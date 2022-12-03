Litchfield Dragons

2022-23 Girls Basketball Schedule

Date vs. team

Nov. 29 at Hutchinson

Dec. 1 vs. PAYNESVILLE

Dec. 2 at Kimball

Dec. 13 at Morris/Chokio-Alberta

Dec. 15 vs. EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS

Dec. 20 vs. BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA

Dec. 22 at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

Jan. 3 vs. MINNEWASKA

Jan. 6 at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

Jan. 13 at Annandale

Jan. 17 vs. DASSEL-COKATO

Jan. 20 at Glencoe-Silver Lake

Jan. 24 vs. WATERTOWN-MAYER

Jan. 27 vs NEW LONDON-SPICER

Jan. 31 at Rockford

Feb. 2 vs. HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED

Feb. 7 vs. ANNANDALE

Feb. 9 at Dassel-Cokato

Feb. 14 vs. GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE

Feb. 17 at Watertown-Mayer

Feb. 21 at New London-Spicer

Feb. 24 vs. ROCKFORD