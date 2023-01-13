Hockey Roundup: Sauk Rapids break it open late to beat Willmar boys

WILLMAR — The Sauk Rapids boys hockey team closed out strong to get the 8-5 Central Lakes Conference win over Willmar on Thursday night.

Tied 5-5 in the third period of the boys hockey game at the Willmar Civic Center Arena, the Storm scored three unanswered goals to secure the victory.

Teagan Dodge bookended the end-game goals for Sauk Rapids. Nick Anderson tallied the second goal of that run.

Cullen Gregory had a pair of goals — both on the power play — and an assist for the Cardinals. Ethan Stark had a goal and an assist. Aaron Fischer and Eli Van Buren also put in goals for Willmar.

The Cardinals head to the Litchfield Civic Arena to play Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Boys hockey

Sauk Rapids 8, Willmar 5

Sauk Rapids (2-10-0) 3 1 4 — 8

Willmar (4-6-0) 1 3 1 — 5

FIRST PERIOD – (1) SR: Ben Kulus (Michael Fuecker), 2:05 … (2) SR: Teagan Dodge (Ethan Euteneuer), 5:01 … (3) SR: Euteneuer (Nolan thell), 9:25 … (4) W: Cullen Gregory (unassisted), 10:17 PP.

SECOND PERIOD – (5) W: Aaron Fischer (Griffin Heid, Bobby Poe), 6:01 … (6) SR: Euteneuer (unassisted), 11:49 … (7) W: Ethan Stark (Gabe LaRue), 13:13 … (8) W: Eli Van Buren (Gregory, Stark), 16:24.

THIRD PERIOD – (9) SR: Alex Johnson (Jonah Thell), 3:01 … (10) W: Gregory (Stark), 4:03 PP … (11) SR: Dodge (Nolan Thell, Hunter Behling), 4:23 … (12) SR: Nick Anderson (Jett Wheeler), 7:56 … (13) SR: Dodge (Keegan Patterson, Euteneuer), 10:01 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Sauk Rapids: Zander Parker 33/38 … Willmar: Braxton Heid 22/30

Girls hockey

Fergus Falls 1, Willmar 0

Fergus Falls won the battle of the two teams tied for second place in the Central Lakes Conference with the victory at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Fergus Falls is now 5-2 in the conference. Willmar is 4-3 and in third place.

The Otters are ranked 12th in the state in Class A. The Cardinals are ranked 18th.

Willmar plays Prairie Centre at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Willmar Civic Center.

Fergus Falls (16-4-0) 0 0 1 — 1

Willmar (8-5-1) 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – (1) No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) No scoring.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) FF: Maddie Hulter (Tyra Skjeret, Lydia Johnson), 3:37.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Fergus Falls: Ana Jyrkas 27/27 … Willmar: Erin Eilers 16/17

Brainerd/LF 6, River Lakes 1

Brainerd/Little Falls went on the road and got the Central Lakes Conference victory over the River Lakes Stars at Koronis Civic Arena at Paynesville.

The win puts the Flyin’ Warriors at 9-6-2. They are receiving votes in the Class AA state poll. The Stars drop to 5-11-1. They are receiving votes in the Class A poll.

River Lakes is host to Bemidji at 2 p.m. Saturday in Paynesville. The Lumberjacks are receiving votes in Class AA.

MBA 8, Windom 5

Morris/Benson Area improved its record to 5-10 with the victory at the Windom Arena.

Windom is now 5-8-2.

MBA plays Prairie Centre at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Benson Civic Center.