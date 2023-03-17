PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dawson Mills was started as an early "value-added" cooperative and became a leader in plant-based protein ahead of its time. Today, PURIS is operating in the building first erected by Dawson Mills.

Jennifer Marcus has been the executive director at Vista Prairie Communities at Copperleaf in Willmar.

The BOLD and BBE girls basketball teams had a good cheering section as they competed in the state tournament on Friday, March 17.

New cases and hospitalizations were all lower in the most recent update from the Minnesota Department of Health, but the number of deaths remained steady at an average of seven a day.

"For far too many of our young people the school cafeteria has been a place of shame and stigma," said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Since its inception in 2011, Glacial Ridge Curling's Adaptive Program continues to help those with cognitive or physical challenges learn the sport in an accepting environment.

For the first time, Sterling Manor in Willmar held a Valentine's Day High Tea event on Tuesday afternoon in celebration of the holiday.

The Minnewaska Lakers perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Holdingford Huskers compete in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The NLS Blackcats, LQPV/DB Shadows, YME Silhouettes, Minnewaska Area Lakers and the Montevideo Gold Dusters competed in the Jazz competition Friday at the Minnesota Dance Team State Tournament. NLS, LQPV/DB, Montevideo and YME were scheduled to compete Saturday in the High Kick competition.

The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

St. Cloud Cathedral competed in the preliminary and finals of the jazz division at the Minnesota Dand Team State Tournment.

The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A's jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.

The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Each month, Early Childhood Family Education leaders from Willmar Public Schools join forces with Willmar Public Library to host a morning of fun activities for youngsters to enjoy.

The Diamond Edge Figure Skating Club held its annual Spring Show on both Saturday and Sunday, allowing figure skaters the chance to show off their skills for proud parents and community members.

Community comes together for an afternoon of fun and games during the second-ever Kandiyohi Men’s Club Community Game Day.

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

