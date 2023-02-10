Hockey roundup: So far, so good for Willmar Cardinals in Section 6A

WILLMAR — Willmar utilized a four-goal first period to shutout Prairie Centre 8-0 and advance to the Section 6A semifinals on Thursday at Willmar Civic Center.

The Cardinals’ first three goals came in a span of 2 minutes, 2 seconds near the middle of the first period. Makenna Larson scored her 13th goal of the season at 7:47, which marked the game-winning goal. She later added her 14th at 12:58 of the second period to make it 7-0 Willmar.

Larson, a junior defenseman, added a pair of assists to her two-goal night. She has 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 26 games.

Eleven skaters recorded at least one point for the Cardinals. Behind Larson’s effort, junior center Chloe Lownsbury notched one goal and two assists. Her goal at 11:38 of the second period marked her seventh power-play goal this season. She has seven of Willmar’s eight power-play goals.

Willmar senior goaltender Halle Mortensen made 12 saves to earn her fourth shutout. She is 7-4-1 with a .907 and 1.89 goals against average between the pipes.

The Cardinals play River Lakes, who beat Morris/Benson 12-0 on Thursday, in a Section 6A semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Willmar Civic Center.

One-seeded Fergus Falls plays No. 5 Breckenridge/Wahpeton at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fergus Falls Ice Arena in the other Section 6A semifinal. Fergus Falls earned a bye and Breckenridge/Wahpeton defeated Northern Lakes 6-3 on Thursday.

Girls

Willmar 8, Prairie Centre 0

Prairie Centre (6-15-1) 0 0 0 — 0

Willmar (14-11-1) 4 3 1 — 8

FIRST PERIOD – (1) W: Makenna Larson (unassisted), 7:47 … (2) W: Avery Olson (Jayda Richter, Larson), 9:32 … (3) W: Macee Hansen (Richter, Samantha Poe), 9:49 … (4) W: Birgit Figenskau (Chloe Lownsbury, Larson), 16:55.

SECOND PERIOD – (5) W: Avery Quinn (Lownsbury), 2:10 … (6) W: Lownsbury (Sophia Quinn), 11:38 PP … (7) W: Larson (Hansen), 12:58.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) W: Becca Dawson (Gretchen Volk, Olson), 3:45.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Prairie Centre: Kennedy Lemke 42/50 … Willmar: Halle Mortensen 12/12

River Lakes 12, MBA 0

Third-seeded River Lakes trounced sixth-seeded Morris/Benson Area in a Section 6A quarterfinal at Koronis Civic Arena in Paynesville.

The Stars (9-16-1) play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at second-seeded Willmar in the 6A semifinals.

The Storm finish the season with an 8-14-1 record.

Boys

River Lakes 7, Willmar 3

River Lakes moves to 3-4-1 in the Central Lakes Conference while Willmar drops to 0-10-0 after the Stars got the win at River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond.

The Stars are now 8-12-2 overall. Willmar goes to 8-14-0.

The Stars play Becker/Big Lake at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Richmond. Willmar plays Northern Lakes at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Northern Lakes 4,MBA 2Logan Verville netted a hat trick for Northern Lakes, scoring the Lightning’s final three goals in a win over Morris/Benson Area at the Lee Community Center in Morris.

Cole Blume and Trevor Buss each netted goals for the Storm in the loss.

MBA plays Park Rapids at 7 p.m. Friday at Ted O. Johnson Arena.

Northern Lakes (8-13-0) 1 2 1 — 4

MBA (12-9-0) 1 0 1 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – (1) NL: Kolbe Severson (Isaac Peterson), 2:22 … (2) MBA: Cole Blume (Bryce Lehman), 15:40.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) NL: Logan Verville (Easton Anderson, Wyatt Balmer), 1:03 PP … (4) NL: Verville (Peterson), 15:08.

THIRD PERIOD – (5) NL: Verville (unassisted), 4:34 SH … (6) MBA: Trevor Buss (Ryan Tolifson), 15:37.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Northern Lakes: Nigel DeSanto 27/29 … MBA: Christopher Danielson 19/23.