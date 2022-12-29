Hockey roundup: Litchfield/D-C Dragons boys rally to drop Stars, 5-2; Litchfield/D-C girls win

ST. CLOUD — Calvin Jones and Caden Besemer each scored two goals as the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team opened up the Granite City Showcase with a 5-2 victory over River Lakes.

The Stars led 2-1 after the first period, getting goals from Blake Schultz and Bradley Blaschko.

But the Dragons scored four second-period goals to take control.

Litchfield/D-C is ranked eighth in the state and has a 7-0-1 record.

River Lakes (1-5-1) plays St. Cloud Cathedral at 7 p.m. Thursday at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex. Litchfield/D-C faces Sartell at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the MAC. Both games are at Torrey Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

The round-robin style tournament concludes play Friday at the MAC. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato plays Sauk Rapids at 1:30 p.m. River Lakes faces Monticello at 4:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Litchfield/D-C 5, River Lakes 2

River Lakes (1-5-1) 2 0 0 — 2

Litchfield/D-C (7-0-1) 1 4 0 — 5

FIRST PERIOD – (1) RL: Blake Schultz (unassisted), 4:05 … (2) L/D-C: Carson Brummond (Carson Tormanen), 8:03 … (3) RL: Bradley Blaschko (Jacob Philippi, Schultz), 12:00.

SECOND PERIOD – (4) L/D-C: Caden Besemer (Connor Taber, Calvin Jones), 5:22 … (5) L/D-C: Jones (Braden Olson, Taber), 14:19 … (6) L/D-C: Besemer (Jones), 16:03 PP … (7) L/D-C: Jones (Jason Haataja, Olson), 16:18.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) No scoring.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Ashton Fischer 33/38 … Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 12/14

Girls Hockey

Litchfield/D-C 3, Northern Lakes 0

Goaltender Janelle Quast posted her second consecutive shutout, making 20 saves en route to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato victory at Litchfield.

All three goals for Litchfield/D-C came on the power-play. Krista Tormanen, Amelia Benson and Stella Hillmann each scored. Olivia Robertson had an assist on Benson’s goal.

Tormanen notched two points in the game. She assisted on Hillmann’s goal in the third period.

Litchfield/D-C takes on Minnesota River at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Le Sueur Arena in Le Sueur.

Northern Lakes (1-9-0) 0 0 0 — 0

Litchfield/D-C (7-6-0) 2 0 1 — 3

ADVERTISEMENT

FIRST PERIOD – (1) L/D-C: Krista Tormanen (unassisted), 9:08 PP … (2) L/D-C: Amelia Benson (Olivia Robertson), 13:37 PP.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) No scoring.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) L/D-C: Stella Hillmann (Tormanen), 1:34 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Northern Lakes: Rebekah Deemer 29/32 … Litchfield/D-C: Janelle Quast 20/20

Worthington 10, MBA 7

Riley Nickel and Megan Dykstra earned hat tricks and an assist each for Worthington in the final round of the MBA Storm Holiday Classic at Morris.

Storm junior Karlie Bruns notched a game-high four goals and added an assist. Senior Kortney Sanasack had two goals and two assists.

MBA went 0-2 at the Holiday Classic. The Storm return to action in the new year against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Litchfield Civic Arena.

MBA (4-9-0) 2 3 2 — 7

Worthington (2-6-0) 2 5 3 — 10

FIRST PERIOD – (1) MBA: Kortney Sanasack (Karlie Bruns, Charli Erdahl), 2:47 … (2) W: Megan Dykstra (Chloe Joens), 3:54 … (3) MBA: Bruns (Sanasack), 10:53 … (4) W: Dykstra (Lauren Nelson, Riley Nickel), 16:49.

SECOND PERIOD – (5) W: Peyton Nickel (Allison Iverson), 1:10 … (6) W: Addison Joens (Marin Pederson, Dykstra), 2:03 … (7) MBA: Sanasack (Allison Michaelson), 3:53 PP … (8) MBA: Bruns (Sanasack), 5:08 … (9) MBA: Bruns (Michaelson), 5:40 … (10) W: Dykstra (Pederson, A. Joens), 6:22 … (11) W: R. Nickel (Pederson), 10:47 PP … (12) W: R. Nickel (unassisted), 15:41 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (13) W: Nelson (unassisted), 0:22 … (14) W: Nelson (unassisted), 0:49 … (15) MBA: Bruns (unassisted), 5:02 … (16) W: R. Nickel (Nelson), 11:46 … (17) MBA: Phoebe Overlie (Aubree Ramirez, Sofia Schwiderski), 15:39.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – MBA: Ava Breuer 23/33 … Worthington: Lillyana Newman 16/23

Marshall 3, River Lakes 2

The River Lakes Stars lost all three of their games at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at Super Rink 2 in the National Sports Center in Blaine.

Marshall beat the Stars in the seventh-place game.

ADVERTISEMENT

River Lakes (4-7-1) returns to play in the new year against Northern Lakes at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Breezy Point Sports Center.

Marshall has a 3-8-1 record.