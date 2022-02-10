99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Local sports and TV listing calendar for Feb. 10, 2022

The West Central Tribune presents a calendar of local sports events and televised sports calendar as a public service for our readers.

WCT.s.sportscalendar.winter.jpg
Local sports calendar for winter sports.
Adobe stock photo
By WEST CENTRAL TRIBUNE
February 10, 2022 at 3:48 PM

The local sports and TV calendar for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022:

Boys Basketball
Glencoe-Silver Lake at Litchfield, 6 p.m. 
Sartell at Willmar, 7:15 p.m. 
Morris/CA at Benson, 7:30 p.m. 
BOLD at New Ulm Cathedral, 7:30 p.m. 
Minnewaska at Melrose, 7:30 p.m. 
Sauk Centre at Montevideo, 7:30 p.m. 
MACCRAy at RCW, 7:30 p.m. 
Girls Basketball
New London-Spicer at Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m. 
ACGC at Kimball, 7 p.m. 
Royalton at BBE, 7 p.m. 
Maple Lake at Paynesville, 7 p.m.
Glencoe-Silver Lake at Litchfield, 7:30 p.m. 
MACCRAY at CMCS, 7:30 p.m. 
Dawson-Boyd at KMS, 7:30 p.m. 
RCW at LQPV, 7:30 p.m. 
Canby at YME, 7:30 p.m. 
Wrestling
Willmar, Sauk Rapids at Alexandria triangular, 5 p.m. 
New London-Spicer, Coon Rapids, Watertown-Mayer at Hutchinson quad, 5 p.m. 
D-C/Litchfield, Mound-Westonka at Annandale/Maple Lake triangular, 5 p.m. 
Benson, Barnesville, Ottertail Central at Minnewaska quad, 5 p.m.
United, Windom at Fulda/Murray County Central triangular, 5 p.m. at Fulda
Quad County, Minneota at Pipestone triangular, 5 p.m. 
Kimball at ACGC, 6 p.m. 
Girls Hockey
Section 6A quarterfinals: 5-Prairie Centre at 4-Willmar, 7 p.m. 
Boys Swimming
Montevideo, Morris/CA at Melrose/Sauk Centre, 5 p.m. at Sauk Centre

Friday, Feb. 11

Boys Basketball
Dassel-Cokato at New London-Spicer, 7 p.m. 
ACGC at Royalton, 7 p.m. 
Maple Lake at BBE, 7 p.m. 
Paynesville at Eden Valley-Watkins, 7 p.m. 
South Metro at CCS, 7 p.m. 
CMCS at Dawson-Boyd, 7:30 p.m. 
KMS at RCW, 7:30 p.m. 
MACCRAY at LQPV, 7:30 p.m. 
YME at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 7:30 p.m. 
Girls Basketball
South Metro at CCS, 5:30 p.m. 
Willmar at Rocori, 7:15 p.m. 
Minnewaska at Paynesville, 7:15 p.m. 
BOLD at Benson, 7:30 p.m. Morris/CA at Montevideo, 7:30 p.m. 
Hancock at MACCRAY, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
New London-Spicer at Albany invitational, 3 p.m. 
ACGC, Canby, Fulda/Murray County Central at Quad County quad, 5 p.m. at Granite Falls
JCC, LPGE/Browerville at BBE triangular, 5 p.m. 
BOLD, United, Rocori at KMS quad, 5 p.m. 
Boys Hockey
Hutchinson at Litchfield/D-C, 7 p.m. 
River Lakes at Willmar, 7:15 p.m. 
Junior Hockey
Willmar at New Ulm, 7:10 p.m. Sports on TV

More local prep sports:

Thursday, Feb. 10

Basketball: 
College men: 4 p.m., CBSSN 
College women: Michigan at Michigan State, 5:30 p.m., BTN 
College women: South Carolina at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN 
College men: Iowa at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2 
College men: Southern Mississippi at UAB, 6 p.m., CBSSN 
College women: Nebraska at Ohio State, 6 p.m., FS1 
NBA: Brooklyn at Washington, 6:30 p.m., TNT 
College men: 8 p.m., ESPN College men: Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Pacific at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., CBSSN 
College men: Arizona at Washington State, 8 p.m., FS1  
NBA: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT 
College men: Arizona State at Washington, 10 p.m., FS1 
Golf
Ladies Euro Tour: Magical Kenya Ladies Open, 9 a.m., GOLF 
PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open, 2 p.m., GOLF
Hockey: 
College men: Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m., BTN 
Soccer: Premier League: Liverpool vs. Leicester City, 1:45 p.m., USA 
Olympics: 
Men’s hockey (U.S. vs. China), 7:10 a.m., USA Olympics Primetime, 7 p.m.,
NBC Women’s skeleton (Second run), 9 p.m.,
USA Women’s hockey (quarterfinal) 10:10 p.m., USA 

Friday, Feb. 11

Basketball: 
College women: Kent State at Akron, 6 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Connecticut at Xavier, 6 p.m. FS1  
NBA: Denver at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBATV 
NBA: Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m., BSN 
College men: St. Bonaventure at St. Louis, 8 p.m., ESPN2 
College men: Nevada at Utah State, 8 p.m., FS1
College men: Fresno State at Colorado State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN 
College men: UNLV at Boise State, 10 p.m., FS1  
Cornhole:
American Cornhole League, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Golf:
PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open, 2 p.m., GOLF 
Hockey: 
College men: Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN
College men: Omaha at Miami, 6 p.m., CBSSN 
Olympics: Men’s skeleton (Final run) 7:55 a.m., USA Olympics Primetime, 7 p.m.,
NBC Men’s hockey (U.S. vs. Canada), 10:10 p.m., USA 
Wrestling:College: Ohio State at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

