PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023

The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.

State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
BBE Jaguars fans cheer on the Jaguars during the Class A state semifinal against Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:02 PM
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 002.jpg
BBE head coach Kristina Anderson cheers on her Jaguars from the sideline during the Class A semifinal against Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 003.jpg
BBE senior Allison Dingmann dribbles the ball around a defender during the Class A semifinal against Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 001.jpg
BBE senior Abby Berge splits a pair of defenders while attacking the rim during the Class A semifinal against Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 005.jpg
BBE sophomore Bree Thieschafer drives the ball down the court during the Class A semifinal against Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 004.jpg
BBE senior Tiyana Schwinghammer shoots the ball during the Class A semifinal against Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 006.jpg
BBE senior Abby Berge eyes the rim while being heavily guarded during the Class A semifinal against Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
State Basketball 031723 004.jpg
The BBE Jaguars band plays during the Class A state semifinal against Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 008.jpg
BBE takes on Mountain Iron-Buhl during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 011.jpg
BBE takes on Mountain Iron-Buhl during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 010.jpg
BBE takes on Mountain Iron-Buhl during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 014.jpg
BBE takes on Mountain Iron-Buhl during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 013.jpg
BBE takes on Mountain Iron-Buhl during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 012.jpg
BBE takes on Mountain Iron-Buhl during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 009.jpg
Members of the BBE band performs during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 007.jpg
BBE takes on Mountain Iron-Buhl during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 016.jpg
BBE takes on Mountain Iron-Buhl during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 015.jpg
BBE takes on Mountain Iron-Buhl during the Class A semifinal at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
