Hockey Roundup: Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato skates past Willmar Cardinals

LITCHFIELD — Braden Olson’s four-point effort helped Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato dominate Willmar, 5-1 in a non-conference boys hockey game Saturday at Litchfield Civic Arena.

Olson notched a pair of goals and assists in the win. He scored the game-tying goal at 7:47 of the first period and scored a power-play goal at 11:05 of the second period.

Ethan Stark had the lone goal for Willmar. He scored off a feed from Trenton Larson at 4:31 of the first period.

Litchfield/D-C takes on Minneapolis at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis. Willmar plays host to Becker, 7:15 p.m. Monday at Willmar Civic Center.

Litchfield/D-C 5, Willmar 1

Willmar (4-7-0) 1 0 0 — 1

Litchfield/D-C (10-3-2) 2 2 1 — 5

FIRST PERIOD – (1) W: Ethan Stark (Trenton Larson), 4:31 … (2) L/D-C: Braden Olson (Spencer Niemela, Rhett Niemela), 7:47 … (3) L/D-C: R. Niemela (Olson, Calvin Jones), 8:04.

SECOND PERIOD – (4) L/D-C: Olson (Jones, R. Niemela), 11:05 PP … (5) L/D-C: Carson Niska (S. Niemela), 15:52.

THIRD PERIOD – (6) L/D-C: Jones (Olson), 3:41.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Braxton Heid 33/38 … Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 20/21, Chase Zwilling 5/5

Princeton 3, River Lakes 2

River Lakes’ comeback effort fell short against Princeton at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.

Blake Schultz had a pair of points for the Stars. He scored shorthanded at 8:32 of the first period and had a secondary assist on Bradey Blaschko’s power-play tally at 13:11 of the third period.

River Lakes plays host to Little Falls at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond.

River Lakes (4-10-1) 1 0 1 — 2

Princeton (7-6-0) 1 2 0 — 3

FIRST PERIOD – (1) RL: Blake Schultz (unassisted), 8:32 SH … (2) P: Brody Kok (Jake Baumann, Jacob Patnode), 9:28.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) P: Alexander Miller (J. Patnode), 14:08 … (4) P: Dominic Patnode (Timothy Donnay), 16:06.

THIRD PERIOD – (5) RL: Bradey Blaschko (Bennett Schultz, Blake Schultz), 13:11 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Ashton Fischer 22/25 … Princeton: James Koecher 32/34

Girls hockey

Bemidji 5,River Lakes 2

Bemidji rattled off three goals in the third period to defeat River Lakes at Koronis Civic Arena.

Bailey Rupp notched a hat trick for Bemidji. She scored two of her three goals in the third period, all of which were even strength. Makenna Dreher tallied four assists.

River Lakes’ goal scorers were Ayla McLellan and Aubree McDonagh. Both scored in the third period at 5:34 and 14:43. McDonagh’s tally was shorthanded.

River Lakes is host to Buffalo at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Koronis Civic Arena in Paynesville.

Bemidji (11-5-2) 0 2 3 — 5

River Lakes (5-12-1) 0 0 2 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD – (1) B: Bailey Rupp (Makenna Dreher), 4:14 … (2) Megan Berg (Dreher), 10:17.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) B: Elizabeth Oster (Bella Webb, Mali McLean), 2:08 … (4) RL: Ayla McLellan (Sophia Hess) … (5) B: Rupp (Dreher, Berg), 9:24 … (6) B: Rupp (Dreher, Berg), 11:09 … (7) RL: Aubree McDonagh (Hess), 14:43 SH.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Bemidji: Payton Weidemann 29/31 … River Lakes: Kaydence Roeske 13/18

