Local sports and TV listing calendar for Feb. 10, 2022

The local sports and TV calendar for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022:

Boys Basketball

Glencoe-Silver Lake at Litchfield, 6 p.m.

Sartell at Willmar, 7:15 p.m.

Morris/CA at Benson, 7:30 p.m.

BOLD at New Ulm Cathedral, 7:30 p.m.

Minnewaska at Melrose, 7:30 p.m.

Sauk Centre at Montevideo, 7:30 p.m.

MACCRAy at RCW, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

New London-Spicer at Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m.

ACGC at Kimball, 7 p.m.

Royalton at BBE, 7 p.m.

Maple Lake at Paynesville, 7 p.m.

Glencoe-Silver Lake at Litchfield, 7:30 p.m.

MACCRAY at CMCS, 7:30 p.m.

Dawson-Boyd at KMS, 7:30 p.m.

RCW at LQPV, 7:30 p.m.

Canby at YME, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Willmar, Sauk Rapids at Alexandria triangular, 5 p.m.

New London-Spicer, Coon Rapids, Watertown-Mayer at Hutchinson quad, 5 p.m.

D-C/Litchfield, Mound-Westonka at Annandale/Maple Lake triangular, 5 p.m.

Benson, Barnesville, Ottertail Central at Minnewaska quad, 5 p.m.

United, Windom at Fulda/Murray County Central triangular, 5 p.m. at Fulda

Quad County, Minneota at Pipestone triangular, 5 p.m.

Kimball at ACGC, 6 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Section 6A quarterfinals: 5-Prairie Centre at 4-Willmar, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Montevideo, Morris/CA at Melrose/Sauk Centre, 5 p.m. at Sauk Centre

Friday, Feb. 11

Boys Basketball

Dassel-Cokato at New London-Spicer, 7 p.m.

ACGC at Royalton, 7 p.m.

Maple Lake at BBE, 7 p.m.

Paynesville at Eden Valley-Watkins, 7 p.m.

South Metro at CCS, 7 p.m.

CMCS at Dawson-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

KMS at RCW, 7:30 p.m.

MACCRAY at LQPV, 7:30 p.m.

YME at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

South Metro at CCS, 5:30 p.m.

Willmar at Rocori, 7:15 p.m.

Minnewaska at Paynesville, 7:15 p.m.

BOLD at Benson, 7:30 p.m. Morris/CA at Montevideo, 7:30 p.m.

Hancock at MACCRAY, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

New London-Spicer at Albany invitational, 3 p.m.

ACGC, Canby, Fulda/Murray County Central at Quad County quad, 5 p.m. at Granite Falls

JCC, LPGE/Browerville at BBE triangular, 5 p.m.

BOLD, United, Rocori at KMS quad, 5 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Hutchinson at Litchfield/D-C, 7 p.m.

River Lakes at Willmar, 7:15 p.m.

Junior Hockey

Willmar at New Ulm, 7:10 p.m. Sports on TV

More local prep sports:







Thursday, Feb. 10

Basketball:

College men: 4 p.m., CBSSN

College women: Michigan at Michigan State, 5:30 p.m., BTN

College women: South Carolina at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN

College men: Iowa at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Southern Mississippi at UAB, 6 p.m., CBSSN

College women: Nebraska at Ohio State, 6 p.m., FS1

NBA: Brooklyn at Washington, 6:30 p.m., TNT

College men: 8 p.m., ESPN College men: Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Pacific at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Arizona at Washington State, 8 p.m., FS1

NBA: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT

College men: Arizona State at Washington, 10 p.m., FS1

Golf

Ladies Euro Tour: Magical Kenya Ladies Open, 9 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open, 2 p.m., GOLF

Hockey:

College men: Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Soccer: Premier League: Liverpool vs. Leicester City, 1:45 p.m., USA

Olympics:

Men’s hockey (U.S. vs. China), 7:10 a.m., USA Olympics Primetime, 7 p.m.,

NBC Women’s skeleton (Second run), 9 p.m.,

USA Women’s hockey (quarterfinal) 10:10 p.m., USA

Friday, Feb. 11

Basketball:

College women: Kent State at Akron, 6 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Connecticut at Xavier, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA: Denver at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBATV

NBA: Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m., BSN

College men: St. Bonaventure at St. Louis, 8 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Nevada at Utah State, 8 p.m., FS1

College men: Fresno State at Colorado State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

College men: UNLV at Boise State, 10 p.m., FS1

Cornhole:

American Cornhole League, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Golf:

PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open, 2 p.m., GOLF

Hockey:

College men: Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN

College men: Omaha at Miami, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Olympics: Men’s skeleton (Final run) 7:55 a.m., USA Olympics Primetime, 7 p.m.,

NBC Men’s hockey (U.S. vs. Canada), 10:10 p.m., USA

Wrestling:College: Ohio State at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

