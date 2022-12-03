6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Litchfield Dragons — 2022-23 Girls Basketball Schedule

Click headline to see this team's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Litchfield Dragons logo
Contributed / Litchfield High School
By West Central Tribune sports report
December 03, 2022 03:20 AM

Litchfield Dragons

2022-23 Girls Basketball Schedule

Date vs. team
Nov. 29 at Hutchinson
Dec. 1 vs. PAYNESVILLE
Dec. 2 at Kimball
Dec. 13 at Morris/Chokio-Alberta
Dec. 15 vs. EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS
Dec. 20 vs. BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA
Dec. 22 at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
Jan. 3 vs. MINNEWASKA
Jan. 6 at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted
Jan. 13 at Annandale
Jan. 17 vs. DASSEL-COKATO
Jan. 20 at Glencoe-Silver Lake
Jan. 24 vs. WATERTOWN-MAYER
Jan. 27 vs NEW LONDON-SPICER
Jan. 31 at Rockford
Feb. 2 vs. HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED
Feb. 7 vs. ANNANDALE
Feb. 9 at Dassel-Cokato
Feb. 14 vs. GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE
Feb. 17 at Watertown-Mayer
Feb. 21 at New London-Spicer
Feb. 24 vs. ROCKFORD

By West Central Tribune sports report
