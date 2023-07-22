6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo wins a playoff thriller from Madison

Thunder Hawks go 9 innings to earn a 3-2 walk-off win in the South Central playoffs

4948521+baseball-art.jpg
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
July 21, 2023 at 11:49 PM

MONTEVIDEO — Montevideo scored the winning run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to move in the Junior American Legion Baseball South Central playoffs on Friday night.

Montevideo beat Madison 3-2 in nine innings.

The Thunder Hawks, sponsored by VFW Post 380, remain in the winners’ bracket of the tournament. They’ll play Minneota at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Montevideo. A win there puts Montevideo into the championship bracket at 11 a.m . Saturday, July 29 in Montevideo.

Related Stories:
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers bring their bats to blast Rox
Dallas Duarte and Kevin Fitzer homer in Wilmar’s 18-9 win at St. Cloud
54m ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs shut down Willmar Rails, 9-0
Casey Lewandowski throws 8 scoreless innings and Bird Island smacks 12 hits to beat Willmar
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar shortstop Sam Etterman makes a throw to first base during a Corn Belt League game against Milroy on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Corn Belt League playoffs loom
Willmar, Granite Falls, Sacred Heart and Wabasso are jockeying for position going into the final week of the regular season
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.009.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Five Stingers, coaching staff head to All-Star Game
Willmar will be well-represented in the Northwoods League Great Plains Division Baseball on Aug. 1 in Bismarck
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Load More

Both teams pitched well. Gannon Reidinger went seven innings for the Thunder Hawks, striking out 13, walking three and allowing three hits and two earned runs. Sam Knnop went the final two to get the victory, striking out four and walking one.

For Madison, sponsored by VFW Post 1656, Bock Bjornjeld threw 6-⅔ innings. He struck out four, walked three and allowed six hits and two runs, one earned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Gunlogson, Griffin Epema and Sam Knoop all had two hits for Montevideo. Gunlogson went 2-for-5 with a stolen base. Epema was 2-for-5 with a stolen base and an RBI. Knoop went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and a triple.

Montevideo is the top seed in the West. Madison, the third seed in the West, plays Tuesday in an elimination game against the winner of Granite Falls and BOLD.

Dylan Keimig, Landon Weber and Tygan Allpress had hits for Madison.

MORE TOM ELLIOTT COVERAGE:
Here are recent stories by Tom Elliott.
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball: Willmar bows out of playoffs, 6-3
Waconia eliminates Post 167 in the Sub State 15 at Hutchinson
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Glenwood-Lowry shortstop Levi Johnson throws to first base for an out during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry moves on in sub-state playoffs
Glenwood-Lowry advances to championship series after beating Parkers Prairie, 2-0
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Four area drivers take home A feature titles
Jeff Rohner of Willmar, Chris Isdal of Spicer, Jason Vejtruba of Atwater and Dean Larson of Pennock all win
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers out-pitch St. Cloud Rox, 2-0
Chris Rofe improves his record to 4-0, allowing 1 hit over 7 innings in Willmar’s win at St. Cloud
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo opens playoffs with a win
Post 380 beats Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 8-1 in South Central Sub-State Junior Legion play
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Granite Falls Kilowatts shut down Willmar Rails
Bennett Knapper allows 3 hits in 8 innings and also goes 4-for-4 at the plate in Granite Falls’ win over Willmar
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Paynesville shortstop Luke Johnson scoops up a ground ball during a County Line League playoff game against NLS on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Paynesville Pirates pull off 2 upsets
Amateur baseball report for Sunday, July 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Six-seeded Paynesville knocks off the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in County Line League playoffs
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets rally to edge Willmar Rails
Raymond gets a clutch hit from Mike Jeseritz in the bottom of the 8th to beat Willmar 2-1 in a game of top Corn Belt League teams
Jul 14
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD's Jack Kaiser, left, slides into home plate for a run during a West Central Sub-State South East pod elimination game against Sacred Heart/MACCRAY on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: BOLD Mudhens advance to the finals
Mudhens eliminate Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 6-0 in Legion playoffs
Jul 14
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.001.jpg
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Litchfield baseball coach to enter Hall of Fame
Jeff Wollin will be inducted into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame
Jul 14
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Montevideo 3, Madison 2

Madison    000   002   000-2   3   2
Montevideo      000   101   001-3   9   0

Hitting - Madison: Dylan Keimig 1-4 r rbi, Davis Patzer 0-1 bb-2 hbp, Landon Weber 1-3 rbi bb, Matthew Arndt 0-3 bb, Taden Clark 0-3 sac, Tygan Allpress 1-3 … Montevideo: Ben Gunlogson 2-5 sb, Griffin Epema 2-5 rbi sb, Gannon Reidinger 1-3 r bb, Brody Dack 0-3 bb, Sam Knoop 2-3 r 3b bb, Landon Olson 0-1 rbi sf, Brendan Koosmann 1-4 r rbi, Carter Malstrom 1-3, Jaden Hendrickson 0-2 r sac hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Madison: Brock Bjornjeld 6.2-6-2-1-3-4, Keimig 0.1-0-0-0-0-0, Arndt 1.1-3-1-0-0-2  … Montevideo: Reidinger 7-3-2-2-3-13, Knoop (W) 2-0-0-0-1-4

Minneota 6, Dawson 4

Minneota advanced in the winners’ bracket of the South Central playoffs by downing Minnota in Bird Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minneota is the fourth seed in the West. Dawson was the second seed in the West. Minneota plays Montevideo at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Montevideo in the winners bracket.

Dawson has a losers bracket game Tuesday.

NLS 6, Starbuck 0

Third-seeded New London-Spicer knocked off second-seeded Starbuck in the North Central playoffs at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.

Brayden Skindelien tossed a three-hitter, striking out 11 and walking three for NLS. He also was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs.

Logan Swenson was 2-for-3 with a double, a hit-by-pitch, a run, two RBIs and stolen bases for NLS.

Levi Johnson, Marc Grube and Connor Erickson had hits for Starbuck.

Play continues Tuesday at the high seed, with NLS advancing in the winners’ bracket and Starbuck entering the losers’ bracket.

NLS     000   005   1-6   7   1
Starbuck      000   000   0-0   3   0

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - NLS: Brayden Skindelien 1-3 r-2 bb 2b, Nolan Johnson 1-3 r hbp sb, Cole Laughlin 1-3 r rbi bb, Logan Swenson 2-3 r rbi-2 2b hbp sb-2, Gavin Vick 0-3 r bb sb, Kaden Toutges 1-2 rbi-2 bb 2b, Andres Rojas 1-3 sb … Starbuck: Levi Johnson 1-3, Marc Gruber 1-4, Connor Erickson 1-3, Luke Danielson 0-2 bb, Jackson Holmes 0-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Skindelien (W) 7-3-0-0-3-11 … Starbuck: Connor Frey (L) 6-5-5-5-3-3, Ethan Jacobs 1-2-1-1-1-1

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071923.001.jpg
Sports
Stingers come up clutch to beat Honkers
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Rochester, 071823.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Rochester's big inning dooms Willmar
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Litch VFW moves into district tournament
3d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 060123.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Ex-Willmar Cardinal has a new look
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven vs. Redwood Falls, 071723.001.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Kerkhoven pitcher shuts the door on Redwood falls
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers wallop Minnesota Mud Puppies
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry earns a spot in the final four
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown