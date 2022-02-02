Hockey Roundup: Late goal lifts the St. Cloud Crush past the River Lakes Stars

ST. CLOUD — Ben Eiynck scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner at 3:06 of the third period, to lead the St. Cloud Crush past the River Lakes Stars 2-1 Tuesday in a boys hockey game at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

River Lakes took a 1-0 lead at 10:21 of the second period on Chase Schulzetenberg’s unassisted goals.

The Stars fell to 3-5 in the Central Lakes Conference. They play at Little Falls at 7:17 p.m. Thursday at the Flyers’ Exchange Arena.

St. Cloud, made up of players from Tech and Apollo, is now 2-1-2 in the CLC.

St. Cloud 2, River Lakes 1

River Lakes (9-10-0) 0 1 0 — 1

St. Cloud (4-11-3) 0 1 1 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – No goalsS

ECOND PERIOD – (1) RL: Chase Schulzetenberg (unassisted), 10:21 … (2) SC: Ben Eiynck (Liam O’Donnell), 16:45.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) SC: Eiynck (Andrew Cumming), 3:06.GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Carson Cronquist 28/30 … St. Cloud: Ben Condon 14/15

Girls Hockey

Delano/Rockford 5,Litchfield/D-C 0

Delano/Rockford beat the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team for the second time this season in a Wright County Conference game at Litchfield.

Delano/Rockford won the first meeting between the teams, 3-1 on Jan. 22 in Delano.

Delano/Rockford is now 12-10. Litchfield/D-C fell to 11-12.

The Dragons are scheduled to close out the regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday at New Ulm.