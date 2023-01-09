Hockey Roundup: Litchfield/D-C Dragons take a tie

LITCHFIELD — Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato and Hutchinson went the distance and finished with a 2-2 overtime tie on Saturday at Litchfield Civic Arena.

Stella Hillmann scored both of Litchfield/D-C’s goals.

Hillmann’s first tally put Litchfield/D-C ahead 1-0 at 8 minutes, 8 seconds of the first period. Her second came at 9:10 of the third period to knot the game at 2-2.

Hutchinson’s pair of goals came in the second period. Jolynn Hauan scored at 13:41 and Morgan Wagner found the back of the net at 14:40.

Litchfield/D-C holds an 8-6-1 record and ranks No. 16 in Class A. Hutchinson sits at No. 19.

Litchfield/D-C plays host to Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Litchfield Civic Arena.

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato junior Krista Tormanen and Brooke Hauan of Hutchinson battle for control of the puck while playing at the Litchfield Civic Arena on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Girls

Litchfield/D-C 2, Hutchinson 2, OT

Hutchinson (6-7-1) 0 2 0 0 — 2

Litchfield/D-C (8-6-1) 1 0 1 0 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – (1) L/D-C: Stella Hillmann (Gabby Robertson, Krista Tormanen), 8:08.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) H: Jolynn Hauan (Kohle Fitterer), 13:41 … (3) H: Morgan Wagner (unassisted), 14:40.

THIRD PERIOD – (4) L/D-C: Hillmann (Robertson, Amelia Benson), 9:10.

OVERTIME – No scoring

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Hutchinson: Kaiden Fitterer 26/28 … Litchfield/D-C: Kira Kuechle 23/25

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato celebrates a goal out on the ice while playing Hutchinson at the Litchfield Civic Arena on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Boys

Cambridge-Isanti 6, River Lakes 4

Cambridge-Isanti capitalized on a 3-0 lead en route to a victory over River Lakes at Isanti County Area David C. Johnson Civic Arena.

Seth Terhell and Finn Overby each had two goals and an assist for C-I. Terhell’s two tallies came on the power-play. Overby had a power-play goal and scored his second on an empty net.

River Lakes had three skaters record multi-point performances. Jacob Philippi and Matthew Dotzler each had one goal and an assist. Anthony Fink had a pair of assists.

River Lakes hits the ice against Sartell at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Koronis Civic Arena.

River Lakes (2-8-1) 0 2 2 — 4

Cambridge-Isanti (5-6-0) 2 1 3 — 6

FIRST PERIOD – (1) C-I: Seth Terhell (unassisted), 3:40 PP … (2) C-I: Sean Brown (Josh Sauro, Caleb Wisen), 5:36.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) C-I: Terhell (Finn Overby, Ethan Boughton), 1:19 PP … (4) RL: Ethan Holme (Matthew Dotzler, Jace Griffin), 2:53 PP … (5) RL: Jacob Philippi (Anthony Fink, Blake Schultz), 14:05 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (6) C-I: Will O’Donovan (Terhell, Boughton), 0:42 … (7) RL: Bradey Blaschko (Philippi), 5:07 … (8) C-I: Overby (Sauro), 7:48 PP … (9) RL: Dotzler (Fink), 8:14 … (10) C-I: Overby (Seth Splittstoser), 14:19 EN.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Carson Cronquist 28/33 … Cambridge-Isanti: Jaxon Sibell 32/36

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato freshman Emma Grangroth sends the puck past a Hutchinson defender at the Litchfield Civic Arena on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

MBA 4, Luverne 3, OT

The Morris/Benson Area Storm overcame a 3-1 deficit to beat Luverne in overtime at Blue Mound Ice Arena in Luverne.

Blake Bruns scored the game-winning goal for MBA at 1 minute, 42 seconds into overtime.

The Storm had eight skaters record at least one point. The goalscorers for MBA alongside Bruns were Caden Olsen, Tucker Blume and Trevor Buss.

MBA takes on River Lakes at 7:15 p.m. Friday at River Lakes Civic Arena.

MBA (5-6-0) 1 0 2 1 — 4

Luverne (4-4-1) 1 2 0 0 — 3

FIRST PERIOD – (1) L: Owen Sudenga (Patrick Kroski, Henry Hartquist), 11:49 … (2) MBA: Caden Olsen (Connor Goff), 14:19.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) L: Brock Behrend (Hartquist), 0:21 … (4) L: Behrend (Elliot Domagala, Kroski), 14:56 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (5) MBA: Tucker Blume (Alex Claussen, Hunter LeClair), 2:15 … (6) MBA: Trevor Buss (unassisted), 7:08.

OVERTIME – (7) MBA: Blake Bruns (Blume), 1:42.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – MBA: Christopher Danielson 39/42 … Luverne: Tyler Arends 19/23

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato freshman Lydia Schultz brings the puck up the ice while playing Hutchinson at the Litchfield Civic Arena on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Litchfield/D-C 3, Hutchinson 1

Caden Besemer tallied one goal and two assists as Litchfield/D-C defeated Hutchinson at Litchfield Civic Arena.

Calvin Jones recorded one goal and one assist. His second period tally at 13 minutes, 31 seconds proved to be the game-winning goal.

Litchfield/D-C goaltender Travis Halonen stopped 31 of 32 shots faced.

Litchfield/D-C next faces Mound Westonka at 7 p.m. Tuesday at David M Thaler Sports Center.

Hutchinson (4-6-0) 0 0 1 — 1

Litchfield/D-C (9-2-1) 1 2 0 — 3

FIRST PERIOD – (1) L/D-C: Caden Besemer (Calvin Jones), 7:30.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) L/D-C: Jones (Besemer), 13:31 … (3) L/D-C: Rhett Niemela (Besemer), 16:07 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (4) H: Emmett Reiter (Nolan Reiter), 13:23.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Hutchinson: Lukas Heilman 31/34 … Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 31/32