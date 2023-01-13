99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Hockey Roundup: Sauk Rapids break it open late to beat Willmar boys

Prep hockey report from west central Minnesota for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Storm tally 3 late goals in an 8-5 win over Cardinals

WCT.s.hockey.jpg
Hockey
By Joe BrownTom Elliott and Michael Lyne
January 12, 2023 11:12 PM

WILLMAR — The Sauk Rapids boys hockey team closed out strong to get the 8-5 Central Lakes Conference win over Willmar on Thursday night.

Tied 5-5 in the third period of the boys hockey game at the Willmar Civic Center Arena, the Storm scored three unanswered goals to secure the victory.

Teagan Dodge bookended the end-game goals for Sauk Rapids. Nick Anderson tallied the second goal of that run.

Cullen Gregory had a pair of goals — both on the power play — and an assist for the Cardinals. Ethan Stark had a goal and an assist. Aaron Fischer and Eli Van Buren also put in goals for Willmar.

The Cardinals head to the Litchfield Civic Arena to play Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 3 p.m. Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys hockey

Sauk Rapids 8, Willmar 5

Sauk Rapids (2-10-0) 3     1     4 — 8
Willmar (4-6-0)             1     3     1 — 5
FIRST PERIOD –  (1) SR: Ben Kulus (Michael Fuecker), 2:05 … (2) SR: Teagan Dodge (Ethan Euteneuer), 5:01 … (3) SR: Euteneuer (Nolan thell), 9:25 … (4) W: Cullen Gregory (unassisted), 10:17 PP. 
SECOND PERIOD –  (5) W: Aaron Fischer (Griffin Heid, Bobby Poe), 6:01 … (6) SR: Euteneuer (unassisted), 11:49 … (7) W: Ethan Stark (Gabe LaRue), 13:13 … (8) W: Eli Van Buren (Gregory, Stark), 16:24.
THIRD PERIOD – (9) SR: Alex Johnson (Jonah Thell), 3:01 … (10) W: Gregory (Stark), 4:03 PP … (11) SR: Dodge (Nolan Thell, Hunter Behling), 4:23 … (12) SR: Nick Anderson (Jett Wheeler), 7:56 … (13) SR: Dodge (Keegan Patterson, Euteneuer), 10:01 PP.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Sauk Rapids: Zander Parker 33/38 … Willmar: Braxton Heid 22/30

Recent hockey coverage:

Girls hockey

Fergus Falls 1, Willmar 0

Fergus Falls won the battle of the two teams tied for second place in the Central Lakes Conference with the victory at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Fergus Falls is now 5-2 in the conference. Willmar is 4-3 and in third place.

The Otters are ranked 12th in the state in Class A. The Cardinals are ranked 18th.

Willmar plays Prairie Centre at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Willmar Civic Center.

Fergus Falls (16-4-0)          0     0     1 — 1
Willmar (8-5-1)                    0     0     0 — 0
FIRST PERIOD –  (1) No scoring.
SECOND PERIOD –  (2) No scoring. 
THIRD PERIOD – (3) FF: Maddie Hulter (Tyra Skjeret, Lydia Johnson), 3:37.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Fergus Falls: Ana Jyrkas 27/27 … Willmar: Erin Eilers 16/17

Brainerd/LF 6, River Lakes 1

Brainerd/Little Falls went on the road and got the Central Lakes Conference victory over the River Lakes Stars at Koronis Civic Arena at Paynesville.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win puts the Flyin’ Warriors at 9-6-2. They are receiving votes in the Class AA state poll. The Stars drop to 5-11-1. They are receiving votes in the Class A poll.

River Lakes is host to Bemidji at 2 p.m. Saturday in Paynesville. The Lumberjacks are receiving votes in Class AA.

MBA 8, Windom 5

Morris/Benson Area improved its record to 5-10 with the victory at the Windom Arena.

Windom is now 5-8-2.

MBA plays Prairie Centre at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Benson Civic Center.

What To Read Next
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Willmar Cardinals see their season end at St. Cloud Tech
March 07, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS sophomore Madelynn Luft, 30, puts up a shot in the post during the Section 6A-South championship game against Hancock on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Prep
Girls basketball: Owls crank up the ‘D’ to slow down the KMS Fighting Saints
March 07, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD vs. New Ulm Cathedral, 030723.001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Runs rule for the BOLD Warriors, 59-43
March 07, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Warriors drop two to Owens College
March 07, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Litchfield vs. NLS, Section 3AA-North semifinals, 022823.004.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: NLS Wildcats have a tall task in section final against Luverne Cardinals
March 07, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott