Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Class A baseball quarterfinals BBE vs. South Ridge, Tuesday, June 13, 2023

BBE senior Casey Lenarz, 13, fist-bumps teammates while heading into the dugout during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 9:19 PM
South Ridge senior Josiah Deloach reacts after getting picked off at first base during a Class A state quarterfinal game against BBE on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
BBE junior Luke Dingmann takes a swing at a pitch during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
South Ridge junior Christian Pretasky goes through his windup for a pitch during a Class A state quarterfinal game against BBE on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
BBE head baseball coach Ben Klaphake reacts to the dugout after the Jaguars got out of a jam in the sixth inning of a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
YME senior Nolan Hildahl smirks after talking to pitcher Bryce Sneller prior to the start of a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A state baseball quarterfinals YME vs New Ulm Cathedral, Tuesday June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore Lauren Eilers reaches the finish line of the girls 4x400-meter relay at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class AA state track and field championships, Saturday, June 10, 2023
June 11, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Area athletes compete at the Class A state track and field championships
Montevideo's Avery Koenen, Francis O'Malley win state titles over the two-day meet
June 10, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS sophomore Emma Madison crosses the finish line in the girls 4x100 relay during the Class AA state track and field championship meet on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Sports
PHOTOS: Class AA state track and field prelims Friday, June 9, 2023
June 09, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Nolan Hildahl is congratulated by the Sting's coaches after getting the game-winning hit during the Section 3A championship against RTR on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Prep
PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. RTR Knights Section 3A baseball championship June 8, 2023
June 08, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.006.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Benson/KMS Braves vs. Foley, Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Benson/KMS falls to the Falcons in the Class A quarterfinals, 6-1
June 06, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BMX State Qualifier 060323 001.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Riders compete at BMX State Qualifier in Spicer
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
June 05, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Ski Team 060223 002.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Little Crow Water Ski Team kicks off summer season
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
June 03, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Ortonville, Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
May 30, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Youngsters giving fishing a try at Sibley State Park
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
May 29, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats' 'Last Chance Meet,' Thursday, May 25, 2023
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
May 25, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Section 5A Golf 052423 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
May 24, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Section 3A-North tournament play at Murdock, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
May 23, 2023 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS sophomore Mallory Johnson and the rest of the Wildcats cheer from the bench during a non-conference game against Paynesville on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Paynesville Bulldogs softball Thursday, May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.011.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV vs. RCW/BOLD, Tuesday, May 16, 2023
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
May 16, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar freshman Jordan Ellingson takes a swing at a pitch in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Sports
PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals vs. St. Cloud Crush baseball Tuesday, May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.011.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Paynesville Bulldogs, Monday, May 15, 2023
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
May 15, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.010.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Litchfield Blues vs. Dassel-Cokato, Sunday, May 14, 2023
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
May 14, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska junior Alex Panitzke sets to fire a pitch during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. Minnewaska Lakers baseball Friday, May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Brainerd, Thursday, May 11, 2023
Brainerd sweeps Cardinals boys tennis
May 11, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME senior Nolan Hildahl gathers the ball for a throw to second base during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Sports
PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. D-B Blackjacks baseball Thursday, May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar boys golf host to a CLC Meet, Monday, May 8, 2023
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
May 08, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield senior Kaitlyn Palmer, 15, takes a swing at a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Sports
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Litchfield Dragons softball Monday, May 8, 2023
May 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: RCW/BOLD vs. Ortonville, Friday, May 5, 2023
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
May 05, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD freshman Hayden Edwards lunges forward to catch a throw to first base for an out during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Montevideo on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Montevideo Thunder Hawks baseball Friday, May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MACCRAY vs. RCW, 050423.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: MACCRAY vs. RCW, Thursday, May 4, 2023
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
May 04, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield senior Jaelyn Baseman goes through her spin during a discus attempt at the Essler Invite on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New London.
Prep
PHOTOS: Essler Invite track and field Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. BBE Jaguars, Monday, May 1, 2023
ACGC sweeps BBE in a Central Minnesota Conference doubleheader at Grove City.
May 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar junior Deiken Carruthers chips the ball towards hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Willmar.
Prep
PHOTOS: Cardinal/Wildcat Invite boys golf Saturday, April 29, 2023
April 30, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS senior Josie Gjerde gets set to throw to first base during a non-conference game against Benson on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Murdock.
Sports
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs Benson Braves softball Friday, April 28, 2023
April 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

BBE senior Tanner Shelton sets to fire a pitch during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
South Ridge eighth-grader Gavin Willeck, middle, heads towards the dugout mobbed by teammates after scoring a run during a Class A state quarterfinal game against BBE on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
More Prep Sports:
The BBE infield reacts after getting the second out of the bottom of the seventh inning with a rundown during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
State baseball: BBE Jaguars pull off some trickery to advance to Class A semifinals
Jaguars do a fake pick-off play to beat top-seeded South Ridge 2-1 in state quarterfinals
June 13, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
State golf: NLS boys in 7th, LQPV girls in 2nd
New London-Spicer shoots a 320 on Day 1 of the Class AA tournament; Lac qui Parle Valley is 8 strokes off pace in Class A
June 13, 2023 09:01 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME junior Drew Almich makes a throw to first base during a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
State baseball: YME Sting get stung at state
Yellow Medicine East falls 7-0 to New Ulm Cathedral in Class A quarterfinals
June 13, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
YME senior Bryce Sneller locks in on a pitch during a Section 3A playoff game against RTR on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Yankee Field in Milroy.
Prep
State baseball: YME, BBE relish underdog role
Sting, Jaguars head into Tuesday's Class A quarterfinals facing state's top two teams in No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral and No. 1 South Ridge
June 12, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS senior Nixon Harrier hits an approach shot on hole No. 18 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Boys golf: NLS Wildcats back at state with younger, more relaxed lineup
Wildcats, sans 3 key seniors from 2022, aim for a top finish at the AA boys tournament in Jordan
June 12, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball roundup
Prep
Baseball: BBE Jaguars, YME Sting face top seeds at state
Yellow Medicine East plays New Ulm Cathedral at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Cloud and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa faces South Ridge at 3:30 p.m.
June 11, 2023 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield junior Blake Aller, middle, pulls away from Mankato East's Aaron Stewart, right, and Red Wing's Thomas Lamkin during the boys 200-meter dash finals at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
Track and field: Winning surge for Litchfield Dragons' Blake Aller
Aller shows a kick to win a Class AA title in the boys 200-meter dash
June 11, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Prep
State track and field: Montevideo's Avery Koenen is going out with a gold medal
Thunder Hawks' Avery Koenen takes the triple jump Class A title to wrap up her three-sport career at Montevideo
June 09, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Class A state doubles championship, 060923.006.jpg
Prep
State boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons duo earns 2nd at state
Litchfield’s Alex Draeger and Braden Olson fall in Class A doubles final to St. Paul Academy’s Maik Nguyen and Leo Benson
June 09, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield junior Blake Aller crossed the finish line to win his heat in the 200-meter dash prelims during the Class AA state track and field championship meet on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons' Blake Aller sets a new standard
Litchfield junior earns the top seed for Saturday's 200 dash final after breaking the Class AA state meet record
June 09, 2023 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

BBE sophomore second baseman Brett DeRoo makes a throw to first for an out during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
BBE sophomore Ethan Mueller, third from left, and members of the Jaguars' baseball team celebrate after teammate Owen Paulson, 15, scored a run during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
The BBE infield reacts after getting the second out of the bottom of the seventh inning with a rundown during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
Class A state championships, 060823.001.jpg
Prep
State track and field: Montevideo junior experiences ‘pure joy’
June 08, 2023 11:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.007.jpg
Prep
Golf: Willmar's Joey Wisocki is a Mr. Minnesota Golf Award finalist
June 08, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield doubles team, NLS' Schmiesing still alive at state tournament
June 08, 2023 11:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball: Walk-off rally ends Litchfield’s Cinderella run
June 08, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Nolan Hildahl is mobbed by his teammates after getting the game-winning hit for the Sting in a 3-2 victory over RTR in the Section 3A championship game Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Prep
Baseball: An historic moment for the YME Sting
June 08, 2023 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Cody Dahlager throws the ball in after catching a pop out in center field during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME, KMS baseball clean up on academic awards
June 07, 2023 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
From left, BBE captains Talen Kampsen, Casey Lenarz and Tanner Shelton hoist the Section 6A championship trophy after the Jaguars beat Parkers Prairie 4-2 in the section championship on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Prep
Baseball roundup: 'It's unbelievable': BBE Jaguars are state bound
June 06, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown