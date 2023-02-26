Hockey Roundup: Northern Lakes ends the Willmar Cardinals' season

BREEZY POINT — The Willmar boys hockey team’s season ended in In the Section 6A quarterfinals Saturday at the Breezy Point Sports Center.

The sixth-seeded Cardinals fell to third-seeded Northern Lakes 8-1.

The Lightning (12-14) scored five third-period goals after the teams were tied 0-0 after one period.

Jordan Gorans scored the lone goal for Willmar (9-17) at 11:53 of the second period to cut the Cardinals’ deficit to 2-1. Charles Swart and Cullen Gregory earned assists on the goal.

Northern Lakes advances to the 6A semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex’s Torrey Arena. The Lightning play second-seeded Fergus Falls. The Otters advanced with a 9-0 victory over No. 7 Prairie Centre.

On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Alexandria plays fourth-seeded Wadena-Deer Creek at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. Cloud.

The final is 7 p.m. Thursday in St. Cloud.

Section 6A

Northern Lakes 8, Willmar 1

Willmar (9-17-0) 0 1 0 — 1

Northern Lakes (12-14-0) 0 3 5 — 8

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD – (1) NL: Nicholas Brunkhorst (Jayden Marthaler, Christian Crutcher), 7:04 … (2) NL: Marthaler (Cole Andersen, Wyatt Balmer), 9:52 … (3) W: Jordan Gorans (Charles Swart, Cullen Gregory), 11:53 … (4) NL: Logan Verville (unassisted), 13:54.

THIRD PERIOD – (5) NL: Kolbe Severson (Balmer, Darby Boelter), 4:48 … (6) NL: Finnegan Fogarty (Crutcher), 5:24 … (7) NL: Jerome Martin (Easton Anderson), 8:01 PP … (8) NL: Verville (Crutcher, Malaki McLaughlin), 11:40 … (9) NL: Marthaler (Isaac Peterson), 13:02.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Northern Lakes: Ethan Kunz 18/19 … Willmar: Braxton Heid 35/43.

Section 2A

Delano 3, Litchfield/D-C 1

Third-seeded Delano beat No. 6 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato for the third time this season in the Section 2A quarterfinals at the Delano Area Sports Arena.

Delano scored two second-period goals to open the scoring. The Dragons then got a goal from Carson Brummond early in the third period to cut the deficit to 2-1. Kasey Melquist and Caden Besemer assisted on the play.

That’s where it stayed until Teague Collings scored a short-handed, empty-net goal at 16:19 to seal it for the Tigers.

Delano beat Litchfield/D-C 4-2 on Jan. 24 and 3-1 on Jan. 5.

The Tigers advance to the 2A semifinals. They play seventh-seeded Waconia, which surprised No. 2 Providence Academy 6-3. That game will be at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 Orono plays No. 4 Minneapolis at 6 p.m. Tuesday in St. Louis Park. Orono beat No. 8 Hutchinson 2-1 and Minneapolis defeated No. 5 Southwest Christian 8-0.

Litchfield/D-C (16-9-2) 0 0 1 — 1

Delano (14-12-0) 0 2 1 — 3

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD – (1) D: Teague Collings (Will Brown, Brayden Coppin), 0:14 … (2) D: Will Brown (Cole Schmidt), 7:17.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) LDC: Carson Brummond (Kasey Melquist, Caden Besemer), 1:45 … (4) D: Collings (unassisted), 16:19 SH EN.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 39/41 … Delano: Drew Dorsey 14/15.