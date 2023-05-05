PHOTOS: MACCRAY vs. RCW, Thursday, May 4, 2023
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
Baseball report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wolverines lash out 15 hits to beat Renville County West in Camden Conference play
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep softball report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar manages 2 hits as Sabres earn the sweep 15-0 and 8-0
Prep golf report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dragons led by Brandon Jansky's 3rd-place round of 81
Prep boys tennis report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. New London-Spicer beat Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd 7-0 to finish 6-0 in West Central play
Prep track and field report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Litchfield boys finish behind Sauk Centre, girls take 2nd to EVW/K
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City softball senior star Haley Wilner discusses the Falcons' early season success and more.
Raiders put up 12 hits in 10-5 victory on Tuesday
Prep softball report for Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Benson drops to 1-6 after losses to host Bulldogs, Upsala
In this week's WCT Sports Show, reporters Joe Brown and Michael Lyne chat about ACGC softball's upstart season, the power surge on the Paynesville baseball team and a young Willmar volleyball star playing with elite competition
Prep boys tennis report for Tuesday, May 2, 2023 , in west central Minnesota. Litchfield knocks off Southwest Christian; NLS goes 2-0 at Minnewaska
Anoka-Ramsey beats the Warriors 22-0 and 16-0 in Willmar
Jhoan Duran, Jorge Lopez, Brock Stewart and Emilio Pagan strand a combined 9 runners.
He suffered a partially torn Achilles in a Week 17 matchup with the Green Bay Packers
This is 2 years in a row that he’s been rendered ineffective in the playoffs
Banham, 29, is in her seventh WNBA season. For the Lynx last year, the Lakeville (Minn.) North High School and University of Minnesota alum averaged eight points and two assists per game
The ensuing surgery included 35 stitches to Farmer's face and securing four bottom teeth with metal braces.
Another low pressure system will producer periods of wet weather Saturday and Sunday.
Now healthy, he’s throwing harder than ever and the Twins have liked what they’ve seen from him.
The organization seemed to lose confidence in both players this season.
Ridgewater finishes atop the division after sweeping MN State-Fergus Falls
