) 8:17 … (7) NL: Jasmyn Germain (unassisted) 13:22 … (8) NL: Brooklyn Diederich (Ava Merta) 13:55.

THIRD PERIOD – (9) NL: Brodzinski (Stoerzinger) 2:00 … (10) NL: Rose Aldridge (unassisted) 4:36 … (11) NL: Merta (Fogerty) 5:50 … (12) NL: Merta (Fogerty) 9:13 … (13) NL: Brodzinski (Geselle McLaughlin) 16:07 … 914) MBA: Bruns (Sanasack) 16:32.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Northern Lakes: Sarah Maroney 16/18 … MBA: Mea Alsaker 37/49