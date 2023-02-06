Hockey Roundup: Willmar Cardinals' offense swarms Redwood Valley

REDWOOD FALLS — Willmar’s offense smothered Redwood Valley in Saturday’s non-conference boys hockey game.

With a 62-11 shot advantage — including 32-1 in the first period — Willmar cruised to a 7-0 victory at the Redwood Area Community Center.

Willmar collected three goals on special teams. Cullen Gregory and Arron Fischer both had power-play goals in the first. Eli Van Buren tallied a short-handed goal in the second.

Fischer scored two of Willmar’s goals. Gregory and Van Buren both wrapped the game up with a goal and two assists. Evan Ims, Trenton Larson and Ethan Stark also scored goals.

Braxton Heid recorded his first shutout of the season with 11 saves. He is 6-11-0 this season with an .829 save percentage.

Willmar heads to Brainerd for a Central Lakes Conference game at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys Hockey

Willmar 7, Redwood Valley 0

Willmar (8-12-0) 4 2 1 — 7

Redwood Valley (0-19-0) 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD – (1) W: Cullen Gregory (Eli Van Buren, Dylan Staska), 8:04 PP … (2) W: Ethan Stark (unassisted), 10:51 … (3) W: Treton Larson (Jordan Gorans), 13:16 … (4) W: Aaron Fischer (Van Buren), 16:57 PP.

SECOND PERIOD – (5) W: Fischer (Gregory, Dieken Carruthers), 10:00 … (6) W: Van Buren (Gregory), 12:35 SH.

THIRD PERIOD – (7) Evan Ims (Gavin Banks), 1:28.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Braxton Heid 11/11 … Redwood Valley: Camden Cilek 55/62.

Luverne 7, MBA 4

Seven players scored goals for 17th-ranked (Class A) Luverne in a win over Morris/Benson Area at the Benson Civic Center.

Ethan Langseth, Alexander Schlosser, Brady Bork, Owen Sudenga, Brock Behrend, Elliot Domagala and Patrick Kroski netted goals for the Cardinals.

Charlie Goff scored a hat trick for the host Storm. Cole Blume added a goal and two assists in the loss.

Luverne (14-6-1) 1 4 1 — 7

MBA (11-8-0) 1 2 2 — 4

FIRST PERIOD – (1) L: Alexander Schlosser (Brady Bork, Patrick Kroski), 14:49 … (2) MBA: Charlie Goff (Cole Blume), 16:32 PP.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) L: Br. Bork (Elliot Domagala, Ethan Langseth), 0:45 … (4) L: Brock Behrend (Layke Miller, Owen Sudenga), 1:12 … (5) : Domagala (Br. Bork, Miller), 5:54 … (6) L: Sudenga (Bl. Bork, Marcus Vortherms), 6:56 … (7) MBA: Blume (Connor Goff), 14:12.

THIRD PERIOD – (8) MBA: Ch. Goff (Trevor Buss, Hunter LeClair), 4:25 PP … (9) MBA: Ch. Goff (Buss, Blume), 6:14 PP … (10) L: Langseth (Domagala, Kroski), 8:42 … (11) L: Kroski (Bl. Bork, Br. Bork), 15:55 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Luverne: Tyler Arends 26/30 … MBA: Christopher Danielson 34/41.

Girls Hockey

Litchfield/D-C 2, Minnesota River 1

Krista Tormanen buried a pair of goals for Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato to beat Minnesota River at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

Tormanen’s first goal came at 12:45 of the first period. With the game tied at 1-1, Tormanen got the game-winner with a power-play goal at 11:09 of the third.

Kira Kuechle made 21 saves for the Dragons.

MN River (12-10-3) 0 1 0 — 1

Litchfield/D-C (11-11-3) 1 0 1 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – (1) LDC: Krista Tormanen (Grace Braaten), 12:45.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) MR: Cristina Cruz (Zetta Haugen), 10:35.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) LDC: Tormanen (Camryn Iverson), 11:09 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – MN River: Annika Magelee 35/37 … Litchfield/D-C: Kira Kuechle 21/22.