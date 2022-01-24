Boys hockey roundup: Marshall nips Willmar in overtime

MARSHALL — The Marshall boys hockey team needed overtime to edge Willmar 2-1 on Saturday at Red Baron Arena.

Jared Reinsma scored both of Marshall’s goals. He opened the scoring at 14:56 of the first period, then recorded the game-winner at 6:44 in overtime. Sean Nwaiga assisted on both goals. Gavin Peterson assisted on the first one. Talan Plante assisted on the second.

Willmar tied it up at 11:41 of the second period. Ethan Stark scored on an assist from Mason Madsen.

Mason Thole saved 31 of 33 shots for the Cardinals.

Willmar is host to Alexandria at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Central Lakes Conference game at the Willmar Civic Center.

Boys

Marshall 2, Willmar 1 (OT)

Willmar (4-10-0) 0 1 0 0 — 1

Marshall (9-9-0) 1 0 0 1 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – (1) M: Jared Reinsma (Sean Nwaiga, Gavin Peterson), 14:56.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) W: Ethan Stark (Mason Madsen), 11:41.

THIRD PERIOD – No goals.

OVERTIME – (3) M: Reinsma (Naiga, Talan Plante), 6:44.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Mason Thole 31/33 … Marshall: Ezra Maurice 25/26.

Litchfield/D-C 9, Minnesota River 0

Connor Taber’s three goals led the way as Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato overwhelmed Minnesota River at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

The Dragons also got single goals from Jack Hillmann, Gavyn Lund, Keyton Johnson, Gavin Hanson, Trenton Evjen and Braden Olson.

Travis Halonen, who picked up an assist on one of Taber’s goals, made 14 saves for the shutout.

Litchfield/D-C next plays Hutchinson at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hutchinson’s Burich Arena.

Minnesota River (3-12-1) 0 0 0 — 0

Litchfield/D-C (10-6-1) 5 3 1 — 9

FIRST PERIOD – (1) LDC: Jack Hillmann (Keyton Johnson), 2:01 … (2) LDC: Gavyn Lund (unassisted), 2:21 … (3) LDC: Connor Taber (Hillman, Lund), 9:50 … (4) LDC: Johnson (Caden Besemer, Hillman), 12:40 … (5) LDC: Gavin Hanson (Daniel Estrada, Wyatt Larson), 15:29.

SECOND PERIOD – (6) LDC: Taber (Grant Grochow, Travis Halonen), 4:11 … (7) LDC: Taber (Grochow, Halonen), 12:54 … (8) LDC: Trenton Evjen (Jaxon Gustafson), 13:17.

THIRD PERIOD – (9) LDC: Braden Olson (Carson Tormanen, Rhett Niemela), 5:04.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Minnesota River: Mitch Kotek 38/47 … Litchfield/D-C: Halonen 14/14.

MBA Storm 13, Fairmont 0

Senior forward Brett Hansen scored five goals and an assist to lead Morris/Benson Area past Fairmont at Benson.

Ryan Tollifson had two goals and an assist for the Storm, who got single goals from Brady DeHaan, Sam Thompson, Tyler Hadfield, Trevor Buss and Cole Blume.

Christopher Danielson made seven saves to earn the shutout.

MBA next plays Northern Lakes at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Breezy Point Hockey Arena.

Fairmont (4-10-0) 0 0 0 — 0

MBA (8-8-1) 3 6 4 — 13

FIRST PERIOD – (1) MBA: Brett Hansen (Sam Thompson, Trevor Buss), 5:06 … (2) MBA: Hansen (Charlie Goff), 14:04 … (3) MBA: Cole Blume (Blake Bruns), 15:53.

SECOND PERIOD – (4) MBA: Thompson (Ryan Tolifson, Brady DeHaan), 0:17 … (5) MBA: Tyler Hadfield (Hansen), 1:30 … (6) MBA: Tolifson (Hunter Blume, DeHaan), 4:28 … (7) MBA: Brady Pederson (DeHaan), 11:01 … (8) MBA: Hansen (Hadfield), 14:09 … (9) MBA: Tolifson (Ian Rajewsky, Goff), 14:44.

THIRD PERIOD – (10) MBA: Hansen (Levi Gunlockson, Chris Halvorson), 8:42 … (11) MBA: Hansen (unassisted), 12:00 SH … (12) MBA: Buss (Goff), 14:00 … (13) MBA: DeHaan (Thompson, Rajewsky), 15:50.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Fairmont: Ilana Moeller 29/37 (34:00); Isaiah Lockwood 10/14 (17:00) … MBA: Christopher Danielson 7/7.