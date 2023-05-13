PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. Minnewaska Lakers baseball Friday, May 12, 2023
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
Prep boys tennis report for Friday, May 12, 20, in west central Minnesota. Litchfield earns wins against Sartell, Foley and New London-Spicer
Baseball report for Friday, May 12, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Dylan Alexander's home run in the 7th helps Minnewaska beat ACGC, 5-4
Prep golf report for Friday, May 12, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Joey Wisocki shoots a 73 in the warm-up for the Section 8AAA tournament in Cold Spring
Prep softball report for Friday, May 12, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Brandon-Evansville rallies from an early deficit to beat Minnewaska on a wet Friday
LQPV/D-B scores 113 to beat Lakers' 108
Prep golf report for Thursday, May 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar's Kennedy Mara posts a round of 88 to tie for ninth place
Prep softball report for Thursday, May 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cards fall 11-0 and 10-0 in the non-conference sweep by the Tigers
Baseball report for Thursday, May 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Bryce Sneller strikes out 12 over 7 innings in Yellow Medicine East's 8-0 win at Dawson-Boyd
Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball takes first in both divisions at a big invitational in Melrose
Prep boys tennis report for Thursday, May 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar made it closer the second time it played the Warriors in Central Lakes Conference play
