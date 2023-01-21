Hockey Roundup: Morris/Benson Area boys fly by Fairmont

FAIRMONT — Trevor Buss and Charlie Goff both had hat tricks for the Morris/Benson Area boys hockey team in a 7-1 victory over Fairmont Friday at the Martin County Arena.

Brady Pederson also had a goal for the Storm. Ryan Tolifson helped with three assists. Goalie Christopher Danielson made 29 saves in the victory.

The two teams play again Saturday back at Fairmont.

Boys hockey

MBA 7, Fairmont 1

MBA (7-7-0) 2 3 2 — 7

Fairmont (4-9-0) 0 0 1 — 1

FIRST PERIOD – (1) MBA: Brady Pederson (Charlie Goff), 13:11 … (2) MBA: Trevor Buss (Blake Bruns), 14:25.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) MBA: C. Goff (Ryan Tolifson, Connor Goff), 0:57 … (4) MBA: C. Goff (unassisted), 4:53 … (5) MBA: Buss (Tolifson), 7:35 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (6) F: Jace Teveldal (Luke Kester), 0:21 … (7) MBA: Buss (Blake Bruns), 1:05 … (8) MBA: C. Goff (Tolifson), 9:14 SH.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – MBA: Christopher Danielson 29/30 … Fairmont: Carson Johnson 33/40.

Girls hockey

Delano/Rockford 2, Litchfield/D-C 0

Delano/Rockford goaltender Kayla Simonson made 36 saves in a shutout victory over Wright County Conference foe Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

Ranked 16th in Class A, the Tigers got goals from Kaelyn Wittwer and Alaina Pettit.

Kira Kuechle made 28 saves for the Dragons. Litchfield/D-C is ranked 19th in Class A.

Delano/Rockford (11-8-1) 0 1 1 — 2

Litchfield/D-C (9-8-2) 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – No goals scored.

SECOND PERIOD – (1) DR: Kaelyn Wittwer (Ava Reierson), 1:05.

THIRD PERIOD – (2): DR: Alaina Pettit (unassisted), 2:43.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Delano/Rockford:Kayla Simonson 36/36 … Litchfield/D-C: Kira Kuechle 28/30.