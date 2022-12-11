Hockey roundup: Prairie Centre pulls away from Willmar boys

WILLMAR — A fast start got Prairie Centre its first win of the boys hockey season at the expense of the Willmar Cardinals.

The North Stars led 3-0 after the first period Saturday and went up by five before Willmar got on the board.

Prairie Centre went on to win 8-4 at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Zac Bick had four goals for the North Stars. Eli Fletcher had two goals and three assists, and Derick Sorenson had three helpers in the victory.

Cullen Gregory had Willmar’s first goal, off assists from Arron Fischer and Eli Van Buren, at the 6-minte, 54-second mark of the second. In the third, the Cardinals scored three goals, with one by Van Buren and two by Ethan Stark.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cardinals (3-2-0) are back home at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a Central Lakes Conference game versus the St. Cloud Crush.

Boys hockey

Prairie Centre 8, Willmar 4

Prairie Centre (1-3-0) 3 3 2 — 8

Willmar (3-2-0) 0 1 3 — 4

FIRST PERIOD – (1) PC: Jesse Williams (Aitken Lambrecht), 1:02 … (2) PC: Eli Fletcher (Derick Sorenson), 9:52 … (3) PC: Zoc Bick (unassisted), 13:18 PP.

SECOND PERIOD – (4) PC: Fletcher (Sorenson), 0:46 … (5) PC: Bick (Fletcher), 2:54 … (6) W: Cullen Gregory (Arron Fischer, Eli Van Buren), 6:54 … (7) PC: Bick (Fletcher, Williams), 13:10.

THIRD PERIOD – (8) W: Van Buren (Dylan Staska, Gregory), 8:55 PP … (9) W: Ethan Stark (Izac Duran), 9:52 … (10) PC: Eric Isenbart (James Reiland, Gylan Guenes), 13:26 … (11) W: Stark (unassisted), 15:34 … (12) PC: Bick (Fletcher, Sorenson), 16:33.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Prairie Centre: Carter Holman 30/34 … Willmar: Braxton Heid 28/36.

Hutchinson 4, River Lakes 0

Hutchinson goaltender Hunter Lien stopped 23 shots in a shutout victory over the River Lakes Stars at Burich Arena in Hutchinson.

Manny Pearce had two goals and an assist for the Tigers.

Carson Cronquist stopped 21 of 25 shots for River Lakes.

River Lakes (1-3-1) 0 0 0 — 0

Hutchinson (3-1-0) 1 2 1 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – (1) H: Manny Pearce (Jonas Vesely), 7:04.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) H: Toren Miller (Pearce), 9:23 … (3) H: Elliott Ladwig (unassisted), 12:02.

THIRD PERIOD – (4) H: Manny Pearce (unassisted), 0:54 SH.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Carson Cronquist 21/25 … Hutchinson: Hunter Lien 23/23.

Mound-Westonka 3, Morris/Benson 2

Down 1-0 in the second period, Mound-Westonka put up three straight goals — all by Blake Decker — to keep Morris/Benson Area at bay for a victory at the David M. Thaler Sports Center in Mound.

The Storm opened the scoring with a goal by Bryce Lehman 55 seconds into the second period. Charlie Goff added another goal for MBA at 3:22 of the third.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morris/Benson (1-5-0) 0 1 1 — 2

Mound-Westonka (2-4-0) 0 2 1 — 3

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD – (1) MBA: Bryce Lehman (Charlie Goff), 0:55 … (2) MW: Blake Decker (unassisted), 2:54 … (3) MW: Decker (Nathan Peterson), 3:11.

THIRD PERIOD – (4) MW: Decker (unassisted), 3:14 … (5) MBA: Goff (unassisted), 3:22.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Morris/Benson: Christopher Danielson 24/27 … Mound-Westonka: Wyatt Pitsenberger 25/27.

Recent hockey coverage:







Girls hockey

River Lakes 4, Litchfield/D-C 2

River Lakes won a top 20 matchup, beating Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at the River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond.

The Stars are ranked 16th in Class A in the latest poll by StateOfHockey.com. The Dragons are 19th.