Sports Prep

Hockey Roundup: Morris/Benson boys prevail in OT

Prep hockey report from west central Minnesota for Jan. 28, 2022. Storm weather early deficit to beat Luverne 6-5

Hockey
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
January 28, 2022 at 11:26 PM

BENSON — Going back and forth all game, Morris/Benson Area and Luverne needed an extra period to settle their boys hockey game on Friday night.

With 23 seconds left in overtime, the Storm got the game-winning goal, locking up a 6-5 victory over the Cardinals at the Benson Civic Center.

Luverne’s Brock Behrend scored two of his three goals in the first period as the Cardinals built a 3-0 lead.

But MBA kept chipping away, eventually taking a 5-4 lead on a Brett Hansen goal in the third period.

Storm goaltender Christopher Danielson made 31 saves.

On Saturday, MBA is back in Benson to face Worthington. Game time is set for 2 p.m.

Boys Hockey

MBA 6, Luverne 5 (OT)

Luverne (8-8-0)          3     1     1     0 — 5
MBA (8-9-1)                2     2     1     1 — 6
FIRST PERIOD –  (1) L: Henry Hartquist (Brock Behrend), 5:40 … (2) L: Behrend (Owen Sudenga, Jack Schlosser), 6:09 … (3) L: Behrend (Sudenga), 10:40 … (4) MBA: Brady DeHaan (Ryan Tolifson), 11:28 … (5) MBA: DeHaan (Tolifson), 14:13. 
SECOND PERIOD –  (6) MBA: Tim Blume (unassisted), 1:46 … (7) L: Behrend (Hartquist), 8:08 … (8) MBA: Charlie Goff (Brett Hansen), 15:37. 
THIRD PERIOD – (9) MBA: Brett Hansen (Trevor Buss), 5:07 … (10) L: Sudenga (unassisted), 16:42. 
OVERTIME – (11) Name unavailable (DeHaan, Hansen), 7:37. 
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Luverne: Tyler Arends 25/31 … MBA: Christopher Danielson 31/36.

Prairie Centre 6, Willmar 3

Ethan Stark, Deiken Carruthers and Cullen Gregory all scored goals for Willmar in a non-conference loss to Prairie Centre at the Willmar Civic Center.

The North Stars’ Eli Fletcher had a pair of goals. Derrick Sorenson, Zac Bick and Benjamin Mettenburg also popped in goals for Prairie Centre.

Willmar (4-13-0) is back at the Civic Center for a Central Lakes Conference game against Brainerd at 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Girls Hockey

Litchfield/D-C 7, M-W/SWC 2

A five-goal first period game Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian the edge it needed for a Wright County Conference win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at the Litchfield Civic Arena

The White Hawks (17-6-0) are ranked fifth in Class A.

With the loss, the Dragons drop to 11-11-1.

Litchfield/D-C stays at home for an 8 p.m. game Tuesday against Delano/Rockford.

