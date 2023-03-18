PHOTOS: BOLD vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A state championship, Saturday, March 18, 2023
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
Warriors shoot 17.4% in loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl in the state Class A final
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
New London-Spicer advances to the Section 3AA-North finals against Montevideo on Thursday
Athletes from Benson/KMS, Litchfield, NLS and Willmar competed at state.
New London-Spicer finishes eighth at Class A state team meet
Willmar earns 76-44 victory to win its sixth straight game
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa beats Hayfield 65-54 Saturday to wrap up its Class A state tournament appearance
Warriors add a 2nd-place girls basketball trophy to an impressive collection of state accomplishments in multiple sports
Warriors shoot 17.4% in loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl in the state Class A final
It is championship Saturday at the Minnesota Girls Basketball State Tournament. BOLD Warriors girls play at noon for the Class A state championship. BBE plays for the third-place title on Saturday morning. The Class AA, AAA and AAAA championship games will follow.
Wildcats beat Perham 65-38 to go 2-1 in the state Class AA tournament
BOLD plays for its first state title Saturday after beating No. 2 Hayfield, 58-46
BBE wanted a state title, but couldn't knock off No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A semifinals, falling 61-57
BBE Jaguars and BOLD Warriors girls play in Class A state semifinals Friday. NLS Wildcats girls play in Class AA consolation semifinals Friday as well.
Wildcats beat the Knights 74-38 in the Class AA consolation semifinals
Warriors follow a familiar formula to knock off United Christian Academy at state, 67-29. Third-seeded BOLD plays second-seeded Hayfield at 2 p.m. Friday in the Class A semifinals at Williams Arena
The US plays the winner of Monday's matchup between Mexico and Japan on Tuesday night
Florida Atlantic ends Fairleigh Dickinson's run; Creighton reaches Sweet 16 by knocking off Baylor
Clark scores final 6 points as Iowa advances; Ole Miss upsets No. 1 Stanford
Anthony Edwards may return to Timberwolves sooner than expected. But they need to win games without him
There are ways for Minnesota to win games, even without Edwards and the still missing Karl-Anthony Towns
Moore's previous best finish in a non-team event on tour was a T5 at last August's Wyndham Championship
Jonas Brodin, Brandon Duhaime, and Jake Middleton were all back in the lineup on Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center
Detroit Lakes product gets three-year deal with Panthers, according to reports
Keselowski took the white flag but was passed by Logano on the final lap
All of the Twins’ WBC have returned players healthy
Since general manager Bill Guerin acquired Marcus Johansson on Feb. 28 in a move that flew under the radar, Boldy has been a completely different player
ADVERTISEMENT