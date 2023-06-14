Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Class A State Golf at Pebble Creek Golf Club

Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Class A State Golf 061423 006.jpg
Dawson-Boyd golfer Carson Stratmoen sends the ball toward the putting green while competing in the Class A State Golf Championships at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 4:51 PM
Class A State Golf 061423 008.jpg
Community Christian School golfer Will Chapin tees off while competing at the Class A State Golf Championships at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Class A State Golf 061423 009.jpg
BOLD golfer Kenna Henriksen makes a putt during the Class A State Golf Championships at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Class A State Golf 061423 010.jpg
Ryan Schrupp of Renville County West High School makes a putt while competing at the Class A State Golf Championship at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Class A State Golf 061423 013.jpg
Lac qui Parle Valley High School golfer Molly Halvorson competes in the Class A State Golf Championships at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Class A State Golf 061423 012.jpg
Isabella Jacobs competes at the Class A State Golf Championships at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More Photo Galleries:

Class A State Golf 061423 011.jpg
BOLD golfer Tori Osterfesld competes at the Class A State Golf Championships at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
The Lac qui Parle Valley High School girls golf team celebrates winning the Class A State Girls Golf Team Championship at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Class A State Golf 061423 002.jpg
BBE golfer Brady Schwinghammer tees off while competing in the Class A State Golf Championship at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Class A State Golf 061423 003.jpg
Dawson-Boyd golfer Lindsey Lund tees off while competing at the Class A State Golf Championships at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Class A State Golf 061423 004.jpg
BOLD golfer Grant Pfarr competes in the Class A State Golf Championships at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Class A State Golf 061423 005.jpg
LQPV junior Kaitlyn Kittelson places her golf ball on the putting green while competing in the Class A State Golf Championships at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Class A State Golf 061423 007.jpg
Lac qui Parle Valley High School golfer Molly Halvorson is hugged by grandmother Sylvia Halvorson after Molly tied for fifth place at the Class A State Golf Championships at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The golfer shot an 83 Wednesday to finish with a two-day total of 169 to tie with teammate Kaitlyn Kittelson, who also shot a 169.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
