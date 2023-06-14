PHOTOS: Class A State Golf at Pebble Creek Golf Club
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
Area organizations held an inclusive fishing day Saturday in Willmar to teach youngsters of all backgrounds the basics of fishing.
Renville celebrates a sweet return to summer with annual community-wide festival.
The community of Kandiyohi comes together for a two-day celebration over the weekend.
Music lovers flocked to Rice Park in Willmar for an evening of free music performed by Prairie Winds Summer Band on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
The musical will be performed three weekends in June at The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar.
More than 20 bands play at various stages throughout downtown New London during Porchfest on Saturday, June 23, 2023.
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Willmar Senior High School held its Class of 2023 commencement at the Willmar Civic Center on Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
Novice and advanced spoon carvers converge in the small town of Milan for the 17th annual Spoon Gathering this weekend.
More than two dozen Memorial Day ceremonies took place throughout west central Minnesota on Monday, May 29, as residents paid respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Graduation ceremony sees 23 students walk across the stage to receive their diplomas on Saturday, May 27.
Veterans and community members come together to place American flags on veteran graves, raise 100 flags at memorial the morning of Friday, May 26, 2023.
Willmar students won the Minnesota Technology and Engineering Educators Association Supermileage Challenge at Brainerd International Raceway with a car that recorded a top performance single run of 532.55 miles per gallon.
Red fox kits are visible from a home den in Chippewa County on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
Norwegian celebration fills Milan's downtown streets as residents celebrate their heritage Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Twin Cities magician Justin Alan brings, laughs, curiosity and fun to Willmar during his magic show at the Willmar Community Center on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
PHOTOS: Flowers, trees and green grass make a resurgence in west central Minnesota after sunny skies
Area trees, foliage burst back to life as temperatures and long, sunny days mark their return this spring season.
Fishing season for popular fish including walleye, bass and northern pike kicks off over the weekend.
Proud parents, family and friends fill sidewalks and theatre to watch students in prom grand march on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Willmar Senior High School hosted grand march and prom festivities on Friday, May 5, 2023.
On May 4, 2023, the day before this year's Willmar Senior High School prom, school staff dress up for staff prom.
Children bike, roll and ride scooters to school during National Bike & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Vendors, games and a color run for kiddos highlight annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Willmar.
New ambulance exhibit donated by CentraCare revealed at museum's five-year celebration on Friday, April 28, 2023.
As area lakes and streams thaw, waterfowl moving north inundate open waters throughout Kandiyohi County.
Members of the Ridgewater Welding program constructed a life-size stainless steel German shepherd sculpture, which will be displayed at the Law Enforcement Center.
Amy Nieland, Central Community Transit 's new executive director, made the announcement of a fare-free Willmar city route from July through Dec. 1 while introducing herself to Willmar City Council at Monday's meeting.
The B&F Fastener Supply acquisition of Northern States Supply will expand product offerings and boost regional reach in industrial and construction supplies.
