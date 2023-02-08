99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Nordic skiing: Willmar girls 10th, boys 11th after Day 1 of Section 8 meet

Juliette Haugen, Abby Marcus finish relay race in 25:04.4

Nordic Skiing
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
February 07, 2023 11:07 PM

CALLAWAY — The Willmar girls are in 10th place and Willmar’s boys are in 11th after the first day of the Section 8 Nordic ski championships Tuesday at Maplelag Resort.

In the relay event, Willmar’s girls relay team of Juliette Haugen and Abby Marcus finished 10th in 25 minutes, 4.4 seconds. The winning relay was from Brainerd. Isabelle Smith and Cally Robertson finished in 16:08.4.

Willmar’s boys relay of Saul Bustos and Jared Barr finished 11th in 21:27.2. The boys’ champs were Brainerd’s Lance Hastings and Taite Knapp, who timed in at 13:44.3

The final round of competition is Wednesday in Callaway.

More nordic skiing coverage:

Section 8 championships

Boys
Team scoring
(1) Brainerd 159 … (2) Little Falls 156 … (3) Bemidji 153 … (4) Moorhead 150 … (5) Fergus Falls 147 … (6) Alexandria 144 … (7) Sartell/Cathedral 141 … (8) TrekNorth 138 … (9) St. John’s Prep 135 … (10) Wadena-Deer Creek 132 … (11) Willmar 129.
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Lance Hastings/Taite Knapp, Brainerd, 13:44.3 … (2) Alexander Oberton/Edward Sobiech, Little Falls, 14:05.4 … (3) Jack Mueller/Reed Kuzel, Bemidji, 14:23.5 … (4) Jack Kupitz/Logan Olson, Moorhead, 14:56.5 … (5) Jackson Lysne/Jaden Miller, Fergus Falls, 15:33.4.
WILLMAR — (11) Saul Bustos/Jared Barr 21:27.2

Girls
Team scoring
(1) Brainerd 159 … (2) Moorhead 156 … (3) Bemidji 153 … (4) Fergus Falls 150 … (5) Sartell/Cathedral 147 … (6) Little Falls 144 … (7) Alexandria 141 … (8) Detroit Lakes 138 … (9) TrekNorth 135 …  (10) Willmar 32 … (11) Wadena-Deer Creek 129
Individual
TOP FIVE — (1) Isabelle Smith/Cally Robertson, Brainerd, 16:08.4 … (2) Abbie Ishaug/Jacki Johnson, Moorhead, 16:12.7 … (3) Regan Dewitt/Ella Simula, Bemidji, 16:27.1 … (4) Alexis Wellman/Alexis Bredenberg, Fergus Falls, 16:30.9 … (5) Lillian Jamison/Cecilia Jamison, Sartell/Cathedral, 16:39.
WILLMAR — (10) Juliette Haugen/Abby Marcus 25:04.4.

