Paynesville Bulldogs — 2022-23 Boys Basketball Schedule
Click headline to see this team's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season.
Paynesville Bulldogs
2022-23 Boys Basketball Schedule
Date vs. team
Dec. 1 vs. LITCHFIELD
Dec. 2 vs. PINE CITY
Dec. 8 at Osakis
Dec. 9 vs. NEW LONDON-SPICER
Dec. 12 vs. DASSEL-COKATO
Dec. 16 at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
Dec. 20 vs. MINNEWASKA
Dec. 22 at Morris/Chokio-Alberta
Dec. 27 at Perham
Jan. 5 at Royalton
Jan. 10 vs. KIMBALL
Jan. 13 at Eden Valley-Watkins
Jan. 16 vs. MELROSE
Jan. 17 at Yellow Medicine East
Jan. 19 at Maple Lake
Jan. 24 vs. BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA
jan. 26 at Holdingford
Feb. 2 vs. ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY
Feb. 7 vs. ROYALTON
Feb. 9 at Redwood Valley
Feb. 10 at Kimball
Feb. 16 vs. EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS
Feb. 21 vs. MAPLE LAKE
Feb. 24 at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
Feb. 28 vs. HOLDINGFORD
Read previews on all boys basketball teams in west central Minnesota. Click headline to see the full list.
NLS, Montevideo and Redwood Valley all weren't supposed to be playing for sub-section championships Saturday, but they are.
Third-seeded Lester Prairie rallies to beat the No. 2 Warriors 66-55 to advance the 2A-North final while BOLD's season ends with an 18-9 record
In this installement of the WCT Sports show, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne go over the three girls basketball section championships in 3AA, 2A and 5A. Plus, an action-packed Saturday is upcoming in boys basketball.
Fifth-seeded New London-Spicer beats top-seeded Morris/Chokio-Alberta 49-35 in Section 3AA-North; Eden Valley-Watkins cruises past Litchfield, 59-31
Boys basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars start slowly, then crank it up to roll past the Ortonville Trojans
Top-seeded BBE blow spast No. 9 Ortonville 88-57 in Section 6A-South game as the Jaguars begin what they hope is a long journey back to the state tournament
Top-seeded D-B squashes a MACCRAY run to beat the Wolverines 70-46 in Section 3A-North; CMCS rolls through Lakeview, 71-47
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals
BOLD’s offensive runs help knock off New Ulm Cathedral in Section 2A-North quarterfinals
No. 9 Trojans trip No. 8 Braves 63-53 in Section 6A-South playoffs
Prep boys basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Top-seeded Dawson-Boyd blasts No. 8 Yellow Medicine East 76-37
