99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Hockey Roundup: Northern Lakes ends the Willmar Cardinals' season

The third-seeded Lightning break open a close Section 6A game with five third-period goals to beat the Cards, 8-1. Delano ends Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato's season in Section 2A with a 3-1 victory.

WCT.s.hockey.jpg
Hockey
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
February 26, 2023 12:19 AM

BREEZY POINT — The Willmar boys hockey team’s season ended in In the Section 6A quarterfinals Saturday at the Breezy Point Sports Center.

The sixth-seeded Cardinals fell to third-seeded Northern Lakes 8-1.

The Lightning (12-14) scored five third-period goals after the teams were tied 0-0 after one period.

Recent hockey coverage:

Jordan Gorans scored the lone goal for Willmar (9-17) at 11:53 of the second period to cut the Cardinals’ deficit to 2-1. Charles Swart and Cullen Gregory earned assists on the goal.

Northern Lakes advances to the 6A semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex’s Torrey Arena. The Lightning play second-seeded Fergus Falls. The Otters advanced with a 9-0 victory over No. 7 Prairie Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Alexandria plays fourth-seeded Wadena-Deer Creek at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. Cloud.

The final is 7 p.m. Thursday in St. Cloud.

Section 6A
Northern Lakes 8, Willmar 1

Willmar (9-17-0)                          0     1     0 — 1
Northern Lakes (12-14-0)           0     3     5 — 8

FIRST PERIOD –  No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD –  (1) NL: Nicholas Brunkhorst (Jayden Marthaler, Christian Crutcher), 7:04 … (2) NL: Marthaler (Cole Andersen, Wyatt Balmer), 9:52 … (3) W: Jordan Gorans (Charles Swart, Cullen Gregory), 11:53 … (4) NL: Logan Verville (unassisted), 13:54.

THIRD PERIOD – (5) NL: Kolbe Severson (Balmer, Darby Boelter), 4:48 … (6) NL: Finnegan Fogarty (Crutcher), 5:24 … (7) NL: Jerome Martin (Easton Anderson), 8:01 PP … (8) NL: Verville (Crutcher, Malaki McLaughlin), 11:40 … (9) NL: Marthaler (Isaac Peterson), 13:02.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Northern Lakes: Ethan Kunz 18/19 … Willmar: Braxton Heid 35/43.

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 2A
Delano 3, Litchfield/D-C 1

Third-seeded Delano beat No. 6 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato for the third time this season in the Section 2A quarterfinals at the Delano Area Sports Arena.

Delano scored two second-period goals to open the scoring. The Dragons then got a goal from Carson Brummond early in the third period to cut the deficit to 2-1. Kasey Melquist and Caden Besemer assisted on the play.

That’s where it stayed until Teague Collings scored a short-handed, empty-net goal at 16:19 to seal it for the Tigers.

Delano beat Litchfield/D-C 4-2 on Jan. 24 and 3-1 on Jan. 5.

The Tigers advance to the 2A semifinals. They play seventh-seeded Waconia, which surprised No. 2 Providence Academy 6-3. That game will be at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 Orono plays No. 4 Minneapolis at 6 p.m. Tuesday in St. Louis Park. Orono beat No. 8 Hutchinson 2-1 and Minneapolis defeated No. 5 Southwest Christian 8-0.

Litchfield/D-C (16-9-2)          0     0     1 — 1
Delano (14-12-0)           0     2     1 — 3

ADVERTISEMENT

FIRST PERIOD –  No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD –  (1) D: Teague Collings (Will Brown, Brayden Coppin), 0:14 … (2) D: Will Brown (Cole Schmidt), 7:17.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) LDC: Carson Brummond (Kasey Melquist, Caden Besemer), 1:45 … (4) D: Collings (unassisted), 16:19 SH EN.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 39/41 … Delano: Drew Dorsey 14/15.

What To Read Next
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott