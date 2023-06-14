Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

PHOTOS: Class AA State Golf at Ridges at Sand Creek

New London-Spicer boys, Minnewaska's Riley Larson compete at the state meet

NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.001.jpg
New London-Spicer junior Everett Halvorson tees off at the Class AA boys golf tournament on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 6:56 PM
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.005.jpg
New London-Spicer senior Nixon Harrier hits an iron shot at the Class AA boys golf tournament on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Minnewaska's Riley Larson at Class AA tournament, 061423.002.jpg
Minnewaska senior Riley Larson approaches the 10th hole green on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Morning Bird Hike 060923 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Birders learn more about area species during Sibley State Park bird hike
Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.
June 14, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Class A State Golf 061423 006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A State Golf at Pebble Creek Golf Club
Photos from the Class A State Golf Tournament in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
June 14, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BBE senior Casey Lenarz, 13, fist-bumps teammates while heading into the dugout during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A baseball quarterfinals BBE vs. South Ridge, Tuesday, June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 09:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Nolan Hildahl smirks after talking to pitcher Bryce Sneller prior to the start of a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A state baseball quarterfinals YME vs New Ulm Cathedral, Tuesday June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore Lauren Eilers reaches the finish line of the girls 4x400-meter relay at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class AA state track and field championships, Saturday, June 10, 2023
June 11, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Area athletes compete at the Class A state track and field championships
Montevideo's Avery Koenen, Francis O'Malley win state titles over the two-day meet
June 10, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS sophomore Emma Madison crosses the finish line in the girls 4x100 relay during the Class AA state track and field championship meet on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Sports
PHOTOS: Class AA state track and field prelims Friday, June 9, 2023
June 09, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Nolan Hildahl is congratulated by the Sting's coaches after getting the game-winning hit during the Section 3A championship against RTR on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Prep
PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. RTR Knights Section 3A baseball championship June 8, 2023
June 08, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.006.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Benson/KMS Braves vs. Foley, Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Benson/KMS falls to the Falcons in the Class A quarterfinals, 6-1
June 06, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BMX State Qualifier 060323 001.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Riders compete at BMX State Qualifier in Spicer
Green Lake BMX hosts MN BMX State Qualifier in Spicer on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
June 05, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Little Crow Ski Team 060223 002.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Little Crow Water Ski Team kicks off summer season
Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.
June 03, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Ortonville, Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
May 30, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
PHOTOS: Youngsters giving fishing a try at Sibley State Park
Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
May 29, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats' 'Last Chance Meet,' Thursday, May 25, 2023
New London-Spicer girls, Litchfield boys earn first place finishes
May 25, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Section 5A Golf 052423 004.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Section 5A golf at Eagle Creek Golf Club on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Willmar.
May 24, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Benson vs. MACCRAY, 052323.002.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Section 3A-North tournament play at Murdock, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
The gallery includes photos of the Benson Braves, KMS Fighting Saints and MACCRAY Wolverines softball teams
May 23, 2023 11:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS sophomore Mallory Johnson and the rest of the Wildcats cheer from the bench during a non-conference game against Paynesville on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Paynesville Bulldogs softball Thursday, May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
LQPV vs. RCW-BOLD, 051623.011.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV vs. RCW/BOLD, Tuesday, May 16, 2023
The Renville County West/BOLD softball team earns a pair of wins against Lac qui Parle Valley at Madison
May 16, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar freshman Jordan Ellingson takes a swing at a pitch in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Sports
PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals vs. St. Cloud Crush baseball Tuesday, May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.011.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Paynesville Bulldogs, Monday, May 15, 2023
The Paynesville softball team earns a Central Minnesota Conference victory with 5-3 win against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
May 15, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.010.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Litchfield Blues vs. Dassel-Cokato, Sunday, May 14, 2023
The Litchfield amateur baseball team earns 3-2 victory in extra innings, improves to 3-0
May 14, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska junior Alex Panitzke sets to fire a pitch during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. Minnewaska Lakers baseball Friday, May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar vs. Brainerd, Thursday, May 11, 2023
Brainerd sweeps Cardinals boys tennis
May 11, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME senior Nolan Hildahl gathers the ball for a throw to second base during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Sports
PHOTOS: YME Sting vs. D-B Blackjacks baseball Thursday, May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023 06:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar boys golf host to a CLC Meet, Monday, May 8, 2023
Willmar earns its first Central Lakes Conference win under head coach Joe Kuehn
May 08, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield senior Kaitlyn Palmer, 15, takes a swing at a pitch during a Wright County Conference game against NLS on Monday, May 8, 2023 at New London.
Sports
PHOTOS: NLS Wildcats vs. Litchfield Dragons softball Monday, May 8, 2023
May 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.006.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: RCW/BOLD vs. Ortonville, Friday, May 5, 2023
Renville County West/BOLD earns a pair of wins against Ortonville
May 05, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD freshman Hayden Edwards lunges forward to catch a throw to first base for an out during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Montevideo on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Montevideo Thunder Hawks baseball Friday, May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MACCRAY vs. RCW, 050423.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: MACCRAY vs. RCW, Thursday, May 4, 2023
The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars
May 04, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield senior Jaelyn Baseman goes through her spin during a discus attempt at the Essler Invite on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at New London.
Prep
PHOTOS: Essler Invite track and field Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.003.jpg
New London-Spicer freshman Palmer Dalton tees off at the Class AA boys golf tournament on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.006.jpg
New London-Spicer freshman Gabe Truscinski tees off at the Class AA boys golf tournament on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
The BBE infield reacts after getting the second out of the bottom of the seventh inning with a rundown during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
State baseball: BBE Jaguars pull off some trickery to advance to Class A semifinals
Jaguars do a fake pick-off play to beat top-seeded South Ridge 2-1 in state quarterfinals
June 13, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
State golf: NLS boys in 7th, LQPV girls in 2nd
New London-Spicer shoots a 320 on Day 1 of the Class AA tournament; Lac qui Parle Valley is 8 strokes off pace in Class A
June 13, 2023 09:01 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME junior Drew Almich makes a throw to first base during a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
State baseball: YME Sting get stung at state
Yellow Medicine East falls 7-0 to New Ulm Cathedral in Class A quarterfinals
June 13, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
YME senior Bryce Sneller locks in on a pitch during a Section 3A playoff game against RTR on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Yankee Field in Milroy.
Prep
State baseball: YME, BBE relish underdog role
Sting, Jaguars head into Tuesday's Class A quarterfinals facing state's top two teams in No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral and No. 1 South Ridge
June 12, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS senior Nixon Harrier hits an approach shot on hole No. 18 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Boys golf: NLS Wildcats back at state with younger, more relaxed lineup
Wildcats, sans 3 key seniors from 2022, aim for a top finish at the AA boys tournament in Jordan
June 12, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball roundup
Prep
Baseball: BBE Jaguars, YME Sting face top seeds at state
Yellow Medicine East plays New Ulm Cathedral at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Cloud and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa faces South Ridge at 3:30 p.m.
June 11, 2023 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield junior Blake Aller, middle, pulls away from Mankato East's Aaron Stewart, right, and Red Wing's Thomas Lamkin during the boys 200-meter dash finals at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
Track and field: Winning surge for Litchfield Dragons' Blake Aller
Aller shows a kick to win a Class AA title in the boys 200-meter dash
June 11, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Prep
State track and field: Montevideo's Avery Koenen is going out with a gold medal
Thunder Hawks' Avery Koenen takes the triple jump Class A title to wrap up her three-sport career at Montevideo
June 09, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Class A state doubles championship, 060923.006.jpg
Prep
State boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons duo earns 2nd at state
Litchfield’s Alex Draeger and Braden Olson fall in Class A doubles final to St. Paul Academy’s Maik Nguyen and Leo Benson
June 09, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield junior Blake Aller crossed the finish line to win his heat in the 200-meter dash prelims during the Class AA state track and field championship meet on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons' Blake Aller sets a new standard
Litchfield junior earns the top seed for Saturday's 200 dash final after breaking the Class AA state meet record
June 09, 2023 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Minnewaska's Riley Larson at Class AA tournament, 061423.001.jpg
Minnewaska's Riley Larson watches a chip shot approach the flagstick at the Class AA boys golf tournament on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.004.jpg
New London-Spicer sophomore Blake Kath reads a putt at the Class AA boys golf tournament on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen gives instruction on a defensive possession during Minnesota’s 105-54 victory over Chicago State on Dec. 12, 2022.
College
Gophers paid Lindsay Whalen a ‘termination fee’ of $215K
The former UMN all-American and WNBA champion declined an opportunity to stay on as a special assistant to athletics director Mark Coyle
June 14, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Wolf 7M_2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Isle Royale's transplanted wolf population is growing
Moose numbers are crashing as budworms kill balsam fir, their primary food.
June 14, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Carlos Correa's walk-off blast caps Twins' rally vs. Brewers
Michael A. Taylor homered to lead off the ninth against Devin Williams
June 13, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Pro
Knights crush Panthers, clinch first Stanley Cup title
Mark Stone scored three goals to help the Vegas Golden Knights capture their first championship
June 13, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Baseball logo
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: New London-Spicer wins one, loses one to Albany
Wildcats split an American Legion doubleheader, winning 7-4 and falling 7-5
June 13, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers rally to win their 7th straight
Willmar scores two in the ninth to down the MoonDogs in Mankato, 8-7
June 13, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
SPORTS-WHAT-BALLY-SPORTS-FINANCIAL-WOES-1-PT.jpg
Pro
Twins await decision on television fate with Bally Sports North
A federal bankruptcy judge ruled earlier this month that Diamond Sports Group, which operates Bally Sports, must pay the Twins the entire value of their previously-agreed-upon contract.
June 12, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball: Tri-Town beats New London-Spicer in 9 innings
Black Sox score an unearned run to walk off the Wildcats, 6-5
June 12, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Mankato, 061223.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers continue hot streak
Willmar pounds the Mankato MoonDogs 14-2 for its 6th straight win
June 12, 2023 10:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs rip Willmar Rails, 10-0
Baseball report for Sunday, June 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Bird Island out-hits Willmar 13-10 in its 7-inning Corn Belt League win
June 11, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.002.jpg
New London-Spicer junior Sam Hanson tees off at the Class AA boys golf tournament on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
Class A state championships, 060823.001.jpg
Prep
State track and field: Montevideo junior experiences ‘pure joy’
June 08, 2023 11:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar BG at CLC Meet, 050823.007.jpg
Prep
Golf: Willmar's Joey Wisocki is a Mr. Minnesota Golf Award finalist
June 08, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield doubles team, NLS' Schmiesing still alive at state tournament
June 08, 2023 11:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Local Sports and News
Sugar Beet Days 061023 009.jpg
Local
Look for festivals and events in west central Minnesota
May 01, 2022 11:38 AM
Naviga Damrongnawin of Lundstrum Farm in Bird Island grabs a handful of fresh carrots for a patron at the Uptown Willmar Farmer's Market on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Community
Farmers markets setting up for summer season sales in west central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 05:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball: Walk-off rally ends Litchfield’s Cinderella run
June 08, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME senior Nolan Hildahl is mobbed by his teammates after getting the game-winning hit for the Sting in a 3-2 victory over RTR in the Section 3A championship game Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Irish Yard in Milroy.
Prep
Baseball: An historic moment for the YME Sting
June 08, 2023 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown