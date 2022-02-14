99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Hockey Roundup: Litchfield girls prevail in four overtimes

Girls hockey report from west central Minnesota for Feb. 13, 2022. Dragons edge Minnesota River to move into Section 2A final

WCT.s.hockey.girls.jpg
Girls Hockey
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
February 13, 2022 at 6:08 PM

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team needed four overtimes to beat Minnesota River 2-1 Saturday in the Section 2A semifinals.

The second-seeded Dragons (12-13-1) got the game-winner from Emily Johnson at 13:18 of the fourth overtime at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

Minnesota River (13-13) was the third seed.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the second period. MeKenna Mueller scored at 5:52, getting assists from Adrianna Bixby and Callie Voeltz.

The Dragons quickly answered. Johnson scored the first of her two goals unassisted at 7:02.

Litchfield/D-C out-shot Minnesota River 73-18.

The Bulldogs’ Amelia Messer made 71 saves. Janelle Quast stopped 17 of 18 shots for the Dragons.

Litchfield/D-C plays top seed Mankato East for the section championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at the All Seasons Arena in Mankato. The Cougars (20-5) beat Waconia 5-1 to advance to the final.

WCT Prep Tournament Central for Winter 2022
Prep Tournament Central
More prep tournament coverage here from the West Central Tribune.

Girls Hockey

Section 2A

Litchfield/D-C 2, MN River 1 (4 OTs)

MN River (13-13-0)               0     1     0     0     0     0     0 — 0
Litchfield/D-C (12-13-1)       0     1     0     0     0     0     1 — 2
FIRST PERIOD –  No scoring.
SECOND PERIOD –  (1) MR: MeKenna Mueller (Adrianna Bixby, Callie Voeltz), 5:52 … (2) LDC: Emily Johnson (unassisted), 7:02.
THIRD PERIOD – No scoring.
OT –  No scoring.
OT2 –  No scoring.
OT3 –  No scoring.
OT4 –  (3) LDC: Johnson (unassisted), 13:18.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – MN River: Amelia Messer 71/73 … Janelle Quast: 17/18.

More girls hockey coverage:

