Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Area athletes compete at the Class A state track and field championships

Montevideo's Avery Koenen, Francis O'Malley win state titles over the two-day meet

Class A state track and field finals, 060923.005.jpg
Minnewaska's Lauryn Ankeny (left) competes in the 300-meter hurdles alongside Legacy Christian Academy's Cecily Fager (right) at the Class A state track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 12:56 PM
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.010.jpg
BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart's Ryan King competes in the Class A long jump on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.011.jpg
Montevideo's Avery Koenen (right) hugs Redwood Valley's Kendall Huhnerkoch (left) after Koenen won the Class A triple jump on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson-KMS' Hunter Kallstrom (BOYS SHOT PUT).jpg
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Hunter Kallstrom competes in the Class A shot put finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Class A state championships, 060823.004.jpg
Minnewaska's Teagan Stark (left center) goes in for a hug with McKenzie Luetmer (right) as Olivia Danielson (right center) and Lauryn Ankeny (right) watch on after their first place finish in Heat 1 of the girls 4x400 relay at the Class A state track and field championships on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.008.jpg
Montevideo's Edan Smith and Zumbrota-Mazeppa's RJ Sylak run side-by-side in the Class A boys 100-meter dash preliminaries on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Class A state championships, 060823.003.jpg
Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd's Brayson Boike leaps into the sand during the triple jump finals at the Class A state track and field championships on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Class A state championships, 060823.002.jpg
Montevideo's Braden Nelson clears the bar during the pole vault finals at the Class A state track and field championships on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Class A state championships, 060823.005.jpg
BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart's Chase Hubin (left) relays the baton to Ryan King (right) during the boys 4x200 relay at the Class A state track and field championships on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Minnewaska's Lauryn Ankeny and A-B-E's Lucea Wales (300 HURDLES, PRELIMINARIES).jpg
Minnewaska's Lauryn Ankeny consoles Ashby-Brandon-Evansville's Lucea Wales following the Class A girls 300-meter hurdles preliminaries on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.004.jpg
MACCRAY/Renville County West's Nathan Wieberdink competes in the discus at the Class A state track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More Prep Sports:
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Prep
State track and field: Montevideo's Avery Koenen is going out with a gold medal
Thunder Hawks' Avery Koenen takes the triple jump Class A title to wrap up her three-sport career at Montevideo
June 09, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Class A state doubles championship, 060923.006.jpg
Prep
State boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons duo earns 2nd at state
Litchfield’s Alex Draeger and Braden Olson fall in Class A doubles final to St. Paul Academy’s Maik Nguyen and Leo Benson
June 09, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield junior Blake Aller crossed the finish line to win his heat in the 200-meter dash prelims during the Class AA state track and field championship meet on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons' Blake Aller sets a new standard
Litchfield junior earns the top seed for Saturday's 200 dash final after breaking the Class AA state meet record
June 09, 2023 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state championships, 060823.001.jpg
Prep
State track and field: Montevideo junior experiences ‘pure joy’
Francis O’Malley wins the state Class A shot put title as the Thunder Hawks grab an early team lead
June 08, 2023 11:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.007.jpg
Prep
Golf: Willmar's Joey Wisocki is a Mr. Minnesota Golf Award finalist
Cards' senior makes the cut of the final eight for the award, which will be announced Sunday
June 08, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield doubles team, NLS' Schmiesing still alive at state tournament
The Dragons' Alex Draeger and Braden Olson are in the semifinals and the Wildcats' Kenneth Schmiesing is playing in the consolation semifinals at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis
June 08, 2023 11:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball: Walk-off rally ends Litchfield’s Cinderella run
Eighth-seeded Dragons lose in the Section 5AA championship to Holy Family Catholic
June 08, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Nolan Hildahl is mobbed by his teammates after getting the game-winning hit for the Sting in a 3-2 victory over RTR in the Section 3A championship game Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Prep
Baseball: An historic moment for the YME Sting
Yellow Medicine East rallies for 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th to beat RTR and earn its first state berth
June 08, 2023 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Cody Dahlager throws the ball in after catching a pop out in center field during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME, KMS baseball clean up on academic awards
Both teams have eight student-athletes earning Camden Conference All-Academic honors
June 07, 2023 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
From left, BBE captains Talen Kampsen, Casey Lenarz and Tanner Shelton hoist the Section 6A championship trophy after the Jaguars beat Parkers Prairie 4-2 in the section championship on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Prep
Baseball roundup: 'It's unbelievable': BBE Jaguars are state bound
Baseball report for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. BBE beats Parkers Prairie 4-2 to win Section 6A title and earn the first state berth in Jaguars' school history
June 06, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Class A state track and field finals, 060923.003.jpg
Chatfield's Sam Backer (left) and BOLD/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart's Stevie McMath (right) have a photo finish ending to the 4x200 relay at the Class A state track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Minnewaska's Maeson Tank (400 DASH FINALS).jpg
Minnewaska's Maeson Tank competes in the Class A boys 400-meter dash finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.009.jpg
Montevideo assistant coach Jackson Henrich (left) hugs Francis O'Malley (right) after O'Malley won the Class A shot put on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.007.jpg
Montevideo's Jacob Ochsendorf competes in the Class A boys 110-meter hurdles preliminaries on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Minnewaska's Jayda Kolstoe (GIRLS SHOT PUT).jpg
Minnewaska's Jayda Kolstoe competes in the Class A shot put finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson-KMS' Carly Tolifson (GIRLS HIGH JUMP).jpg
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Carly Tolifson competes in the Class A high jump on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More Sports:
Attendees place their hands over their hearts as the National Anthem is played and the American Flag is flown around the arena at the start of Wednesday evening's Bull Riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds on August 10, 2022.
Sports
Buckin' bulls and broncos come to west central Minnesota beginning in late June
Seven counties in west central and southwest Minnesota will have a rodeo: Redwood, Grant, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Renville, Lyon and Traverse.
June 10, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Asparagus and morels.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Sudden and drastic change of seasons affects activities in the great outdoors
In my experience, at least, this is the earliest that the asparagus on my foraging route has ever gone to seed. On the upside, perhaps there’ll be even more asparagus to find in the next few years.
June 10, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez during the All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21, 2023.
Pro
NASCAR: Suarez aims for repeat this weekend as McDowell, Elliott gain steam
One of six road courses on the Cup Series calendar, Suarez earned his lone win last season in Sonoma
June 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  By Reid Spencer / NASCAR NewsWire, special to Field Level Media
Joe Baker Lake Superior fishing
Northland Outdoors
Cloquet’s Joe Baker pays for college by running Lake Superior charter fishing boat
Baker, 20, may be the youngest of about two-dozen charter fishing captains that operate out of Duluth each summer.
June 10, 2023 06:15 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers belt a pair of homers in win
Kevin Fitzer, Jake Hjelle connect in a 9-2 victory over the MoonDogs at Mankato
June 09, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar wins 2 games at Cold Spring Tournament
Post 1639 defeats Grand Rapids and Cold Spring to advance to the championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday
June 09, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets ramble past Sacred Heart, 11-1
Raymond scores 5 times in the bottom of the 8th to beat the Saints in a Corn Belt League game
June 09, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Ryan Jeffers slides into home plate ahead of the tag from Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk during the 10th inning June 9, 2023, in Toronto.
Pro
Duran, Jeffers help Twins to extra-inning win
Michael A. Taylor knocks in all 3 runs as Twins beat Jays in 10 innings
June 09, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the first half in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, 2023, in Miami.
Pro
NBA FINALS: Nuggets take 2 in Miami, on brink of NBA title
Aaron Gordon set a career playoff high with 27 points
June 09, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Minnesota-Lynx.gif
Pro
Lynx fall at finish to Indiana
Loss dropped Minnesota to 1-7 on the season
June 09, 2023 09:31 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media

Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Montevideo's Avery Koenen competes in the triple jump at the Class A state track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson-KMS' Libby McGeary (4x100, PRELIMINARIES).jpg
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Libby McGeary competes in the Class A girls 4x100 relay preliminaries on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.006.jpg
MACCRAY/Renville County West's Jordan Thein competes in the Class A high jump on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Class A state championships, 060823.001.jpg
Montevideo's Francis O'Malley launches the shot during the shot put finals at the Class A state track and field championships on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Benson-KMS' Amber Rosemeier (400 DASH, PRELIMS).jpg
Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg's Amber Rosemeier competes in the Class A girls 400-meter dash preliminaries on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Minnewaska's McKenzie Luetmer (400 DASH FINALS).jpg
Minnewaska's McKenzie Luetmer competes in the Class A girls 400-meter dash finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.002.jpg
Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd's Brayson Boike competes in the long jump at the Class A state track and field finals on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Michael.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
