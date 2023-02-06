99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Junior hockey: Mason City's Toros take care of Willmar WarHawks

The Toros' Dakota Lenz scores 2 goals in Mason City's 8-1 win over Willmar

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
February 05, 2023 08:48 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa — The Mason City Toros’ offense was on point Saturday afternoon.

In front of 388 fans at the Mason City Arena, the Toros roughed up the Willmar WarHawks 8-1 in an NA3HL West Division matchup.

Dakota Lenz had a pair of goals for Mason City. Cullen Hogan, Colin Hedland, Nolan Christy, Luke Robertson, David Loahr and Petr Lukes also had goals for the Toros. Hogan and Carter Newpower each had three assists.

Down 3-0 after the first period, the WarHawks got their lone goal in the second. At 11 minutes, 3 seconds, Sam Holm scored his eighth goal of the season, with assists from Caleb Roehrich and Tyler Misialek. Holm is a forward from St. Paul.

Going 0-2 on the weekend, the WarHawks were outscored 17-2.

Willmar plays a home-and-home series next weekend against the Granite City Lumberjacks. The WarHawks go to the Armadillo Deck Sports Arena in Sauk Rapids at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s game is set for 7:10 p.m. at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Recent hockey coverage:

Mason City 8, Willmar 1

Willmar (15-20-2-0)                 0     1     0 — 1
Mason City (22-14-1-0)           3     1     4 — 8

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) MC: Dakota Lenz 7 (Carter Newpower 40, Colin Hedland 25), 3:24 … (2) MC: Hedland 7 (Cullen Hogan 23, Zachary Laurila 18), 11:02 … (3) MC: Lenz 8 (Hogan 24, Newpower 41), 17:16. PENALTIES: (1) W: Caleb Roehrich (tripping-minor, 2 min), 8:55 … (2) MC: Dominic Thomas (hooking-minor, 2 min)< 12:51 … (3) MC: Loga Schwartzhoff (interference-minor, 2 min), 13:42.

SECOND PERIOD –  (4) W: Sam Holm 8 (Caleb Roehrich 7, Tyler Misialek 10), 11:03 … (5) MC: Hogan 16 (Lenz 11, Newpower 42), 14:52 PP. PENALTIES: (4) MC: Schwartzhoff (boarding-minor, 2 min), 2:05 … (5) W: Bench, served by Christian Kankelfritz (too many men-minor, 2 min), 13:17 … (6) W: Holm (hooking-minor, 2 min), 19:06.

THIRD PERIOD – (6) MC: Luke Robertson 7 (Hogan 25), 1:35 SH … (7) MC: Petr Lukes 3 (Nolan Christy 4, Thomas 6), 3:34 … (8) MC: David Loahr 8 (Hayden Siegel 8, Robertson 6), 16:00 … (9) MC: Christy 4 (Lukes 6, Robertson 7), 16:56. PENALTIES: (7) MC: Andrew Ralston (holding-minor, 2 min), 0:17 … (8) W: Michael Sweetland (slashing-minor, 2 min), 5:14 … (9) MC: Cal Levis III (head contact-minor, 2 min), 6:20 … (10) MC: Siegel (head contact-minor, 2 min), 13:51 … (11) W: Luke McCarthy (roughing-minor, 2 min), 15:03 … (12) MC: Matt Kochanowski (roughing-minor, 2 min), 15:03 … (13) W: Braydon Buckingham (roughing-double minor, 4 min), 19:06 … (14) W: Denys Honcharenko (roughing-double minor, 4 min), 19:06 … (15) W: Blaise Schutt (roughing-double minor, 4 min), 19:06 .. (16) MC: Colten Gerken (roughing-double minor, 4 min), 19:06 … (17) MC: Kochanowski (roughing-double minor, 4 min), 19:06 … (18) MC: Levis III, served by Lenz (slashing-minor, 2 min), 19:06 … (19) MC: Levis III (roughing-double minor, 4 min), 19:06.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Michael D’Orazio (L) 19/25 (43:34 TOI); Zackary Ortolano 3/5 (16:26 TOI) … Mason City: Connor Graham 33/34.

