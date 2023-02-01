Hockey Roundup: Otters make their case for No. 1

FERGUS FALLS — The Fergus Falls girls hockey team skated to a 5-0 Central Lakes Conference victory over Willmar on Tuesday night at the Fergus Falls Community Arena.

The Otters appear headed to a No. 1 seed in Section 6A. Willmar is a possible No. 2 with River Lakes also in the picture.

The Otters improve to 7-2-1 in the CLC. Willmar fell to 5-5.

Fergus Falls out-shot the Cardinals 31-15. Lexi Metcalf recorded the shutout for Fergus Falls.

Willmar plays Brainerd/Little Falls at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Willmar Civic Center.

Girls

Fergus Falls 5, Willmar 0

Willmar (12-9-1) 0 0 0 — 0

Fergus Falls (19-4-1) 2 2 1 — 5

FIRST PERIOD – (1) FF: Hannah Johnson (Maddie Hulter, Tyra Skjeret), 2:52 PP … (2) FF: Skye Norgren (Rylynn Krein, Vanessa Vaughn), 16:14.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) FF: Maddie Brimhall (Johnson, Maggie Greenagel), 5:29 … (4) FF: Rachel Debrito (Skjeret), n/a

THIRD PERIOD – (5) FF: Halter (Norgren), 2:39.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Erin Eilers 26/31 … Fergus Falls: Lexi Metcalf 15/15

Alexandria 10, River Lakes 0

Alexandria out-shot River Lakes 62-18 to trounce the Stars at Alexandria’s Runestone Community Center.

Lauren Maras had a hat trick for the Cardinals.

River Lakes plays Fergus Falls at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Fergus Falls Community Arena.

River Lakes (7-15-1) 0 0 0 — 0

Alexandria (13-10-1) 4 3 3 — 10

FIRST PERIOD – (1) A: Lauren Maras (Emma Ramstorf), 0:29 … (2) A: Jersey Severson (Aubrie Porter, Ramstorf), 1:56 … (3) A: Maras (Ramstorf, Ella Westlund), 4:06 … (4) A: Julia Doherty (Kennedy Ellingson, Kylie Lattimer), 6:23.

SECOND PERIOD – (5) A: Ramstorf (Cadence Ellingson), 3:12 … (6) A: Morgan Aure (K. Ellingson, Sophia Korynta), 7:19 … (7) A: Lilly Dutton (Lauren Hornstein, Tayler Treat), 9:54.

THIRD PERIOD – (8) A: C. Ellingson (Lattimer, Maras), 4:07 … (9) A: Korynta (Hornstein, Aure), 8:23 … (10) A: Maras (unassisted), 14:47.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Natalie Kayser 32/38, Kaydence Roekse 20/24 … Alexandria: Hunter Sellnow 18/18

Holy Family 10, Litchfield/D-C 0

Holy Family got goals from Ruby Lenk, maddy Helmstetter, Josie Linn and Kayla Sander in the first period on the way to the Wright County Conference victory over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at Victoria Ice Arena.

Litchfield/D-C plays New Ulm at 7 p.m. Thursday at Litchfield Civic Arena.

Litchfield/D-C (10-10-3) 0 0 0 — 0

Holy Family (18-5-1) 4 3 3 — 10

FIRST PERIOD – (1) HF: Ruby Lenk (Jenna Allen), 1:53 … (2) HF: Maddy Helmstetter (Josie Linn, Allen), 4:05 … (3) HF: Linn (Grayson Limke, Justina Valentini), 13:49 PP … (4) HF: Katya Sander (Linn), 15:36.

SECOND PERIOD – (5) HF: Helmstetter (Sander, Valentini), 4:32 … (6) HF: Haley Box (unassisted), 7:05 … (7) Limke (Box), 15:02 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (8) Sander (Linn, Helmstetter), 3:12 … (9) HF: Box (unassisted), 5:56 … (10) HF: Linn (Helmstetter), 10:45.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – L/D-C: Janelle Quast 36/46 … Holy Family: Sedona Blair 11/11

Boys

Fergus Falls 8, Willmar 0

A five-goal second period opened up a 1-0 lead for Fergus Falls in the Central Lakes Conference victory over Willmar at the Fergus Falls Community Arena.

Fergus Falls is 5-5-0 in the CLC. Willmar is 0-8.

Ben Swanson recorded 14 saves for the shutout. The Otters out-shot the Cardinals 39-14.

Willmar plays Redwood Valley at 6 p.m. Saturday at Redwood Area Community Center.

Willmar (7-12-0) 0 0 0 — 0

Fergus Falls (11-7-1) 1 5 2 — 8

FIRST PERIOD – (1) FF: Shane Zierden (Joey Johnson, Kellen Stenstrom).

SECOND PERIOD – (2) FF: Zierden (Leighton Buckmeier, Colin Becker), PP … (3) FF: Jax Katzenmeyer (Michael Schmidt, Gavin Goepferd), 4:31 … (4) FF: Stenstrom (Zierdan, Brayden Nelson), 5:05 … (5) FF: Buckmeier (Stenstrom, Zierden), 9:27 PP … (6) FF: Griffin Babolian (Becker, Johnson), 13:45.

THIRD PERIOD – (7) FF: Jack Welde (Kazenmeyer, Johnson) 6:35 …. (8) FF: Nelson (Stenstrom, Zierden) 9:20.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Braxton Held 31/39 … Fergus Falls: Ben Swanson 14/14

MBA 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 5

Brady Pederson put Morris/Benson Area up 6-4 at the 12:50 mark of the third period to help the Storm beat Wadena-Deer Creek at Wadena’s Lee Community Center.

MBA plays Prairie Centre at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Sauk Centre Civic Arena.

MBA (10-7-0) 2 2 2 — 6

Wadena-Deer Creek (11-5-1) 2 1 2 — 5

FIRST PERIOD – (1) MBA: Zach Wrobleski (Kye Suess, Tucker Blume), 1:49 … (2) W-DC: Dalton Moyer (Austyn Oothoudt), 2:48 … (3) W-DC: Aron Sutherland (Aiden Sutherland), 14:13 … (4) MBA: Cole Blume (T. Blume), 15:46.

SECOND PERIOD – (5) MBA: Charlie Goff (Ryan Tolifson, Connor Goff), 0:51 … (6) MBA: Tolifson (Co. Goff), 14:42 PP … (7) W-DC: Oothoudt (Evan Lunde), 16:09.

THIRD PERIOD – (8) W-DC: Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland), 0:53 … (9) MBA: Blume (Hunter LeClair, Blake Bruns), 6:53 … (10) MBA: Brady Pederson (Tolifson, LeClair), 12:50 … (11) W-DC: Lunde (MJ Lunde), 16:56.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – MBA: Christopher Danielson 25/30 … W-DC: Gunner Olson 14/20

River Lakes 5, Mora/Milaca 2

River Lakes improved its record to 6-12-1 with the non-conference victory over Mora/Milaca at Mora Civic Center.

Mora/Milaca has a 5-12-1 record.

River Lakes plays Prairie Centre at 7:15 p.m. Friday at River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond.

Holy Family 6, Litchfield/D-C 1

Holy Family improved to 14-5-0 with a Wright County Conference victory at Litchfield Civic Arena.

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato is 2-4-1 in Wright County Play. Holy Family is 4-0-0.

Litchfield/D-C (16-6-2) plays Southwest Christian/Richfield at 8 p.m. Thursday at Chaska Community Center.