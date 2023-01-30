Hockey roundup: White Hawks rally to beat Cardinals

WILLMAR — The Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian girls hockey team rallied from a first-period deficit to beat Willmar 3-1 on Saturday at the Willmar Civic Center.

Willmar took a 1-0 lead at 1:54 of the first period on a power-play goal by Chloe Lownsbury. Cardinals Makenna Larson and Birgit Figenskau were credited with assists.

Gisella Harder scored a pair of goals and Lizzy Callahan added another for the White Hawks. Harder’s second goal was an empty-netter at 16:05 of the third period.

Halle Mortensen made 38 saves in goal for the Cards.

Willmar plays at 7 p.m. Monday at Hutchinson’s Burich Arena to face the Tigers in another non-conference game.

Girls hockey

MW/SWC 3, Willmar 1

MW/SWC (10-11-1) 0 1 1 — 3

Willmar (11-8-1) 1 0 0 — 1

FIRST PERIOD – (1) W: Chloe Lownsbury (Makenna Larson, Birgit Figenskau), 1:54 PP.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) MW/SWC: Gisella Harder (Gretta Pioske), 11:40 SH … (3) MW/SWC: Lizzy Callahan (Harder), 15:42.

THIRD PERIOD – (4) MW/SWC: Harder (Pioske), 16:05 EN.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – MD/SWC: Ashlyn Roth 14/15 … Willmar: Halle Mortensen 38/40

MBA 10, Worthington 2

Karlie Bruns had five goals and two assists to lead Morris/Benson Area to the non-conference victory at Worthington.

Kortney Sanasack had two goals and three assists and Molly Jones had two goals and one assist for the Storm.

MBA plays Willmar at 6 p.m. Friday at the Benson Civic Center.

MBA (8-10-1) 5 2 3 — 10

Worthington (3-14-1) 0 2 0 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – (1) MBA: Karlie Bruns (Kortney Sanasack), 0:29 … (2) MBA: Molly Jones (Sadie Koehler), 1:45 … (3) MBA: Sanasack (Bruns), 4:12 … (4) MBA: Bruns (unassisted), 8:10 … (5) MBA: Bruns (Sanasack), 9:14.

SECOND PERIOD – (6) MBA: Jones (Hadley Koehler, Aubree Ramirez), 2:54 … (7) W: Riley Nickel (Allison Iverson), 5:27 … (8) MBA: Ramirez (Jones), 11:06 … (9) W: Megan Dykstra (Madeline Petersen), 13:39.

THIRD PERIOD – (10) MBA: Sanasack (Bruns), 3:00 … (11) MBA: Bruns (Charli Erdahl), 3:20 … (12) MBA: Bruns (Sanasack, Allison Michaelson), 6:12.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – MBA: n/a … Worthington: Jenna Dykstra 32/42

Boys hockey

Willmar 4, Moose Lake 2

A three-goal third period helped Willmar improve to 7-10-0 at Riverside Arena in Moose Lake.

Willmar is now on a two-game winning streak. The Cardinals also beat Prairie Centre on Friday.

“It was pretty good to get those last couple of wins with all the hockey we’ve been playing this week,” Willmar head coach Jamie Hagen said.

Willmar plays Fergus Falls at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Willmar Civic Center.

“They are one of the top teams in the section, so we need to come out and play well,” Hagen said. “We got to play well against them.”

Willmar (7-10-0) 1 0 0 — 4

Moose Lake (3-14-0) 0 0 0 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – (1) W: Cullen Gregory (Henry Michelson), 6:51.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) ML: Max Petry (Gavin Mlaskoch), 14:11 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) W: Arron Fischer (Elijah Van Buren, Gregory), 0:16 PP … (4) W: Charles Swart (Trenton Larson, Jordan Gorans), 1:12 … (5) W: Van Buren (unassisted), 2:54 … (6) ML: Gavin Anderson (Mlaskoch, Gavin Gamst) 4:33.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Braxton Heid 19/21… Moose Lake: Eli Gilbertson 38/42

Litchfield/D-C 5, Prairie Centre 2

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato skated out to a 4-0 lead to beat Prairie Centre at the Sauk Centre Ice Arena.

Reegan Brummond’s short-handed goal at 16:13 of the third period helped seal it for the Chargers, who also got goals from Kasey Melquist, Spencer Niemela, Carson Tormanen, Calvin Jones and Jaxon Gustafson.

Litchfield/D-C is host to Holy Family Catholic in a Wright County Conference game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

Litchfield/D-C (13-5-2) 2 1 2 — 5

Prairie Centre (5-12-0) 0 0 2 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – (1) L/D-C: Kasey Melquist (Blake Morris, Spencer Niemela), 5:37 … (2) L/D-C: S. Niemela (Carson Tormanen), 10:51.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) L/D-C: Calvin Jones (Braden Olson, Rhett Niemela), 0:12 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (4) L/D-C: Jaxon Gustafson (Olson, Caden Besemer), 4:12 PP … (5) PC: Eli Fletcher (James Rieland), 11:32 … (6) PC: Jesse Williams (Kyle Sayovitz, Owen Christians), 13:24 … (7) L/D-C: Reegan Brummond (Carson Wendorff), 16:13 SH.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 26/28 … Prairie Centre: Carter Holman 26/31

MBA 8, Worthington 1

Charlie Goff scored four goals and recorded two assists as Morris/Benson Area scored four first-period goals and never looked back in beating host Worthington.

The Storm are host to Wadena-Deer Creek at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lee Community Center in Morris.

MBA (9-7-0) 4 3 1 — 8

Worthington (1-13-0) 0 1 0 — 1

FIRST PERIOD – (1) MBA: Charlie Goff (Brady Pederson), 5:38 … (2) MBA: Goff (Ryan Tolifson), 5:56 … (3) MBA: Kaleb Breuer (Trevor Buss), 7:34 … (4) MBA: Goff (Breuer), 16:26.

SECOND PERIOD – (5) W: Mason Ommen (unassisted), 1:26 … (6) MBA: Goff (Tolifson, Pederson), 2:29 … (7) MBA: Tolifson (Goff), 3:02 … (8) MBA: Logan Hadfield (Goff, Alex Claussen), 16:47.

THIRD PERIOD – (9) MBA: Claussen (unassisted), 9:10.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – MBA: Nate Bratton 10/11 … Worthington: Collin Ahlers 13/21

River Lakes 5, Pine City 2

Jacob Philippi had a hat trick and Blake Schultz added two goals in River Lakes’ victory over Pine City Area at River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond.

River Lakes next plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Mora at the Mora Civic Center.

Pine City (8-9-1) 0 1 1 — 2

River Lakes (5-12-1) 1 4 0 — 5

FIRST PERIOD – (1) RL: Blake Schultz (Jace Griffin), 14:59.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) RL: Blake Schultz (Bradey Blaschko), 6:14 … (3) RL: Jacob Philippi (Griffin, Blake Schultz), 7:10 … (4) PC: Blake Painovich (Hunter Haug, Griffin Faur), 8:14 … (5) RL: Philippi (unassisted), 8:49 PP … (6) RL: Philippi (Blake Schultz, Bennett Schultz), 12:05 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (7) PC: Painovich (Trysten Thurman, McCall Leger), 3:15 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Pine City: Aaron Rootkie 28/33 … River Lakes: Carson Cronquist 21/23