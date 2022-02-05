Hockey Roundup: Litchfield/D-C boys clips SWC/Richfield early

CHASKA — Jaxon Gustafson had a pair of first-period goals for Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in a Wright County Conference boys hockey win against Southwest Christian/Richfield.

Zachary Zwilling and Jack Hillman also scored goals for the Dragons. Trenton Evjen had assists in both of Gustafson’s goals. Goaltender Travis Halonen made 44 saves in the victory.

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato’s next scheduled game is 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Delano.

Boys Hockey

Litchfield/D-C 4, SWC/Richfield 1

Litchfield/D-C (13-7-1) 2 1 1 — 4

SWC/Richfield (10-10-1) 1 0 0 — 0FIRST PERIOD – (1) LDC: Jaxon Gustafson (Trenton Evjen, Grant Grochow), 2:07 … (2) LDC: Gustafson (Evjen), 7:27 … (3) SWC: Andrew Erhart (unassisted), 13:24.

SECOND PERIOD – (4) LDC: Zachary Zwilling (unassisted), 7:37.

THIRD PERIOD – (5) LDC: Jack Hillman (unassisted), 8:55.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 44/45 … Southwest Christian/Richfield: Isaac Haugen 36/40

River Lakes 4, Mora/Milaca 1

River Lakes improved to 10-11 overall with the victory over Mora/Milaca at Paynesville.

Mora/Milaca fell to 15-5-2.

River Lakes’ next game is 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Fergus Falls.