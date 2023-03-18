99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

PHOTOS: BOLD vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A state championship, Saturday, March 18, 2023

BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21

BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.005.jpg
BOLD head coach Brian Kingery hugs Warriors senior guard Mari Ryberg as she is subbed off the court near the end of their loss against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
March 18, 2023 at 4:55 PM
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.006.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Tough day for BOLD
Warriors shoot 17.4% in loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl in the state Class A final
March 18, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.007.jpg
BOLD sophomore guards Layla Pfarr (left) and Lainey Braulick (right) clap their hands during a Warriors made free throw attempt against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.004.jpg
BOLD head coach Brian Kingery watches on as Warriors senior guard Mari Ryberg dribbles across the court against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More Photo Galleries:
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
State Basketball 031723 003.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Hayfield, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 18, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Basketball 031723 002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A semifinals, Friday, March 17, 2023
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
March 17, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. United Christian Academy, Class A quarterfinals, Thursday, March 16, 2023
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
March 16, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Underwood, Class A quarterfinals, Thursday, March 16, 2023
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
March 16, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS vs. Minnehaha Academy, 031523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Minnehaha Academy, Class AA quarterfinals, Wednesday, March 15, 2023
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
March 15, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS vs. Border West, 031323.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Border West, Monday, March 13, 2023
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
March 14, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo senior Mason Jerve rips down a rebound during the Section 3AA-South championship against Redwood Valley on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo vs. Redwood Valley Section 3AA-South boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NLS senior Nixon Harrier eyes a 3-point attempt during the Section 3AA-North championship against Eden Valley-Watkins on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: New London-Spicer vs. Eden Valley-Watkins Section 3AA-North boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Dawson-Boyd sophomore Drew Hjelmeland lines up a 3-pointer during the Section 3A-North championship game against CMCS on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
PHOTOS: Dawson-Boyd vs. Central Minnesota Christian 3A-North boys basketball championship
March 11, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS vs. Luverne, Friday, March 10, 2023
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
March 10, 2023 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD senior Anna Moorse throws a pass inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors Section 2A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinals fall to St. Cloud Tech in Section 8AAA quarterfinals
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
March 08, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS sophomore Isaiah Nelson, right, tries to set up a pin on St. Francis' Kyler Sherk during their 113AA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Sports
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 3, 2023
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
March 03, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Jaguars of BBE compete against Caledonia/Houston during the semifinals of the Class A State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars compete at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
United State Wrestling 030223 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Team United compete at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
March 03, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Willmar vs. Rocori, 030223.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Rocori, Section 8AAA quarterfinals, Thursday, March 2, 2023
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
March 02, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Sophomore Steven Cruze, middle and the Willmar bench react after Eli Heinen won by fall at 138 pounds during the Class AAA state quarterfinals against Hastings on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals Class AAA state wrestling - team competition
March 02, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. NLS, Section 3AA-North semifinals, 022823.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Litchfield vs. New London-Spicer, Section 3AA-North semifinals, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023
New London-Spicer advances to the Section 3AA-North finals against Montevideo on Thursday
February 28, 2023 11:32 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Class A individual state meet, 022523.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A state individual meet, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
Athletes from Benson/KMS, Litchfield, NLS and Willmar competed at state.
February 25, 2023 11:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS, Class A state meet, 022423.010.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats, Class A state team meet, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
New London-Spicer finishes eighth at Class A state team meet
February 24, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Big Lake 022023.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Big Lake, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023
Willmar earns 76-44 victory to win its sixth straight game
February 20, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LQPV High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Sartell High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Montevideo High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in the high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
St. Cloud Cathedral High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
February 18, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
YME High Kick 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
ROCORI state dance 021823 001.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ROCORI Spartans compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore

BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.003.jpg
BOLD senior guard Mari Ryberg attempts a layup with Mountain Iron-Buhl junior guard Jordan Zubich defending her in the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.008.jpg
The BOLD student section cheers on the Warriors in the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More Prep Sports:
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars earn a 3rd-place trophy at state
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa beats Hayfield 65-54 Saturday to wrap up its Class A state tournament appearance
March 19, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
Prep
Tom Elliott: BOLD brings home some more hardware
Warriors add a 2nd-place girls basketball trophy to an impressive collection of state accomplishments in multiple sports
March 18, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.006.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Tough day for BOLD
Warriors shoot 17.4% in loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl in the state Class A final
March 18, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 013.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball — March 18, 2023
It is championship Saturday at the Minnesota Girls Basketball State Tournament. BOLD Warriors girls play at noon for the Class A state championship. BBE plays for the third-place title on Saturday morning. The Class AA, AAA and AAAA championship games will follow.
March 18, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
NL-S Jaden Coahran.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: New London-Spicer Wildcats come home with the consolation championship
Wildcats beat Perham 65-38 to go 2-1 in the state Class AA tournament
March 17, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 007.jpg
Prep
UPDATED: Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors have a date with history, reach Class A finals
BOLD plays for its first state title Saturday after beating No. 2 Hayfield, 58-46
March 17, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: A dream falls short for Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars
BBE wanted a state title, but couldn't knock off No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A semifinals, falling 61-57
March 17, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.001.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball — March 17, 2023
BBE Jaguars and BOLD Warriors girls play in Class A state semifinals Friday. NLS Wildcats girls play in Class AA consolation semifinals Friday as well.
March 17, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: New London-Spicer bounces back against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial
Wildcats beat the Knights 74-38 in the Class AA consolation semifinals
March 16, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.003.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors stay on track
Warriors follow a familiar formula to knock off United Christian Academy at state, 67-29. Third-seeded BOLD plays second-seeded Hayfield at 2 p.m. Friday in the Class A semifinals at Williams Arena
March 16, 2023 07:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
BOLD junior forward Kenzie Visser attempts a jumper over Mountain Iron-Buhl junior guard Hali Savela in the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.002.jpg
BOLD senior guard Lily Dean attempts a layup against Mountain Iron-Buhl junior guard Jordan Zubich and draws a foul in the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More Sports:
USA shortstop Trea Turner (8) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning against Cuba on March 19, 2023, in Miami.
Pro
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC: Team USA smothers Cuba, advances to championship game
The US plays the winner of Monday's matchup between Mexico and Japan on Tuesday night
March 19, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) reacts to defeating Marquette in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.
College
MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: Walker powers Michigan State past Marquette
Florida Atlantic ends Fairleigh Dickinson's run; Creighton reaches Sweet 16 by knocking off Baylor
March 19, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1) shoots over South Florida Bulls guard Elena Tsineke (5) in the first half of a second-round NCAA Tournament game March 19, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina.
College
WOMEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: South Carolina continues march to perfection
Clark scores final 6 points as Iowa advances; Ole Miss upsets No. 1 Stanford
March 19, 2023 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) participates in shoot around before a March 15, 2023, game against the Boston Celtics in Minneapolis.
Pro
Anthony Edwards may return to Timberwolves sooner than expected. But they need to win games without him
There are ways for Minnesota to win games, even without Edwards and the still missing Karl-Anthony Towns
March 19, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Taylor Moore plays his shot from the second tee during the Valspar Championship golf tournament on March 19, 2023, in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Pro
PRO GOLF: Taylor Moore claims first PGA title at Valspar Championship
Moore's previous best finish in a non-team event on tour was a T5 at last August's Wyndham Championship
March 19, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton (5) shoots against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period March 12, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona.
Pro
Wild get some reinforcements ahead of sprint to finish line
Jonas Brodin, Brandon Duhaime, and Jake Middleton were all back in the lineup on Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center
March 19, 2023 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
THIELEN.JPG
Pro
Former Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will sign with Carolina
Detroit Lakes product gets three-year deal with Panthers, according to reports
March 19, 2023 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) celebrates in Victory Lane at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19, 2023.
Pro
NASCAR: Logano breaks through for first win of season at Atlanta
Keselowski took the white flag but was passed by Logano on the final lap
March 19, 2023 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Venezuela starting pitcher Pablo Lopez delivers a pitch during the first inning against Puerto Rico on March 12, 2023 in Miami.
Pro
Twins return from ‘very special’ World Baseball Classic experience
All of the Twins’ WBC have returned players healthy
March 19, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy (12) celebrates his second goal of the game against the Washington Capitals during the first period March 19, 2023, in St. Paul.
Pro
Matt Boldy nets hat trick for Wild in bounceback win over Capitals
Since general manager Bill Guerin acquired Marcus Johansson on Feb. 28 in a move that flew under the radar, Boldy has been a completely different player
March 19, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press

BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.006.jpg
BOLD junior guard Rylee Boen walks off the court as Mountain Iron-Buhl celebrates its first Class A state title on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Mountain Iron-Buhl plays in the Class A championship game.
Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Hali Savela drives to the basket during the Rangers Class A championship matchup against BOLD.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
Mountain Iron-Buhl wins its first girls basketball state championship.
Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers girls celebrate following capturing its first girls basketball state championship Saturday, March 18, in Minneapolis.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
Mountain Iron-Buhl wins its first girls basketball state championship.
Mountain Iron-Buhl senior Sage Ganyo hugs Gabby Lira after receiving her state championship medal Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
Mountain Iron-Buhl wins its first girls basketball state championship.
Mountain Iron-Buhl coach Jeff Buffetta watches the second half of the Rangers state title game win over BOLD Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
State Basketball 031723 001.jpg
Local
Basketball fandom at girls state tournament
March 17, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.004.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars, long and athletic, move on to state semifinals
March 16, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.003.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: BOLD Warriors beat United Christian Academy, move to semifinals vs Hayfield Friday afternoon
March 16, 2023 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
wct.STOCK.PrepTournament.jpg
Prep
Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023
March 17, 2023 08:45 AM
AJ5I5169.jpg
College
Familiarity and fireworks as Gophers, Wolverines meet again with B1G tournament title at stake
March 17, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars win Class A quarterfinal at state tourney, advance to noon Friday semifinals
March 16, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Barnum 031023 015.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Live: State Girls Basketball - March 16
March 16, 2023 12:54 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report