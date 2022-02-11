Girls basketball roundup: KMS breaks things open late against Dawson-Boyd

KERKHOVEN — After taking a late 10-point lead over Dawson-Boyd, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg girls basketball won 66-45 on Thursday night.

Josie Gjerde and Madelyn Luft both scored 20 points for the Saints. Luft also totaled three blocks.

KMS previously defeated Dawson-Boyd 81-46 on Dec. 21.

Dawson-Boyd sophomores Rachel Jorgens (1) and Ayiana Hastad (14) battle with KMS ninth-grader Madelyn Luft following a free throw attempt on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Kerkhoven. Matthew Curry/West Central Tribune

The Blackjacks were led by sophomore Hayley Anderson’s 16 points. Sophomore Allison Estling scored 11 points and recorded six steals.

Fouls and turnovers seemed to be constant with both teams being in the bonus at the end of the half.

Dawson-Boyd sophomore Hayley Anderson prepares to shoot a free throw against KMS on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Kerkhoven. Matthew Curry/West Central Tribune

Both teams seemed balanced throughout the first half, exchanging leads and consistently tying the game.

With the score tied at 21-21, Luft scored an inside bucket which helped the Saints begin a late run to take a 38-28 halftime lead.

KMS senior Grace Collins takes the ball to the hole before scoring on two Dawson-Boyd defenders on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Kerkhoven. Matthew Curry/West Central Tribune

The Saints out-scored the Blackjacks 28-17 in the second half.

KMS plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Benson. Dawson-Boyd plays Hancock at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dawson.

KMS junior Shakira Olson charges down court on a breakaway on against Dawson-Boyd on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Kerkhoven. Matthew Curry/West Central Tribune

Camden Conference

KMS 66,Dawson-Boyd 45

Dawson-Boyd (1-23) 28 17 — 45

KMS (9-12) 38 28 — 66

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Rachel Jorgens 2, Katherine Dahl 10, Hayley Anderson 16, Ayiana Hastad 5, Allison Estling 11, Laney Bartunek 2 … 3-point shots: Dahl 2 … Rebound leader: Hastad 11 … Assist leader: None … Steal leader: Estling 6 ... Block leader: Dahl 2, Hastad 2

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG - Scoring: Grace Collins 4, Acelynn Hacker 5, Shaw Fath 2, Elsa Gjerde 3, Emily Wagner 9, Julia Carlson 6, Josie Gjerde 10, Shakira Olson 6, Madelyn Luft 10, Kate Marquardt 2, Hayley Demuth 5 … 3-point shots: E. Gjerde 1, J. Gjerde 2 … Rebound leader: Collins 1, Wagner 1, Luft 1 … Assist leader: None … Steal leader: Wagner 1 ... Block leader: Luft 3

CMCS 50,MACCRAY 39

Coco Duininck had 20 points and four steals and Sienna Duininck added 13 points and another four steals as Central Minnesota Christian defeated MACCRAY at Prinsburg.

Molly Mulder had eight points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Bluejays.

Breille Janssen had 16 points and three blocks and Ella Bourne had 12 points for the Wolverines, who got 13 rebounds from Gabby Randt.

MACCRAY plays Hancock at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Clara City.

MACCRAY (11-11) 18 21 — 39

CMCS (18-7) 33 17 — 50

MACCRAY - Scoring: Ella Bourne 12, Sydney Thein 1, Brielle Janssen 16, Elsie Sumner 2, Annie Bourne 7, Gabby Randt 2 … 3-point shots: E. Bourne 2, Janssen 1, A. Bourne 2 … Rebound leaders: Randt 13, Sumner 7 … Assist leaders: E. Bourne 2, Thein 2, Randt 2, Sumner 2 … Steal leaders: E. Bourne 4, Randt 2 ... Block leader: Janssen 3

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHRISTIAN - Scoring: Sienna Duininck 13, Maaike Duininck 3, Natasha Erickson 2, Molly Mulder 8, Lauren Taatjes 4, Coco Duininck 20 … 3-point shots: S. Duininck 2, C. Duininck 2 … Rebound leader: Mulder 11 … Assist leader: Mulder 4 … Steal leaders: S. Duininck 4, C. Duininck 4 ... Block leader: Mulder 3

LQPV 59, RCW 17

Lac qui Parle Valley took a 35-point lead into halftime in the road win against Renville County West.

Taylor Shelstad and Camryn Lee combined for 25 points in the win for LQPV. Lee led the team in blocks with two and was second in rebounds with six.

LQPV plays Murray County Central at 11 a.m. Saturday at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. RCW plays at 7;30 p.m. Monday at MACCRAY in Clara City.

RCW (3-20) 5 12 — 17

LQPV (17-5) 40 19 — 59

RENVILLE COUNTY WEST - Scoring: Addyson Tanner 3, Holly Hinderks 4, Bailee McLagan 2, Jennifer Bratsch 2, Emily Lippert 3, Rachel Jackels 3 … 3-point shots: n/a … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

LAC QUI PARLE VALLEY - Scoring: Rylee Lund 9, Ayanna Gipson 7, Isabel Gerdes 3, Addy Bonn 9, Taylor Shelstad 13, Camryn Lee 12, Tori Bungarden 2, Jayln Lee 2 … 3-point shots: Lund 3, Gerdes 1, Bonn 3 … Rebound leaders: Bungarden 7, Lee 6 … Assist leaders: Shelstad 9, Bonn 3 … Steal leader: Gipson 3 ... Block leader: Lund 1, Lee 2

Canby 46, YME 45

The Canby Lancers hit a last-second shot to beat Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

Senior forward Aidyn Bruns led the Lancers with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Shelby Mortenson, a 6-foot senior center, led all scorers with 30 points and also had 12 rebounds for the Sting.

YME plays at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Westbrook-Walnut Grove.

Canby (12-10) 36 10 — 46

YME (10-10) 24 21 — 45

CANBY - Scoring: Elysa Wollum 2, Paige Nelson 4, Kortney Leppke 6, Ryann Hansen 8, Brynn Kockelman 3, Camryn Ufkin 3, Aidyn Bruns 17, Maya Wente 3 … 3-point shots: Kockelman 1, Ufkin 1 … Rebound leaders: Bruns 12, Wente 10 … Assist leaders: Wente 4 … Steal leaders: Nelson 1, Hansen 1 ... Block leader: none

YELLOW MEDICINE EAST - Scoring: Yansi Flores 2, Stella Schuler 8, Aria Peters 4, Hannah Stark 1, Shelby Mortenson 30 … 3-point shots: Schuler 1 … Rebound leader: Mortenson 12 … Assist leader: Flores 4 … Steal leaders: Schuler 6, Flores 5 ... Block leader: Flores 1

Wright County

NLS 69, Dassel-Cokato 26

State-ranked New London-Spicer got up 48-15 at halftime to cruise past host Dassel-Cokato.

Avery Rich had 18 points, four assists and three assists for the Wildcats, who are ranked seventh in Class AA. Dakota Rich added 14 points.

Addison Quern led the Chargers with nine points.

NLS plays Glencoe-Silver Lake at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in New London.

NLS (20-2) 48 21 — 69

Dassel-Cokato (5-17) 15 11 — 26

NEW LONDON-SPICER - Scoring: Nyla Johnson 5, Jaden Coahran 8, Avery Rich 18, Izzy Schmiesing 2, Kaylee Thorson 2, Ellary Peterson 7, Dakota Rich 14, Brooke Adelman 2, Ava Carlson 4, Delaney Hanson 3, Audrey Schneider 4 … 3-point shots: Johnson 1, Coahran 2, A. Rich 4, D. Rich 4, Hanson 1 … Rebound leaders: Peterson 8, Schmiesing 8, Hanson 5 … Assist leaders: Coahran 6, A. Rich 4, Schmiesing 3, Carlson 3 … Steal leader: A. Rich 3, Coahran 3 ... Block leader: Schneider 1, Peterson 1, Zoe Arnold 1

DASSEL-COKATO - Scoring: Bailey Quern 6, Lily Kraemer 1, Addison Quern 9, Amelia Travis 8, Grace Lundeen 2 … 3-point shots: A. Quern 3 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/aLitchfield 52,GSL 32Litchfield Izzy Pennertz and Maggie Boerema accounted for 30 of Litchfield’s points in the Dragons’ victory over Glencoe-Silver Lake at Litchfield.

Pennertz, a 6-foot-1 junior forward, had 18 points. Boerema, a 6-2 senior forward, had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Dragons, who out-scored the Panthers 27-11 in the second half.

Mylea Monahan led GSL with 12 points.

Litchfield plays Watertown-Mayer at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Litchfield.

GSL (14-9) 21 11 — 32

Litchfield (18-6) 25 27 — 52

GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE - Scoring: Kendall Guerrero 6, Mylea Monahan 12, Hannah Graf 3, Brooklyn Christianson 2, Audrey Petersen 9 … 3-point shots: Guerrero 2, Monahan 1, Petersen 2 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Adalia Bruning 1, Ryanna Steinhaus 2, Kylie Michels 11, Greta Hansen 5, Izzy Pennertz 18, Maggie Boerema 12, Morgan Falling 3 … 3-point shots: Michels 3 … Rebound leader: Boerema 15 … Assist leader: Steinhaus 4 … Steal leader: Falling 3 ... Block leader: none

Central Minnesota

Kimball 79, ACGC 33

Kimball improved to 16-6 with the victory over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Kimball.

The Falcons fell to 3-18.

ACGC plays Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at 7 p.m. Monday at Grove City.

Paynesville 46,Maple Lake 27Katie Uhlenkamp’s 16 points helped lead Paynesville past Maple Lake at Paynesville.

Gwen Geyen led the Irish with 11 points.

Paynesville plays Minnewaska at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Paynesville.

Maple Lake (5-15) 15 12 — 27

Paynesville (5-16) 22 24 — 46

MAPLE LAKE - Scoring: Gwen Geyen 11, Kayla Paumen 3, Sophia Pribyl 2, Kass Fynboh 4, Bryn Elsenpeter 7 … 3-point shots: Geyen 1, Paumen 1, Elsenpeter 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Grace Roberg 3, Emma Flanders 9, Maddie Hentges 7, Aubrie Spanier 3, Mikayla Roberg 5, Rayna Spanier 3, Katie Uhlenkamp 16 … 3-point shots: G. Roberg 1, Flanders 1, Hentges 1, Spanier 1, M. Roberg 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

BBE 59, Royalton 57 (OT)

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa rallied to beat Royalton in overtime at Belgrade.

The Jaguars trailed 38-22 at halftime. They outscored the Royals 29-13 in the second half to force overtime. BBE then outscored Royalton 8-6 in the extra period.

BBE moves ahead of Royalton into second place in the Central Minnesota Conference standings. The Jaguars are 8-3 in the CMC; Royalton is 7-3.

Tiyana Schwinghammer led BBE with 28 points. She also had seven rebounds. Harley Roering added 11 points for the Jaguars.

BBE plays Paynesville at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Belgrade.

Royalton (11-10) 38 13 6 — 57

BBE (14-8) 22 29 8 — 59

ROYALTON - Stats not available

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA - Scoring: Brooklyn Fischer 6, Shelby Anderson 3, Anna Jaeger 2, Tiyana Schwinghammer 28, Allison Dingmann 4, Kailey Fischer 3, Harley Roering 11, Bree Thieschafer 2 … 3-point shots: Schwinghammer 1, Roering 1 … Rebound leaders: Roering 8, Schwinghammer 7, Dingmann 7 … Assist leaders: K. Fischer 2, Roering 2 … Steal leaders: Schwinghammer 6, Thieschafer 5, Jaeger 4, K. Fischer 3 ... Block leader: none