PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Underwood, Class A quarterfinals, Thursday, March 16, 2023

Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals

BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.006.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa senior guard/forward Tiyana Schwinghammer dribbles across the court against Underwood in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 3:30 PM
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.011.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa senior forward Allison Dingmann launches a 3-pointer against Underwood in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.013.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa sophomore guard Bree Thieschafer attempts a layup with Underwood sophomore guard Kallyn Grove defending her in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.009.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa junior guard Anna Jaeger defends Underwood junior guard Elizabeth Lukken in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.007.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa junior guard/forward Brooklyn Fischer attempts a layup with Underwood junior guard Elizabeth Lukken defending her in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.008.jpg
Drawing an Underwood double team, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa senior guard Abby Berge finds an open teammate in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.010.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa sophomore guard Adley Hagen leaps up for a layup against Underwood in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.012.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa head coach Kristina Anderson watches on as her Jaguars took on Underwood in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.004.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa seniors Allison Dingmann (left) and Abby Berge (right) hug after the two Jaguars are subbed out near the end of their game against Underwood in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.003.jpg
Underwood senior forward Moraes Bugbee blocks a 3-point shot attempt by Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa senior guard/forward Tiyana Schwinghammer in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.002.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa sophomore guard Bree Thieschafer dribbles across the court defended by Underwood senior guard Rebecca Johnson in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.001.jpg
Underwood sophomore guard Kallyn Grove fouls Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa senior guard Abby Berge on a layup attempt in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.005.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa junior guard/forward Brooklyn Fischer launches a 3-pointer against Underwood in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
