Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Cardinal/Wildcat Invite boys golf Saturday, April 29, 2023

Willmar junior Deiken Carruthers chips the ball towards hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 3:30 PM
NLS freshman Gabe Truscinski, right, chips onto the green on hole No. 18 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
LQPV sophomore Carson Besonen putts on hole No. 10 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Brainerd's Max Holmstrom hits an approach shot on hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Dawson-Boyd sophomore Drew Hjelmeland tees off on hole No. 10 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar senior Joey Wisocki kicks up some grass on a chip shot on hole No. 18 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Montevideo senior Jayson Nichols reads the green on hole No. 10 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Moorhead's East Lammers hits an iron in the fairway on hole No. 18 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Litchfield sophomore Ty Olson hits an approach shot on hole No. 18 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
RCW sophomore Ryan Schrupp hits a fairway iron on hole No. 10 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Minnewaska sophomore Zach Gugisberg chips in the rain on hole No. 18 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Community Christian School senior Jonathan Reid watches a shot head towards the green on hole No. 10 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
NLS senior Nixon Harrier hits an approach shot on hole No. 18 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar eighth-grader Aden Jacobson hits an iron on the fairway on hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Willmar senior Joey Wisocki reads the green on hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

