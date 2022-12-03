New London-Spicer Wildcats — 2022-23 Girls Basketball Schedule

NLS Wildcats

2022-23 Girls Basketball Schedule

Date vs. team

Nov. 29 at West Central

Dec. 1 vs MORRIS/CHOKIO-ALBERTA

Dec. 6 at Eden Valley-Watkins

Dec. 9 vs. DELANO

Dec. 13 vs. MINNEWASKA

Dec. 15 at Sauk Centre

Dec. 20 vs. ALBANY

Dec. 22 vs. MONTEVIDEO

Dec. 27 tournament at Willmar

Dec. 28 tournament at Willmar

Jan. 6 vs. WATERTOWN-MAYER

Jan. 10 at Rockford

Jan. 13 at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

Jan. 17 vs. ANNANDALE

Jan. 19 at Dassel-Cokato

Jan. 23 vs. PAYNESVILLE

Jan. 24 at Glencoe-Silver Lake

Jan. 27 at Litchfield

Jan. 31 at Watertown-Mayer

Feb. 3 vs. ROCKFORD

Feb. 7 vs. HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED

Feb. 9 at Annandale

Feb. 14 vs. DASSEL-COKATO

Feb. 17 vs. GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE

Feb.18 at Crosby-Ironton

Feb. 21 vs. LITCHFIELD