Hockey Roundup: Lownsbury's hat trick lifts Willmar girls

CROSBY — Chloe Lownsbury accounted for all three goals in Willmar’s victory over the Northern Lakes Lightning at the Hallett Community Center on Saturday.

The Cardinals won, 3-1.

Lownsbury opened the scoring at 10:01 of the first period on a power-play goal. Ryah Gorans and Sophia Quinn earned assists.

Lownsbury then gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead at 12:58 of the second period on another power-play goal. Makenna Larson and Avery Quinn were credited with assists.

Northern Lakes got one back at 15:17 of the second period on a goal by Isabella Lee.

Lownsbury then recorded an insurance goal at 7:01 of the third period with Sophia Quinn picking up another assist.

Erin Eilers made 25 saves to pick up the win in goal.

Willmar is ranked 17th in the state in Class A. The Cardinals’ next game is against Alexandria at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Girls

Willmar 3, Northern Lakes 1

Willmar (11-6-1) 1 1 1 — 3

Northern Lakes (4-14-0) 0 1 0 — 1

FIRST PERIOD – (1) W: Chloe Lownsbury (Ryah Gorans, Sophia Quinn), 10:01 PP.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) W: Lownsbury (Makenna Larson, Avery Quinn), 12:58 PP … (3) NL: Isabella Lee (Rose Aldridge, Jerret Tietz), 15:17.

THIRD PERIOD – (4) W; Lownsbury (S. Quinn), 7:01.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Erin Eilers 25/26 … Northern Lakes: Rebekah Deemer 23/26

Morris/Benson 3, Fairmont 3, OT

The Morris/Benson Area Storm earned an overtime tie with the Farimont Cardinals at the Fairmont-Martin County Arena.

The victory boosted MBA’s record to 7-10-1. Fairmont fell to 4-10-3.

The Storm are scheduled to play Windom Area at 5 p.m. Friday at the Benson Civic Arena.

Boys

Morris/Benson 9, Fairmont 2

Ryan Tolifson scored four goals in Morris/Benson Area’s victory over at the Fairmont-Martin County Arena.

Brady Pederson, Charlie Goff, Bryce Lehman, Logan Hadfield and Kaleb Breuer also scored goals for the Storm.

MBA plays Windom at 7 p.m. Friday at the Benson Civic Center.

Morris/Benson (8-7-0) 3 6 0 — 9

Fairmont (4-10-0) 2 0 0 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – (1) MBA: Brady Pederson (Kaleb Breuer), 4:18 PP … (2) F: Lucas Sommers (Hartley Aust), 9:52 … (3) MBA: Ryan Tolifson (Trevor Buss), 12:47 PP … (4) MBA: Charlie Goff (Hunter LeClair, Breuer), 14:22 PP … (5) F: Aust (unassisted), 16:31.

SECOND PERIOD – (6) MBA: Tolifson (Connor Goff), 0:51 … (7) MBA: Tolifson (unassisted), 2:57 … (8) MBA: Logan Hadfield (Tolifson), 8:07 … (9) MBA: Bryce Lehman (Buss, Blake Bruns), 11:41 … (10) MBA: Tolifson (Charlie Goff), 12:26 … (11) MBA: Breuer (unassisted), 13:30 SH.

THIRD PERIOD – No scoring.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Morris/Benson: Gavin Schmidt 17/17, Christopher Danielson 8/10 … Fairmont: Carson Johnson 27/36

Litchfield/D-C 5, Minnesota River 2

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato improved its record to 11-4-2 with the victory at the LeSueur Community Center.

Litchfield/D-C is ranked 10th in the state in Class A. Minnesota River has a 7-9 record.

The Dragons play Delano in a Wright County Conference game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Litchfield Civic Arena. Delano has a 9-7 record and is coming off a 6-0 loss to Lakeville South.