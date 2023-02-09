Nordic Skiing: Cards compete at Section 8 championships

CALLAWAY — The Willmar girls took ninth and the boys took 11th Wednesday at the Section 8 Nordic skiing championship at Mapelag Resort.

Little Falls won the boys’ competition with 388 points. Brainerd took second with 384. Willmar scored 284.

Brainerd’s girls won the competition with 384 and Sartell/Cathedral took second with 365. Willmar scored 250.

Willmar's Andrew Garcia competes in the Section 8 Nordic skiing championships on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway. Jared Rubado / Bemidji Pioneer

Wednesday’s competition included a 5.45-kilometer classic and 5-k freestyle race with the combined times tallied for a pursuit score. Teams competed in sprint relays on Tuesday.

The top two teams and the top four skiers not on the top two teams qualify for the state meet Feb. 15-16 at Giants Ridge Golf and Ski Resort in Biwabik.

Section 8

Boys

Team scoring

(1) Little Falls 388 … (2) Brainerd 384 … (3) Bemidji 355 … (4) Fergus Falls 348 … (5) Moorhead 347 … (6) Sartell/Cathedral 336 … (7) Alexandria 314 … (8) Wadena-Deer Creek 259 (tiebreaker) … (9) St. John’s Prep 259 … (10) TrekNorth 253 … (11) Willmar 248 … (12) Detroit Lakes 36

Individual

STATE QUALIFIERS PURSUIT — (1) Ethan Yorek, LF, 29:43.98 … (2) Connor Grant, LF, 29:52.10 … (3) Eli Knapp, Brain, 29:58.16 … (4) Zaine Braaten, Moor, 31:09.06 … (5) David Ronnevik, FF, 31:12.87 … (6) Gabe Hallgren, Brain, 31:43.56 … (7) Johnny Nemeth, Sar/Cath, 31;54.09 … (8) Elliott Oberton, LF, 32:03.49 … (9) Owen Robertson, Brain, 32:47.86 … (10) Eli Hallgren, Brain, 32:55.96 … (11) Louis Morrissey, Bem, 32:56.60.

WILLMAR — (35) Timothy Halvorson 37:58.10 … (39) Andrew Garcia 38:456.23 … (50) Matthew Eystad 50:12.23 … (52) Luis swanson 53:51.39 … (55) Brandon Zepeda 57:36.04

Girls

Team scoring

(1) Brainerd 384 … (2) Sartell/Cathedral 365 … (3) Moorhead 354 … (4) Alexandria 343 … (5) Bemidji 339 … (6) Fergus Falls 332 … (7) Detroit Lakes 331 … (8) Little Falls 312 … (9) Willmar 250 … (10) TrekNorth 205 … (11) Wadena-Deer Creek 168 … (12) St. John’s Prep 102

Individual

STATE QUALIFIERS PURSUIT — (1) Annelise Baird, Brain, 34:51.44 … (2) Mia Hoffman, Bem, 35:27.87 … (3) Jaelyn Miller, Alex, 36:04.32 … (4) Emma Jamison, Sar/Cath, 36:06.62 … (5) Estee Versteeg, FF, 36:09.56 … (6) Kennedy Olson, Moor, 36:20.98.

WILLMAR — (36) Emmie Larson 42:43.01 … (43) Elizabeth Haugen 52:43.45 … (46) Jacquelyn Lopez Maldonado 58:25.