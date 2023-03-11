6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors Section 2A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023

BOLD senior Anna Moorse throws a pass inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
BOLD senior Anna Moorse throws a pass inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
March 10, 2023 09:05 PM
BOLD girls basketball coach Brian Kingery communicates with his team during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
BOLD girls basketball coach Brian Kingery communicates with his team during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
BOLD senior Lily Dean gathers the ball after a steal during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
BOLD senior Lily Dean gathers the ball after a steal during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Wctrib.com's Photo Gallery page displays recent photos from across west central Minnesota. Save this URL in your bookmarks for quick access: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
BOLD sophomore Layla Pfarr, left, lines up a 3-pointer during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
BOLD sophomore Layla Pfarr, left, lines up a 3-pointer during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
BOLD senior Mari Ryberg, 4, looks to drive inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
BOLD senior Mari Ryberg, 4, looks to drive inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
BOLD junior Kenzie Visser throws a pass upcourt to start a fastbreak during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
BOLD junior Kenzie Visser throws a pass upcourt to start a fastbreak during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
BOLD senior Mari Ryberg, 4, puts up a long-distance shot during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
BOLD senior Mari Ryberg, 4, puts up a long-distance shot during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
BOLD sophomore Lainey Braulick, left, dribbles past a Sleepy Eye defender during the Section 2A championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
BOLD sophomore Lainey Braulick, left, dribbles past a Sleepy Eye defender during the Section 2A championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
BOLD junior Kenzie Visser, 13, gets a hand on a shot by a Sleepy Eye player during the Section 2A championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
BOLD junior Kenzie Visser, 13, gets a hand on a shot by a Sleepy Eye player during the Section 2A championship game on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

022623.S.FF.Moorhead.Kraft
