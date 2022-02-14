Hockey Roundup: Litchfield girls prevail in four overtimes

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team needed four overtimes to beat Minnesota River 2-1 Saturday in the Section 2A semifinals.

The second-seeded Dragons (12-13-1) got the game-winner from Emily Johnson at 13:18 of the fourth overtime at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

Minnesota River (13-13) was the third seed.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the second period. MeKenna Mueller scored at 5:52, getting assists from Adrianna Bixby and Callie Voeltz.

The Dragons quickly answered. Johnson scored the first of her two goals unassisted at 7:02.

Litchfield/D-C out-shot Minnesota River 73-18.

The Bulldogs’ Amelia Messer made 71 saves. Janelle Quast stopped 17 of 18 shots for the Dragons.

Litchfield/D-C plays top seed Mankato East for the section championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at the All Seasons Arena in Mankato. The Cougars (20-5) beat Waconia 5-1 to advance to the final.

Girls Hockey

Section 2A

Litchfield/D-C 2, MN River 1 (4 OTs)

MN River (13-13-0) 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Litchfield/D-C (12-13-1) 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD – (1) MR: MeKenna Mueller (Adrianna Bixby, Callie Voeltz), 5:52 … (2) LDC: Emily Johnson (unassisted), 7:02.

THIRD PERIOD – No scoring.

OT – No scoring.

OT2 – No scoring.

OT3 – No scoring.

OT4 – (3) LDC: Johnson (unassisted), 13:18.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – MN River: Amelia Messer 71/73 … Janelle Quast: 17/18.