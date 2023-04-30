PHOTOS: Cardinal/Wildcat Invite boys golf Saturday, April 29, 2023
Eden Valley-Watkins secures a 15-6 victory over the Dragons at Eden Valley Baseball Park.
Willmar boys take first, Cardinals' girls second at Willmar's Hodapp Field
Alexandria secures first place and its very own Hannah Boraas takes individual title by shooting 1-under-par
KMS Fighting Saints score early to beat YME Sting, 2-1
TOMF raises money for children in west central Minnesota who face medical expenses as a result of a serious illness or accident
Highlights from the state runs of the BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars and NLS Wildcats
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
The BOLD Warriors played Hayfield at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The BBE Jaguars played Mountain Iron-Buhl at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Three-seed BOLD advances to Class A semifinals against two-seed Hayfield on Friday
Five-seed BBE takes down four-seed Underwood to advance to Class AA semifinals
New London-Spicer falls against Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals, 50-28
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg falls against Border West in the Section 6A-South semifinals.
The BBE Jaguars defeated Barnum 76-50 to win the Section 5A girls basketball championship on March 10, 2023.
The Wildcats advance to the Class AA state tournament with win over the Cardinals.
Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Here are photos of the second day of individual competition Saturday, March 4, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Here are photos of the first day of individual competition Friday, March 3, at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The boys' individual competition continues Saturday. The girls' individual competition begins Saturday.
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa grapplers secured a 4th place finish at Class A State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Dawson-Boyd/LQPV/Montevideo secures consolation title at Class AA State Wrestling Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Cardinals advance to play Alexandria on Saturday with win over the Spartans
Prep softball report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. KMS knocks off rival Benson 11-4 in matchup of Swift County opponents
Prep golf report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Cardinals trail St. Cloud Cathedral's 312 as 2-day tourney moves to Eagle Creek
Prep boys tennis report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar sweeps doubles in 6-1 victory
Baseball report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Eagles score 5 times in the 5th inning to beat Dragons at Eden Valley
Litchfield's Jaelyn Baseman with the area's top finish, placing third in girls shot put
Eighth-grader Ellery DeBoer earns an invitation to USA Volleyball's spring training series May 5-7 in Washington
Alex beats Willmar in the Central Lakes Conference matchup
Prep boys golf report for Thursday, April 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats, Dragons earn first-place finishes at the 8-team Litchfield Invitational
Prep softball report for Thursday, April 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. MACCRAY knocks off Yellow Medicine East 11-4 despite being out-hit 11-4 in a Camden game
Baseball report for Thursday, April 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats beat Royals 11-6, then falls to W-M 9-2 in the nightcap
