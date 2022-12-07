New London-Spicer Wildcats — 2022-23 Boys Basketball Schedule

NLS Wildcats

2022-23 Boys Basketball Schedule

Date vs. team

Dec. 1 at Morris/Chokio-Alberta

Dec. 9 at Paynesville

Dec. 13 at Minnewaska

Dec. 15 at Melrose

Dec. 20 vs. ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY

Dec. 22 at Eden Valley-Watkins

Dec. 29 vs. Lac qui Parle Valley at Willmar

Dec. 30 at Willmar

Jan. 5 at Montevideo

Jan. 9 vs. BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA

jan. 10 vs. LITCHFIELD

Jan. 13 at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

jan. 17 at Annandale

jan. 19 vs. DASSEL-COKATO

Jan. 20 at Redwood Valley

Jan. 24 at Glencoe-Silver Lake

jan. 31 vs. WATERTOWN-MAYER

Feb. 3 at Rockford

Feb. 7 vs. HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED

Feb. 10 vs. ANNANDALE

Feb. 14 at Dassel-Cokato

Feb. 16 at Sauk Centre

Feb. 17 vs. GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE

Feb. 21 at Litchfield

Feb. 24 at Watertown-Mayer

Feb. 28 vs. ROCKFORD