PHOTOS: MACCRAY vs. RCW, Thursday, May 4, 2023

Now healthy, he’s throwing harder than ever and the Twins have liked what they’ve seen from him.

Banham, 29, is in her seventh WNBA season. For the Lynx last year, the Lakeville (Minn.) North High School and University of Minnesota alum averaged eight points and two assists per game

This is 2 years in a row that he’s been rendered ineffective in the playoffs

In this week's WCT Sports Show, reporters Joe Brown and Michael Lyne chat about ACGC softball's upstart season, the power surge on the Paynesville baseball team and a young Willmar volleyball star playing with elite competition

Prep track and field report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Litchfield boys finish behind Sauk Centre, girls take 2nd to EVW/K

Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.

Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.



You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.