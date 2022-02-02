Hockey Roundup: Late goal lifts the St. Cloud Crush past the River Lakes Stars
Prep hockey report from west central Minnesota for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Ben Eiynck scores two goals, including the game-winner in the third period, to lift St. Cloud to the Central Lakes Conference victory. In Wright County Conference girls hockey, Delano/Rockford defeats Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato.
ST. CLOUD — Ben Eiynck scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner at 3:06 of the third period, to lead the St. Cloud Crush past the River Lakes Stars 2-1 Tuesday in a boys hockey game at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.
River Lakes took a 1-0 lead at 10:21 of the second period on Chase Schulzetenberg’s unassisted goals.
The Stars fell to 3-5 in the Central Lakes Conference. They play at Little Falls at 7:17 p.m. Thursday at the Flyers’ Exchange Arena.
St. Cloud, made up of players from Tech and Apollo, is now 2-1-2 in the CLC.
River Lakes (9-10-0) 0 1 0 — 1
St. Cloud (4-11-3) 0 1 1 — 2
FIRST PERIOD – No goalsS
ECOND PERIOD – (1) RL: Chase Schulzetenberg (unassisted), 10:21 … (2) SC: Ben Eiynck (Liam O’Donnell), 16:45.
THIRD PERIOD – (3) SC: Eiynck (Andrew Cumming), 3:06.GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Carson Cronquist 28/30 … St. Cloud: Ben Condon 14/15
Girls Hockey
Delano/Rockford 5,Litchfield/D-C 0
Delano/Rockford beat the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team for the second time this season in a Wright County Conference game at Litchfield.
Delano/Rockford won the first meeting between the teams, 3-1 on Jan. 22 in Delano.
Delano/Rockford is now 12-10. Litchfield/D-C fell to 11-12.
The Dragons are scheduled to close out the regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday at New Ulm.
