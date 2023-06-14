PHOTOS: Class AA State Golf at Ridges at Sand Creek
New London-Spicer boys, Minnewaska's Riley Larson compete at the state meet
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Montevideo's Avery Koenen, Francis O'Malley win state titles over the two-day meet
Benson/KMS falls to the Falcons in the Class A quarterfinals, 6-1
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
Jaguars do a fake pick-off play to beat top-seeded South Ridge 2-1 in state quarterfinals
New London-Spicer shoots a 320 on Day 1 of the Class AA tournament; Lac qui Parle Valley is 8 strokes off pace in Class A
Yellow Medicine East falls 7-0 to New Ulm Cathedral in Class A quarterfinals
Sting, Jaguars head into Tuesday's Class A quarterfinals facing state's top two teams in No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral and No. 1 South Ridge
Wildcats, sans 3 key seniors from 2022, aim for a top finish at the AA boys tournament in Jordan
Yellow Medicine East plays New Ulm Cathedral at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Cloud and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa faces South Ridge at 3:30 p.m.
Aller shows a kick to win a Class AA title in the boys 200-meter dash
Thunder Hawks' Avery Koenen takes the triple jump Class A title to wrap up her three-sport career at Montevideo
Litchfield’s Alex Draeger and Braden Olson fall in Class A doubles final to St. Paul Academy’s Maik Nguyen and Leo Benson
Litchfield junior earns the top seed for Saturday's 200 dash final after breaking the Class AA state meet record
The former UMN all-American and WNBA champion declined an opportunity to stay on as a special assistant to athletics director Mark Coyle
Moose numbers are crashing as budworms kill balsam fir, their primary food.
Michael A. Taylor homered to lead off the ninth against Devin Williams
Mark Stone scored three goals to help the Vegas Golden Knights capture their first championship
Wildcats split an American Legion doubleheader, winning 7-4 and falling 7-5
Willmar scores two in the ninth to down the MoonDogs in Mankato, 8-7
A federal bankruptcy judge ruled earlier this month that Diamond Sports Group, which operates Bally Sports, must pay the Twins the entire value of their previously-agreed-upon contract.
Black Sox score an unearned run to walk off the Wildcats, 6-5
Willmar pounds the Mankato MoonDogs 14-2 for its 6th straight win
Baseball report for Sunday, June 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Bird Island out-hits Willmar 13-10 in its 7-inning Corn Belt League win
