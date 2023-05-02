PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. BBE Jaguars, Monday, May 1, 2023
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
Prep softball report for Monday, May 1, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Falcons keep showing steady improvement, downing BBE 14-0 and 19-13 to improve its record to 6-1
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
Baseball report for Monday, May 1, 2023, in west central Minnesota. New London-Spicer has 10 hits, including a Christopher Schneider homer, to beat Chargers 13-3
Prep golf report for Monday, May 1, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Mara paces Willmar with 97; Alexandria wins team title with 342
New London-Spicer takes the match in straight sets
Prep softball report for Saturday, April 29, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Yellow Medicine East earns a 2-1 record at the Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove Invitational
Prep boys tennis report for Saturday, April 29, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats go 1-1, Thunder Hawks 0-2 at NLS Triangular
Willmar takes first place at the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite Saturday at Eagle Creek
Baseball report for Saturday, April 29, 2023, in west central Minnesota.
Prep softball report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. KMS knocks off rival Benson 11-4 in matchup of Swift County opponents
Prep golf report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cardinals trail St. Cloud Cathedral's 312 as 2-day tourney moves to Eagle Creek
Talking to reporters Monday afternoon, Dumba confronted the reality that his time in Minnesota might be over
But the power is in Reid’s hands heading into the offseason.
Both Gustavsson and Fleury look to return next season
The legislation faces slim chances in the Senate.
Buxton, Gallo and Gray are having a great start to their seasons, something their rival teams in the AL Central can't say
Detail of Emanuel Reynoso nearly coming to Minnesota two weeks ago shows what Loons are missing.
Green wins LPGA title in LA; Gooch first time repeat winner on LIV tour
He has a posterior impingement and flexor pronator strain in his right elbow.
The Olympian has a full offseason of conditioning under her belt and is ready to be the focal point.
Coaching changes, player movement all on the table.
