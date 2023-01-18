99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hockey roundup: MBA storms past Willmar, 4-0

Prep hockey report for Tuesday, Jan, 17, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Morris/Benson Area gets a pair of goals from Zach Wrobleski in shutting out the Cardinals

WCT.s.hockey.boys.jpg
Boys Hockey
By Michael LyneTom Elliott and Joe Brown
January 17, 2023 11:07 PM

BENSON — Christopher Danielson’s 18-save shutout helped the Morris/Benson Storm blank the Willmar boys hockey team 4-0 on Tuesday night at the Benson Civic Center.

Zach Wrobleski scored two goals, Tucker Blume had one goal and an assist and Kye Suess tallied a pair of assists.

Cardinals goaltender Braxton Heid stopped 38 of 42 shots.

Willmar plays Alexandria at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Runestone Community Center. MBA faces Fairmont at 5 p.m. Friday at Martin County Arena.

Recent boys hockey coverage:

Boys

MBA 4, Willmar 0

Willmar (5-8-0)          0     0     0 — 0
MBA (6-7-0)               2     0     2 — 4

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) MBA: Tucker Blume (Kye Suess, Kaleb Breuer), 4:21 … (2) MBA: Zach Wrobleski (Suess), 10:12.
SECOND PERIOD –  (2) No scoring.
THIRD PERIOD – (3) Charlie Goff (Trevor Buss, Ryan Tolifson), 9:32 PP … (4) MBA: Wrobleski (Blume, Goff), 13:51 PP.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Braxton Heid 38/42 … MBA: Christopher Danielson 18/18

Minneapolis 4, Litchfield/D-C 3, OT

Ozzie Snodgrass scored 1 minute, 33 seconds into overtime to help lift Minneapolis over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato.

Litchfield/D-C, No. 10 in the Class A poll, earned goals from Jaxon Gustafson, Rhett Niemela and Carson Brummond.

All three goals came in the second period to give Litchfield/D-C a 3-2 lead.

Litchfield/D-C plays Minnesota River at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Le Sueur Community Center.

Litchfield/D-C (10-4-2)          0     3     0     0 — 3
Minneapolis (8-6-1)               2     0     1     1 — 4

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) M: Andrew Lybeck (Matthew Walsh), 6:51 … (2) M: Cooper Cirone (Joel Hanson), 16:03.
SECOND PERIOD –  (3) LDC: Jaxon Gustafson (Carson Brummond, Kasey Melquist), 4:51 … (4) LDC: Rhett Niemela (Calvin Jons), 14:55 … (5) LDC: Brummond (Melquist), 15:30.
THIRD PERIOD – (6) M: Will Anderson (Walsh), 4:07.
OVERTIME – (7) M: Ozzie Snodgrass (Anderson, Pankratz), 1:33.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 34/38 … Minneapolis: Mike Shroat 16/19.

Little Falls 5, River Lakes 2

River Lakes fell to 4-11-1 after falling to Little Falls at River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond.

River Lakes plays host to Alexandria at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Richmond.

Girls

Litchfield/D-C 4, Willmar 3

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato beat Willmar at the Litchfield Civic Center.

Litchfield/D-C improved its record to 9-7-2 with the victory. The Dragons are ranked 16th in this week’s Class A poll.

Willmar, ranked No. 18 in the same poll, fell to 9-6-1.

Willmar plays Sartell at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Bernicks Pepsi Arena. Litchfield/D-C plays host to Delano/Rockford at 7 p.m. Friday at Litchfield Civic Arena.

River Lakes 2, Buffalo 0

River Lakes posted a shutout over Buffalo in a non-conference game at the Koronis Civic Arena in Paynesville.

The Stars are now 6-12-1 having broken up a four-game losing streak. Before the win over the Bison, River Lakes had lost nine of its last 10 games.

Buffalo has a 4-15-1 record.

River Lakes faces St. Cloud at 5:15 p.m. next Tuesday at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

MBA 2, Prairie Centre 1

Morris/Benson Area got goals from Phoebe Overlie and Karlie Bruns to beat Prairie Centre at the Lee Community Center in Morris

MBA faces Fairmont at 7 p.m. Friday at Martin County Arena.

Prairie Centre (3-11-0)          0     0     1 — 1
MBA (6-10-0)                1     1     0 — 2

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) MBA: Phoebe Overlie (Hadley Koehler), 0:57.
SECOND PERIOD –  (2) MBA: Karlie Bruns (Charli Erdahl, Kortney Sanasack), 0:04.
THIRD PERIOD – (3) PC: Natasha Ludwig (unassisted), 3:10.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Prairie Centre: Kennedy Lemke 64/66 … MBA: Ava Breuer 23/24.

