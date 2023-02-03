Hockey Roundup: Flyin' Warriors slow down Cards, 7-1

WILLMAR — Peyton LeMieur scored a pair of goals in helping to lift Brainerd/Little Falls to the victory at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Mercedes Engstrom, Brynn Thoma, Lilly DeRosier, Macy Peterson and Molly Hagelie also scored goals for the Flyin’ Warriors.

Avery Olson scored at the 8:00 mark of the third period for Willmar, getting assists from Rebecca Lawson and Makenna Larson.

Willmar plays Morris/Benson at 6 p.m. Friday at Benson Civic Arena.

Brainerd/LF (13-8-3) 1 4 2 — 7

Willmar (12-10-1) 0 0 1 — 1

FIRST PERIOD – (1) B: Mercedes Engstrom (Lucy Peterson, Molly Hagelie) 14:50.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) B: Brynn Thoma (Molly Pohlkamp) :21 … (3) B: Lilly DeRosier (Hagelie, Thoma) 6:49 … (4) B: Peyton LeMieur (Hagelie, L. Peterson) 13:13 … (5) B: Macy Peterson (DeRosier, Thoma) 14:22.

THIRD PERIOD – (6) B: Hagelie (Engstrom, LeMieur) 3:11 … (7) W: Avery Olson (Rebecca Lawson, Makenna Larson) 8:00 … (8) B: LeMieur (Engstrom) 8:46.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – B/LF: Breya Sawyer 12/13 … Willmar: Erin Eilers 44/51

New Ulm 5, Litchfield/D-C 1

New Ulm scored five unanswered goals to take a win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

The Dragons scored first, with Grace Braaten burying the puck off an assist from Abby Woelfel.

The Eagles’ Afton Hulke had two goals, both coming in the third period. Jersey Haugen, Brooke Arneson and Michelle Smith also scored for New Ulm.

Litchfield/D-C’s final game of the regular season is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Minnesota River.

New Ulm (16-8-1) 1 1 3 — 5

Litchfield/D-C (10-11-3) 1 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – (1) LDC: Grace Braaten (Abby Woelfel), 7:19 … (2) NU: Jersey Haugen (unassisted), 9:14.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) NU: Brooke Arneson (Jada Rahe, Michelle Smith), 0:18.

THIRD PERIOD – (4) NU: Smith (Arneson), 10:45 … (5) NU: Afton Hulke (unassisted), 11:03 … (6) NU: Hulke (Arneson, Evelyn Sellner), 12:45 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – NU: Ava Brennan 21/22 … L/D-C: Kira Kuechle 28/33.

Fergus Falls 5, River Lakes 1

Seventh-ranked Fergus Falls skated past River Lakes at Fergus Falls Community Arena.

The Stars, who fall to 7-16-1, take on Willmar in its season finale at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Willmar Civic Center.

Boys hockey

SWC/Richfield 4, Litchfield/D-C 1

Tate Hardacre, Kaden Feltmann, Jared Greiner and Caleb Swenson scored goals for Southwest Christian/Richfield in its victory over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at Chaska Community Center.

Carson Tormanen scored the Chargers’ goal.

Litchfield/D-C plays New Ulm at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Ulm Civic Center.

Litchfield/D-C (13-6-2) 0 1 0 — 1

Southwest Christian (10-5-4) 2 1 1 — 4

FIRST PERIOD – (1) SWC: Tate Hardacre (unassisted), 7:39 … (2) SWC: Kaden Feltmann (Caleb Swenson, Tate Hardacre), 13:09.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) L/D-C: Carson Tormanen (Caden Besemer), 2:21 … (4) SWC: Jared Greiner (Eli Hoffman), 15:57.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) SWC: Swenson (unassisted), 1:00.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – L/D-C: Travis Halonen 27/31 … SWC: Jannes Kamp 34/35

MBA 4, Prairie Centre 0

Christopher Danielson made 28 saves for Morris/Benson Area in a win over Prairie Centre at the Sauk Centre Civic Arena.

Ryan Tolifson, Charlie Goff, Trevor Buss and Cole Blume all scored goals for the Storm.

MBA plays River Lakes at 7:15 p.m. Friday at River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond.

MBA (11-7-0) 1 1 2 — 4

Prairie Centre (5-14-0) 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – (1) MBA: Ryan Tolifson (Charlie Goff, Tucker Blume), 16:49 PP.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) MBA: Goff (Tolifson), 0:32.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) MBA: Trevor Buss (Blake Bruns), 2:41 … (4) MBA: Cole Blume (Bruns, Buss), 13:45.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – MBA: Christopher Danielson 28/28 … PC: Carter Holman 35/39