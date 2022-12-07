Paynesville Bulldogs

2022-23 Boys Basketball Schedule

Date vs. team

Dec. 1 vs. LITCHFIELD

Dec. 2 vs. PINE CITY

Dec. 8 at Osakis

Dec. 9 vs. NEW LONDON-SPICER

Dec. 12 vs. DASSEL-COKATO

Dec. 16 at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

Dec. 20 vs. MINNEWASKA

Dec. 22 at Morris/Chokio-Alberta

Dec. 27 at Perham

Jan. 5 at Royalton

Jan. 10 vs. KIMBALL

Jan. 13 at Eden Valley-Watkins

Jan. 16 vs. MELROSE

Jan. 17 at Yellow Medicine East

Jan. 19 at Maple Lake

Jan. 24 vs. BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA

jan. 26 at Holdingford

Feb. 2 vs. ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY

Feb. 7 vs. ROYALTON

Feb. 9 at Redwood Valley

Feb. 10 at Kimball

Feb. 16 vs. EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS

Feb. 21 vs. MAPLE LAKE

Feb. 24 at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Feb. 28 vs. HOLDINGFORD