Sports Prep

PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. BBE Jaguars, Monday, May 1, 2023

ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.

ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.008.jpg
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City junior Mikaili Johnson sprints toward first base against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Grove City.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:48 PM
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: ACGC Falcons wins 2 more
Prep softball report for Monday, May 1, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Falcons keep showing steady improvement, downing BBE 14-0 and 19-13 to improve its record to 6-1
May 01, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.007.jpg
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City sophomore Brooke Schultz makes contact at the plate and puts the ball in play against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Grove City.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.011.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa head coach Logan Funk claps his hands against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Grove City.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.009.jpg
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City senior Kady Martin reaches first base for the out before Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa freshman Bree Radermacher can reach safely on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Grove City.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.012.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa sophomore pitcher Mariah Koenig throws a pitch against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Grove City.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.006.jpg
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City sophomore Mackenzie Powers rounds third base toward home plate against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Grove City.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.002.jpg
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa freshman shortstop Kacy Fischer makes a catch in the infield against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Grove City.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
