Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Cardinals fall to St. Cloud Tech in Section 8AAA quarterfinals

Willmar falls to Tech 80-44 in the Section 8AAA quarterfinals at St. Cloud Tech High School in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 004.jpg
The Willmar Senior High School student section cheers on the Cardinals during a Section 8AAA playoff game against St. Cloud Tech in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
March 08, 2023 11:31 AM
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 006.jpg
Willmar sophomore Jackson Schnichels, at left, gives a fist bump to senior Blake Schoolmeester during starting lineup announcements during a Section 8AAA playoff game against St. Cloud Tech in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 001.jpg
Willmar senior Samuel Raitz goes up for a close range shot during a Section 8AAA playoff game against St. Cloud Tech in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 008.jpg
The Willmar Cardinals took on St. Cloud Tech on the road during a Section 8AAA playoff game on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 013.jpg
The Willmar Cardinals took on St. Cloud Tech on the road during a Section 8AAA playoff game on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 009.jpg
The Willmar Cardinals took on St. Cloud Tech on the road during a Section 8AAA playoff game on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 005.jpg
Willmar senior Khalid Muhumed drives the ball to the basket while being guarded by Tameron Ferguson of St. Cloud Tech during a Section 8AAA playoff game in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 003.jpg
Willmar senior Maxwell Mobley goes up for a shot during a Section 8AAA playoff game against St. Cloud Tech in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 002.jpg
Willmar head coach Jeff Holtkamp speaks to his team during a timeout during a Section 8AAA playoff game against St. Cloud Tech in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 007.jpg
Willmar senior Jacob Streed drives the ball down the lane while being heavily defended during a Section 8AAA playoff game against St. Cloud Tech in St. Cloud on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 012.jpg
The Willmar Cardinals took on St. Cloud Tech on the road during a Section 8AAA playoff game on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 011.jpg
The Willmar Cardinals took on St. Cloud Tech on the road during a Section 8AAA playoff game on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 010.jpg
The Willmar Cardinals took on St. Cloud Tech on the road during a Section 8AAA playoff game on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars start slowly, then crank it up to roll past the Ortonville Trojans
Top-seeded BBE blow spast No. 9 Ortonville 88-57 in Section 6A-South game as the Jaguars begin what they hope is a long journey back to the state tournament
March 08, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, 0, goes for a layup attempt during a Section 3A-North semifinal game against MACCRAY on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Montevideo.
Prep
Boys basketball: Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks yank the momentum back in 2nd half
Top-seeded D-B squashes a MACCRAY run to beat the Wolverines 70-46 in Section 3A-North; CMCS rolls through Lakeview, 71-47
March 08, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Upper Sioux Agency State Park IMG_5057.JPG
Local
Land transfer to Upper Sioux Community clears first step in Minnesota Legislature
Sacred, ancestral lands could be returned to the Upper Sioux Community under legislation heard Wednesday in a Minnesota Legislature committee. The transfer would close the Upper Sioux Agency State Park near Granite Falls.
March 08, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Power Plant Demo 030823 006.jpg
Local
Willmar Power Plant coming down after nearly a century of operation
The demolition of the Willmar Power Plant has begun, as crews started tearing down the facility this week. Parts of the power plant are approximately 100 years old.
March 08, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
DSC01295.JPG
Minnesota
Walz signs executive order protecting gender-affirming care in Minnesota
The governor took the action as many states across the U.S. consider bills that would restrict doctors from providing minors with hormones or surgery to help people express their gender identities.
March 08, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
WCT.STOCK.Museums.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Museums and historic sites published March 8, 2023
Museum hours and special events in the next month
March 08, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.CollegeFineArts.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts calendar for regional colleges published March 8, 2023
Fine arts and student performances at area colleges
March 08, 2023 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.smaclogo.png
Arts and Entertainment
Southwest Minnesota Arts Council calendar published March 8, 2023
Southwest Minnesota Arts Council events in the next month
March 08, 2023 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.AOR.2023.jpg
Community
Around Our Region published March 8, 2023
The weekly Around Our Region calendar of events is published Wednesdays. Submissions may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “Around our Region” in the subject line at least a week in advance.
March 08, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts calendar published March 8, 2023
Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to two weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Items may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.
March 08, 2023 07:34 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton

Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
