Joe Brown: Plenty to grapple with in late-season wrestling

With the state wrestling tournament coming up in a month, the road to state got a lot clearer on Thursday night.

Over the course of the evening, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa cemented its status as a state contender. Elsewhere, Willmar got a look at what this year’s iteration of a Section 8AAA championship with Bemidji will look like.

Beyond team competition, 11 area grapplers are currently ranked in the top four, including two defending state champs. And, there are still two in west central Minnesota undefeated with two weeks to go before section competition begins.

So with the postseason ready to begin, here’s how things on the mat are breaking down.

The 5A gantlet

A year after winning a section championship for the first time in school history, BBE has taken the next step as a true contender.

On Thursday, the Jaguars had a breakout night, beating top-10 teams — No. 4 Royalton/Upsala (39-24), No. 5 West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville (41-28) and No. 7 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (40-27) — in a quadrangular in Barrett.

Ranked No. 1 in Class A, BBE is now 14-0 in duals this year. That includes wins over section newcomers in ACGC and Minneota (55-18), and a win over the defending Class A champ Kimball (32-25).

There’s one more pre-section test for the Jaguars. On Friday, Jan. 11, they will host a triangular with No. 2 Jackson County Central and No. 6 Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville.

Now, ACGC may have something to say about BBE just waltzing into the state tournament. The Falcons went to state three straight times from 2018-20, finishing as state runner-up in ‘20. And ACGC is just now getting to full strength with a complete lineup after being without wrestlers at 106, 113 and 120 pounds for the bulk of the year. Against BBE, the Falcons were able to get a win from Braxton Kragenbring at 106. They also have their own heavy hitters, led by seniors Cole Holien (138), Brady Holien (145), Jake Mortensen (170) and Jaxon Behm (220).

But few can match BBE’s heavy hitters. The Jaguars have six top-10 wrestlers, with three in the top four of their respective weights: Blaine Fischer (1st, 152); Walker Bents (1st, 132); and Ryan Jensen (2nd, 126).

Willmar eighth grader Cavin Carlson, top, works on New Prague's Kyle McCarthy during their 106-pound match at the Kiffmeyer Duals Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in St. Cloud. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Willmar vs. Bemidji

Over the last four seasons, Section 8AAA has come down to Willmar and Bemidji.

The two schools have split that series, with Willmar taking the section in 2018 (31-30) and ‘21 (37-22). Bemidji snatched 8AAA in ‘19 (39-20) and ‘20 (41-20).

And the rubber match looks like a certainty. Both the Cardinals and Lumberjacks have beaten the other top section hopefuls in Brainerd and St. Cloud. Willmar is 18-6 in duals this season.

In a precursor to the section tournament, Bemidji got the better of Willmar on Thursday in Verndale with a 31-27 victory. The Lumberjacks prevailed after coming back from a 27-13 deficit with four straight victories (with two falls) to close out the meet. That stretch was put together without Barrick Nelson, ranked eighth at 182, taking the mat for Bemidji.

The Cardinals were able to get that early edge thanks to some strong performances from Cavin Carlson, Braeden Erickson and Jonas Anez. Cavin (9th, 106), won a 9-0 major decision over Nick Strand (9th, 113). Erickson (6th, 152) got a 5-2 decision over Thade Osborn (4th, 152). And Anez (5th, 160) came away with a 5-3 decision over Seth Newby (6th, 160).

If that hot start can happen again in two weeks, just one win late could give the Cardinals the rubber match and a bus ticket to St. Paul.

D-C/Litchfield's Jude Link goes for a fall on Fairmont/MCW's Carver Rohman during the Class AA state semifinals on Friday, March 26, 2021 at St. Michael. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Class AA

A season after making the Class AA championship, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield has a tougher climb to get out of Section 6AA.

Ranked 10th in AA and sporting four top-10 grapplers, the Charging Dragons are behind section foes Becker (third) and Big Lake (sixth) in the rankings, with Annandale/Maple Lake (12th) not out of the equation. Three other section teams — St. Francis, Princeton and Foley — are in the Lean and Mean, making for one of the toughest section draws in the state.

Big Lake edged D-C/Litchfield earlier this season (38-28). The Charging Dragons will get a shot at Annandale/Maple Lake on Feb. 10 in their final dual of the regular season.

On Friday, D-C/Litchfield has a strong test with a home quadrangular versus Willmar, Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (11th, Class AA), and Princeton.

Then in Section 3AA, Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo hopes to make it back into the championship match. Last season, the United made it to the 3AA championship before falling to eventual state semifinalist Fairmont/Martin County West (59-15).

A potential hurdle comes in the form of Hutchinson/BLHS, which is a section newcomer from 2AA. The Tigers have a 12-4 dual record.

Then, there’s the defending section champ in the South sub-section in Fairmont/MCW, which is ranked eighth in AA.

United is 17-5 in duals this season.

Benson junior Thomas Dineen walks off the mat after scoring a first-period fall for the Braves at 195 pounds during a dual against Sauk Centre/Melrose at the Benson quad Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 in Benson. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Title hunts

Following the team tournaments in two weeks, individual tournaments will get underway.

Among the top contenders in the area:

Two defending champs are back in BBE senior Blaine Fischer and Benson junior Thomas Dineen. Fischer is 31-1 and ranked No. 1 at 152 in Class A; Dineen is 35-0 and No. 1 at 195 in Class A.

Along with Dineen, there is one more undefeated wrestler in the area. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg eighth-grader Trey Gunderson is 32-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class A at 106.

Eleven are ranked in the top four: Behm of ACGC (1st, 220); Fischer (1st, 152), Bents (1st, 132) and Jensen (2nd, 126) of BBE; Dineen of Benson (1st, 195); Austin Kiecker of BOLD (3rd, 138); Victor Franco (3rd, 120) and Jude Link (1st, 160) of D-C/LItchfield; Trey Gunderson (1st, 106) and Coy Gunderson (2nd, 160) of KMS; and Luke Knudsen of New London-Spicer (3rd, 132).