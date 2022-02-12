Hockey Roundup: River Lakes edges Willmar, 3-2

WILLMAR — The River Lakes boys hockey team beat Willmar for the second time this season, 3-2 on Friday night at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

This one was a lot closer than the first time the two Central Lakes Conference teams met. River Lakes beat Willmar 11-2 on Jan. 6 in Paynesville.

Members of the Willmar Cardinals rush junior Arron Fischer after scoring the first goal for the Cardinals in the opening period of play against River Lakes on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Willmar. Mike Moore / West Central Tribune

But the Stars stayed in control, outshooting Willmar 43-25. River Lakes got goals by Blake Schultz, Cole Pientka and Jacob Phillippi.

The stars opened the scoring with Schultz’s first-period goal.

Willmar tied it up when Arron Fisher found the net off a pass from Taton Hansen. The Stars added two goals in the second period to take control.

Members of the Willmar Cardinals varsity hockey team stand before the American flag during the playing of the National Anthem on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 before playing River Lakes. Mike Moore / West Central Tribune

River Lakes plays Alexandria at 7:15 p.m. Monday at the Runestone Community Center in Alex. The Cardinals have a quick turnaround. They play Two Rivers, formerly known as Henry Sibley, at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

River Lakes 3,

Willmar 2

River Lakes (11-12) 1 2 0 — 3

Willmar (5-17) 1 0 1 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – (1) RL: Blake Schultz (Jacob Phillippi, Bradey Blaschko) time not available … (2) W: Arron Fischer (Taton Hansen).

SECOND PERIOD – (3) W: Cole Pientka (Matthew Dotzler, Anthony Fink) … (4) RL: Phillippi (Joel Sowada) PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (5) W: Jason Malmgren (Cullen Gregory, Ethan Stark)

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Carson Cronquist 23/25 … Willmar: Gavin Steinwand 40/43

Willmar Cardinals senior Carter Schow keeps the puck away from Bradey Blaschko of River Lakes on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 during a game in Willmar. Mike Moore / West Central Tribune

Litchfield/D-C 8, Hutchinson 0

Keyton Johnson got a hat trick and Zachary Zwilling scored a pair of goals to lift Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato past Hutchinson in a Wright County Conference game at Litchfield.

The Dragons also got goals from Jack Hillmann, Rhett Niemela and Connor Taber.

Travis Halonen recorded the shutout in net with 23 saves.

Hutchinson won the first meeting between the teams, 5-2 on Jan. 25 at Hutchinson.

Litchfield/D-C plays Sauk Rapids at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Litchfield Civic Center.

Hutchinson (10-14-1) 0 0 0 — 0

Litchfield/D-C (14-8-1) 2 4 2 — 8

FIRST PERIOD – (1) LDC: Keyton Johnson (Gavin Hanson, Jack Hillmann), 5:15 … (2) LDC: Johnson (Hillmann, Daniel Estrada), 16:10.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) LDC: Hillmann (Gavyn Lund, Gavin Hanson), 4:30 … (4) LDC: Zachary Zwilling (Grant Grochow), 9:40 … (5) LDC: Zwilling (Ryan Schutz, Lund), 10:01 … (6) LDC: Johnson (Estrada), 11:53 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (7) LDC: Rhett Niemela (Grochow), 9:38 … (8) LDC: Connor Taber (Grant Haataja), 11:04 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Hutchinson: Griffin Telecky 18/24 (34:00); Lucas Heilman 8/10 (17:00) … Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 23/23.