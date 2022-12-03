6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Hockey Roundup: Willmar girls win 5th straight

Prep hockey report from west central Minnesota for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Two 3rd-period goals seal Cardinals' win over Northern Lakes

Hockey
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
December 02, 2022 11:00 PM

WILLMAR — Tied 2-2 after two periods, a pair of goals in a 95-second span gave the Willmar girls hockey team its fifth straight victory, beating Northern Lakes 4-2 Friday at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Samantha Poe netted the game-winning goal at the 4-minute, 48-second mark of the third period. Then at 6:23, Lauren Eilers tacked on her second goal of the night to give the Cardinals an insurance score.

Sophia Quinn scored the game’s opening goal for Willmar.

In net, Halle Mortensen collected the win after stopping 13 of 15 shots.

Willmar wraps up a four-game homestand at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday against Sartell/Sauk Rapids.

Willmar 4, Northern Lakes 2

Northern Lakes (1-5-0)     0     2     0 — 2
Willmar (5-1-0)                   2     0     2 — 4
FIRST PERIOD –  (1) W: Sophia Quinn (Becca Dawson), 7:48 … (2) W: Lauren Eilers (unassisted), 12:39.
SECOND PERIOD –  (3) NL: Maya Christensen (Ava Merta), 1:06 … (4) NL: Merta (Regan Olson), 10:54.
THIRD PERIOD – (5) W: Samantha Poe (Birgit Figenskau, Avery Quinn), 4:48 … (6) W: L. Eilers (Gretchen Volk), 6:23. 
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Northern Lakes: Rebekah Deemer 32/36 … Willmar: Halle Mortensen 13/15.

Visitation 7, Morris/Benson 2

Jumping out to a 4-0 lead, Visitation went on to clinch a road win over Morris/Benson Area at the Lee Community Center in Morris.

The Blazers’ Gracia Munoz finished the game with two goals and three assists. Bella Stinsa also had a pair of goals.

Karlie Bruns scored both of the Storm’s goals. Ava Breuer stopped 47 shots for an .870 save percentage.

Visitation (2-5-0)              2     2     3 — 7
Morris/Benson (3-5-0)     0     1     1 — 2
FIRST PERIOD –  (1) V: Abigail Hemauer (unassisted), 5:49 … (2) V: Gracia Munoz (Hemauer), 6:18.
SECOND PERIOD –  (3) V: Munoz (Hemauer), 2:17 … (4) V: Hemauer (Munoz, Daniella Krech), 6:17 … (5) MBA: Karlie Bruns (Charli Erdahl), 10:27.
THIRD PERIOD – (6) V: Bella Stinsa (Munoz), 1:05 PP … (7) V: Caroline Doran (unassisted), 1:16 … (8) MBA: Bruns (Aubree Ramirez, Allison Michaelson), 8:20 … (9) V: Bella Stinsa (Munoz), 11:24.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Visitation: Cadence Cooper 15/17 … Morris/Benson: Ava Breuer 47/54

Boys

River Lakes 7, Breckenridge/Wahp. 0

River Lakes secured the shutout win over Breckenridge/Wahpeton at the Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

It’s the Stars’ first win of the season.

River Lakes concludes its season-opening three-game road trip against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Tuesday at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

