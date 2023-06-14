PHOTOS: Class A State Golf at Pebble Creek Golf Club

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Art lovers will be able to visit seven studio spaces in Willmar, New London, Spicer and Svea during the annual two-day art crawl.

Houseman, who moved to Willmar last year, is a painter and wood block printmaker. He was an artist at Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! several times, but this year will be his first Studio Hop.

The weekly Around Our Region calendar of events is published Wednesdays. Submissions may be emailed to news@wctrib.com with “Around our Region” in the subject line at least a week in advance.

"Matilda: The Musical" opened June 8 and runs for the next two weekends at the Barn Theatre. Tickets are available at www.thebarntheatre.com or at the door.

Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.

The B&F Fastener Supply acquisition of Northern States Supply will expand product offerings and boost regional reach in industrial and construction supplies.

Amy Nieland, Central Community Transit 's new executive director, made the announcement of a fare-free Willmar city route from July through Dec. 1 while introducing herself to Willmar City Council at Monday's meeting.

Members of the Ridgewater Welding program constructed a life-size stainless steel German shepherd sculpture, which will be displayed at the Law Enforcement Center.

Children bike, roll and ride scooters to school during National Bike & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

On May 4, 2023, the day before this year's Willmar Senior High School prom, school staff dress up for staff prom.

Proud parents, family and friends fill sidewalks and theatre to watch students in prom grand march on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Twin Cities magician Justin Alan brings, laughs, curiosity and fun to Willmar during his magic show at the Willmar Community Center on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Willmar students won the Minnesota Technology and Engineering Educators Association Supermileage Challenge at Brainerd International Raceway with a car that recorded a top performance single run of 532.55 miles per gallon.

Veterans and community members come together to place American flags on veteran graves, raise 100 flags at memorial the morning of Friday, May 26, 2023.

Graduation ceremony sees 23 students walk across the stage to receive their diplomas on Saturday, May 27.

More than two dozen Memorial Day ceremonies took place throughout west central Minnesota on Monday, May 29, as residents paid respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Novice and advanced spoon carvers converge in the small town of Milan for the 17th annual Spoon Gathering this weekend.

Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.

More than 20 bands play at various stages throughout downtown New London during Porchfest on Saturday, June 23, 2023.

The musical will be performed three weekends in June at The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar.

Music lovers flocked to Rice Park in Willmar for an evening of free music performed by Prairie Winds Summer Band on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The community of Kandiyohi comes together for a two-day celebration over the weekend.

Area organizations held an inclusive fishing day Saturday in Willmar to teach youngsters of all backgrounds the basics of fishing.

Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.

More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries

PHOTOS: Class A State Golf at Pebble Creek Golf Club Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.