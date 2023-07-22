Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo wins a playoff thriller from Madison

MONTEVIDEO — Montevideo scored the winning run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to move in the Junior American Legion Baseball South Central playoffs on Friday night.

Montevideo beat Madison 3-2 in nine innings.

The Thunder Hawks, sponsored by VFW Post 380, remain in the winners’ bracket of the tournament. They’ll play Minneota at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Montevideo. A win there puts Montevideo into the championship bracket at 11 a.m . Saturday, July 29 in Montevideo.

Both teams pitched well. Gannon Reidinger went seven innings for the Thunder Hawks, striking out 13, walking three and allowing three hits and two earned runs. Sam Knnop went the final two to get the victory, striking out four and walking one.

For Madison, sponsored by VFW Post 1656, Bock Bjornjeld threw 6-⅔ innings. He struck out four, walked three and allowed six hits and two runs, one earned.

Ben Gunlogson, Griffin Epema and Sam Knoop all had two hits for Montevideo. Gunlogson went 2-for-5 with a stolen base. Epema was 2-for-5 with a stolen base and an RBI. Knoop went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and a triple.

Montevideo is the top seed in the West. Madison, the third seed in the West, plays Tuesday in an elimination game against the winner of Granite Falls and BOLD.

Dylan Keimig, Landon Weber and Tygan Allpress had hits for Madison.

Montevideo 3, Madison 2

Madison 000 002 000-2 3 2

Montevideo 000 101 001-3 9 0

Hitting - Madison: Dylan Keimig 1-4 r rbi, Davis Patzer 0-1 bb-2 hbp, Landon Weber 1-3 rbi bb, Matthew Arndt 0-3 bb, Taden Clark 0-3 sac, Tygan Allpress 1-3 … Montevideo: Ben Gunlogson 2-5 sb, Griffin Epema 2-5 rbi sb, Gannon Reidinger 1-3 r bb, Brody Dack 0-3 bb, Sam Knoop 2-3 r 3b bb, Landon Olson 0-1 rbi sf, Brendan Koosmann 1-4 r rbi, Carter Malstrom 1-3, Jaden Hendrickson 0-2 r sac hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Madison: Brock Bjornjeld 6.2-6-2-1-3-4, Keimig 0.1-0-0-0-0-0, Arndt 1.1-3-1-0-0-2 … Montevideo: Reidinger 7-3-2-2-3-13, Knoop (W) 2-0-0-0-1-4

Minneota 6, Dawson 4

Minneota advanced in the winners’ bracket of the South Central playoffs by downing Minnota in Bird Island.

Minneota is the fourth seed in the West. Dawson was the second seed in the West. Minneota plays Montevideo at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Montevideo in the winners bracket.

Dawson has a losers bracket game Tuesday.

NLS 6, Starbuck 0

Third-seeded New London-Spicer knocked off second-seeded Starbuck in the North Central playoffs at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.

Brayden Skindelien tossed a three-hitter, striking out 11 and walking three for NLS. He also was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs.

Logan Swenson was 2-for-3 with a double, a hit-by-pitch, a run, two RBIs and stolen bases for NLS.

Levi Johnson, Marc Grube and Connor Erickson had hits for Starbuck.

Play continues Tuesday at the high seed, with NLS advancing in the winners’ bracket and Starbuck entering the losers’ bracket.

NLS 000 005 1-6 7 1

Starbuck 000 000 0-0 3 0

Hitting - NLS: Brayden Skindelien 1-3 r-2 bb 2b, Nolan Johnson 1-3 r hbp sb, Cole Laughlin 1-3 r rbi bb, Logan Swenson 2-3 r rbi-2 2b hbp sb-2, Gavin Vick 0-3 r bb sb, Kaden Toutges 1-2 rbi-2 bb 2b, Andres Rojas 1-3 sb … Starbuck: Levi Johnson 1-3, Marc Gruber 1-4, Connor Erickson 1-3, Luke Danielson 0-2 bb, Jackson Holmes 0-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Skindelien (W) 7-3-0-0-3-11 … Starbuck: Connor Frey (L) 6-5-5-5-3-3, Ethan Jacobs 1-2-1-1-1-1