Litchfield Dragons — 2022-23 Girls Basketball Schedule
Click headline to see this team's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season.
Litchfield Dragons
2022-23 Girls Basketball Schedule
Date vs. team
Nov. 29 at Hutchinson
Dec. 1 vs. PAYNESVILLE
Dec. 2 at Kimball
Dec. 13 at Morris/Chokio-Alberta
Dec. 15 vs. EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS
Dec. 20 vs. BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA
Dec. 22 at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
Jan. 3 vs. MINNEWASKA
Jan. 6 at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted
Jan. 13 at Annandale
Jan. 17 vs. DASSEL-COKATO
Jan. 20 at Glencoe-Silver Lake
Jan. 24 vs. WATERTOWN-MAYER
Jan. 27 vs NEW LONDON-SPICER
Jan. 31 at Rockford
Feb. 2 vs. HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED
Feb. 7 vs. ANNANDALE
Feb. 9 at Dassel-Cokato
Feb. 14 vs. GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE
Feb. 17 at Watertown-Mayer
Feb. 21 at New London-Spicer
Feb. 24 vs. ROCKFORD
Click headline to see more girls basketball previews for the 2022-23 season.
No. 4 Wildcats open with No. 5 Minnehaha Academy; Warriors get 3 seed, Jaguars 5 seed
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
Warriors’ defense the difference in 54-31 victory in section championship
Jaguars roll past the Barnum Bombers 76-50 in the Section 5A final to earn their third Class A tournament berth in the past four years
Strong first half carries NLS to 3AA title over Luverne, 44-32
BOLD girls basketball sophomore star Lainey Braulick discusses the Warriors' season, the upcoming Section 2A championship, and more.
In this installement of the WCT Sports show, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne go over the three girls basketball section championships in 3AA, 2A and 5A. Plus, an action-packed Saturday is upcoming in boys basketball.
Defending state champion Hancock beats KMS 53-42 in 6A-South final
New London-Spicer must deal with a Luverne Cardinals squad that has all 6-footers across its front line in the Section 3AA championship
ADVERTISEMENT