PHOTOS: Class AA State Golf at Ridges at Sand Creek

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

A federal bankruptcy judge ruled earlier this month that Diamond Sports Group, which operates Bally Sports, must pay the Twins the entire value of their previously-agreed-upon contract.

Willmar scores two in the ninth to down the MoonDogs in Mankato, 8-7

Mark Stone scored three goals to help the Vegas Golden Knights capture their first championship

The former UMN all-American and WNBA champion declined an opportunity to stay on as a special assistant to athletics director Mark Coyle

Yellow Medicine East plays New Ulm Cathedral at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Cloud and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa faces South Ridge at 3:30 p.m.

Sting, Jaguars head into Tuesday's Class A quarterfinals facing state's top two teams in No. 2 New Ulm Cathedral and No. 1 South Ridge

New London-Spicer shoots a 320 on Day 1 of the Class AA tournament; Lac qui Parle Valley is 8 strokes off pace in Class A

The Wolverines earn their first win of the season against the Jaguars

Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.

Sibley State Park teaches folks about the various species of birds living in the park at its Morning Bird Hike Program this summer.

