Boys Hockey Roundup: Fergus Falls topples Willmar boys.

Prep boys hockey report from west central Minnesota for Feb. 3, 2022.

Boys Hockey
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
February 03, 2022 at 11:58 PM

Fergus Falls 6, Willmar 0

Fergus Falls boosted its record to 14-6 with the victory over Willmar at the Willmar Civic Center.

Willmar, 4-14, plays Redwood Valley at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Redwood Falls.

Little Falls 6, River Lakes 2

State-ranked Little Falls overcame a 1-0 first-period deficit to beat River Lakes at Exchange Arena in Little Falls.

Blake Schultz opened the scoring at 11:40, giving the Stars a 1-0 lead.

The Flyers broke loose with four goals in the second period. Carter Oothoudt scored two of his third goals in the second period. George Moore also had two goals for Little Falls, ranked eighth in Class A.

Cole Pientka had River Lakes’ other goal.

The Stars play at 7:15 p.m. Friday against Mora/Milaca in Richmond.

River Lakes (9-11)          1     1     0 — 2
Little Falls (19-3)            0     4     2 — 6
FIRST PERIOD –  (1) RL: Blake Schultz (Brady Blaschko) 11:40
SECOND PERIOD –  (2) LF: Carter Oothoudt (Hayden Johnson, Matt Fliippi) 2:15, PP … (3)  LF: Oothoudt (M. Filippi, Johnson) 6:07 … (4) RL: Cole Pientka (Bennett Schultz, Jacob Philippi) 11:27 … (5): LF George Moore (Johnson) 13:20, PP … (6) LF: Moore (Johnson, M. Flippi) 15:41, PP.
THIRD PERIOD – (7) LF: Oothoudt (Johnson, M. Flippi) 10:28 … (8) LF: Alec Lindberg (Hudson Flippi, Aaron Marod) 16:43. 
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Ashton Fischer 34/40. Little Falls: DJ Kicker 15/17

Litchfield/D-C 3, New Ulm 1

Daniel Estrada, Ryan Schutz and Jack Hillmann scored goals for Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in its victory over New Ulm at Litchfield.

New Ulm out-shot the Dragons, 37-25.

Litchfield/D-C plays at 8 p.m. Friday at Southwest Christian/Richfield in Chaska.

New Ulm (10-10-1)             0     0     1 — 1
Litchfield/D-C (12-7)          0     2     1 — 3
FIRST PERIOD –  No scoring.
SECOND PERIOD –  (1) LDC: Daniel Estrada (Grant Haataja) 4:09 … (2) LDC: Ryan Schutz (Connor Taber, Gavin Hanson) 14:35, SH.
THIRD PERIOD – (3) NU: Austin Uecker (unassisted) 2:27 … (4) LDC: Jack Hillmann (unassisted) 2:51.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – New Ulm: Dawson Sellner 22/25 … Litchfield/D-C: Chase Zwilling 36/37

MBA 6, Prairie Centre 1

The Morris/Benson Area Storm skated past Prairie Centre at Morris.

Brady DeHaan had a hat trick for the Storm, who also got goals from Sam Thompson, Tim Blume and Cole Blume.

MBA is now 11-10-1. Prairie Centre fell to 6-15.

MBA plays at 3 p.m. Saturday at Luverne.

Prairie Centre (6-15)          0     1     0 — 1
MBA (11-10-1)                     2     2     2 — 6
FIRST PERIOD –  (1) MBA: Brady DeHaan (Kaleb Breuer) 10:20 … (2) MBA: Tim Blume (Tyler Hadfield) 16:19.
SECOND PERIOD –  (3) MBA: DeHaan (unassisted) 1:56 … (4) MBA: DeHaan (Ryan Tolifson) 6:00 … (5) PC: Derrick Sorenson (unassisted) 12:44.
THIRD PERIOD – (6) MBA: Cole Blume (Tyler Hadfield) 3:21, PP … (7) MBA: Sam Thompson (unassisted) 9:28.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Prairie Centre: Joe Nedoroscik 28/34 (46:15), Ben Millard 5/5 (4:45) … MBA: Christopher Danielson 22/23

