Hockey Roundup: Litchfield/D-C boys clips SWC/Richfield early
Prep hockey report from west central Minnesota for Feb. 4, 2022. Gustafson nets a pair of first-period goals in Dragons win
CHASKA — Jaxon Gustafson had a pair of first-period goals for Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in a Wright County Conference boys hockey win against Southwest Christian/Richfield.
Zachary Zwilling and Jack Hillman also scored goals for the Dragons. Trenton Evjen had assists in both of Gustafson’s goals. Goaltender Travis Halonen made 44 saves in the victory.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato’s next scheduled game is 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Delano.
Boys Hockey
Litchfield/D-C 4, SWC/Richfield 1
Litchfield/D-C (13-7-1) 2 1 1 — 4
SWC/Richfield (10-10-1) 1 0 0 — 0FIRST PERIOD – (1) LDC: Jaxon Gustafson (Trenton Evjen, Grant Grochow), 2:07 … (2) LDC: Gustafson (Evjen), 7:27 … (3) SWC: Andrew Erhart (unassisted), 13:24.
SECOND PERIOD – (4) LDC: Zachary Zwilling (unassisted), 7:37.
THIRD PERIOD – (5) LDC: Jack Hillman (unassisted), 8:55.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 44/45 … Southwest Christian/Richfield: Isaac Haugen 36/40
River Lakes 4, Mora/Milaca 1
River Lakes improved to 10-11 overall with the victory over Mora/Milaca at Paynesville.
Mora/Milaca fell to 15-5-2.
River Lakes’ next game is 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Fergus Falls.
